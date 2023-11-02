2024 Big 12 Baseball Schedule Released

Irving, Texas – The Big 12 Conference has announced the league’s 2024 baseball schedule. Teams will play 10 of 12 possible opponents for a total of 30 Conference games.
The Conference season will begin the weekend of March 8 and culminate on the weekend of May 18. While most series are scheduled Friday-Sunday, games involving BYU are scheduled Thursday-Saturday. In addition, teams may move the March 29-31 series to March 28-30 by mutual agreement and the final series of the regular season is set for Thursday-Saturday.
The top 10 teams in the regular season standings advance to the 2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship, which returns to Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, May 21-Saturday, May 25. TCU won the 2023 Championship, defeating Oklahoma State 12-5 in front of 14,673 fans, the highest attendance of any conference title game in the 2023 college baseball season.
Oklahoma State, Texas and West Virginia shared the Big 12 regular season title, marking three of the six Big 12 programs that were selected to the 2023 NCAA Championships, the Conference’s most since 2017. The Big 12 had multiple teams (TCU, Texas) reach Super Regionals for the fifth consecutive event and has sent at least one team to Omaha in every season since 2014. TCU, who swept the Fayetteville Regional and Fort Worth Super Regional, became the fourth different Big 12 school to reach the semifinals of the Men’s College World Series in the past four competitions.
2024 Big 12 Conference Baseball Schedule
March 8-10
Baylor at Houston
BYU at West Virginia (Thu.-Sat.)
UCF at Oklahoma
Cincinnati at Kansas State
TCU at Kansas
Texas at Texas Tech
March 15-17
Houston at BYU (Thu.-Sat.)
Kansas at Cincinnati
Oklahoma at TCU
Oklahoma State at UCF
Texas Tech at Baylor
March 22-24
Baylor at Texas
BYU at Texas Tech (Thu.-Sat.)
UCF at Kansas
K-State at Houston
TCU at Oklahoma State
West Virginia at Oklahoma
March 29-31 (Games may be played Thursday-Saturday by mutual agreement)
Cincinnati at Baylor (Thu.-Sat.)
Houston at TCU (Thu.-Sat.)
Kansas at BYU (Thu.-Sat.)
Oklahoma State at West Virginia
Texas at K-State (Thu.-Sat.)
Texas Tech at UCF (Thu.-Sat.)
April 5-7
BYU at Texas (Thu.-Sat.)
Houston at Texas Tech
K-State at UCF
Oklahoma at Oklahoma State
TCU at Cincinnati
West Virginia at Kansas
April 12-14
Baylor at BYU (Thu.-Sat.)
UCF at West Virginia
Cincinnati at Oklahoma State
K-State at Oklahoma
Texas at Houston
Texas Tech at TCU
April 19-21
Houston at Cincinnati
Kansas at Baylor
Oklahoma at BYU (Thu.-Sat.)
Oklahoma State at Kansas State
TCU at Texas
West Virginia at Texas Tech
April 26-28
Baylor at West Virginia
BYU at Oklahoma State (Thu.-Sat.)
Cincinnati at UCF
K-State at TCU
Texas at Oklahoma
Texas Tech at Kansas
May 3-5
UCF at Houston
Kansas at Kansas State
Oklahoma at Texas Tech
Oklahoma State at Texas
TCU at Baylor
West Virginia at Cincinnati
May 10-12
Baylor at Oklahoma
Cincinnati at BYU (Thu.-Sat.)
Houston at Kansas
K-State at West Virginia
Texas at UCF
Texas Tech at Oklahoma State
May 16-18 (Thu.-Sat.)
BYU at K-State
UCF at Baylor
Kansas at Texas
Oklahoma at Cincinnati
Oklahoma State at Houston
West Virginia at TCU