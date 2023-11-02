2024 Big 12 Baseball Schedule Released

Irving, Texas – The Big 12 Conference has announced the league’s 2024 baseball schedule. Teams will play 10 of 12 possible opponents for a total of 30 Conference games.

The Conference season will begin the weekend of March 8 and culminate on the weekend of May 18. While most series are scheduled Friday-Sunday, games involving BYU are scheduled Thursday-Saturday. In addition, teams may move the March 29-31 series to March 28-30 by mutual agreement and the final series of the regular season is set for Thursday-Saturday.

The top 10 teams in the regular season standings advance to the 2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship, which returns to Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, May 21-Saturday, May 25. TCU won the 2023 Championship, defeating Oklahoma State 12-5 in front of 14,673 fans, the highest attendance of any conference title game in the 2023 college baseball season.

Oklahoma State, Texas and West Virginia shared the Big 12 regular season title, marking three of the six Big 12 programs that were selected to the 2023 NCAA Championships, the Conference’s most since 2017. The Big 12 had multiple teams (TCU, Texas) reach Super Regionals for the fifth consecutive event and has sent at least one team to Omaha in every season since 2014. TCU, who swept the Fayetteville Regional and Fort Worth Super Regional, became the fourth different Big 12 school to reach the semifinals of the Men’s College World Series in the past four competitions.

2024 Big 12 Conference Baseball Schedule

March 8-10

Baylor at Houston

BYU at West Virginia (Thu.-Sat.)

UCF at Oklahoma

Cincinnati at Kansas State

TCU at Kansas

Texas at Texas Tech

March 15-17

Houston at BYU (Thu.-Sat.)

Kansas at Cincinnati

Oklahoma at TCU

Oklahoma State at UCF

Texas Tech at Baylor

March 22-24

Baylor at Texas

BYU at Texas Tech (Thu.-Sat.)

UCF at Kansas

K-State at Houston

TCU at Oklahoma State

West Virginia at Oklahoma

March 29-31 (Games may be played Thursday-Saturday by mutual agreement)

Cincinnati at Baylor (Thu.-Sat.)

Houston at TCU (Thu.-Sat.)

Kansas at BYU (Thu.-Sat.)

Oklahoma State at West Virginia

Texas at K-State (Thu.-Sat.)

Texas Tech at UCF (Thu.-Sat.)

April 5-7

BYU at Texas (Thu.-Sat.)

Houston at Texas Tech

K-State at UCF

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State

TCU at Cincinnati

West Virginia at Kansas

April 12-14

Baylor at BYU (Thu.-Sat.)

UCF at West Virginia

Cincinnati at Oklahoma State

K-State at Oklahoma

Texas at Houston

Texas Tech at TCU

April 19-21

Houston at Cincinnati

Kansas at Baylor

Oklahoma at BYU (Thu.-Sat.)

Oklahoma State at Kansas State

TCU at Texas

West Virginia at Texas Tech

April 26-28

Baylor at West Virginia

BYU at Oklahoma State (Thu.-Sat.)

Cincinnati at UCF

K-State at TCU

Texas at Oklahoma

Texas Tech at Kansas

May 3-5

UCF at Houston

Kansas at Kansas State

Oklahoma at Texas Tech

Oklahoma State at Texas

TCU at Baylor

West Virginia at Cincinnati

May 10-12

Baylor at Oklahoma

Cincinnati at BYU (Thu.-Sat.)

Houston at Kansas

K-State at West Virginia

Texas at UCF

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State

May 16-18 (Thu.-Sat.)

BYU at K-State

UCF at Baylor

Kansas at Texas

Oklahoma at Cincinnati

Oklahoma State at Houston

West Virginia at TCU