2023 Salina Invitational Tournament Brackets Announced

The 2023 Salina Invitational Tournament brackets were released on Wednesday morning. The tournament will begin on Thursday, January 19th at Salina South and Salina Central High Schools.

Consolation brackets in 2023 will be played at Salina Central, while the Championship side will be hosted once again by Kansas Wesleyan University.

The Girls tournament field this season includes Salina South, Salina Central, Abilene, Andover, Liberal, Buhler, Highland Park, and Junction City.

The Boys tournament field will include Salina South, Salina Central, Abilene, Andover, Liberal, Buhler, Blue Valley Southwest, and Wichita South.