2023 Eisenhower Marathon Approaching

Race organizers are preparing for the 2023 Eisenhower Marathon. The Marathon will be Saturday, April 29, in Abilene. The race will start in Old Abilene Town and offers 5k, 10k, Half-Marathon and Full-Marathon options.

The race began in 2003 under the leadership of June DeWeese and was one of only a handful of marathons in the Midwest. Today, Steve Cathey serves as Race Organizer. A Boston Marathon Qualifying Course, runners from twenty-seven states are registered for the “fast and mostly flat” race.

“People love running the Eisenhower Marathon,” Cathey said. “Many people set personal records on this course.”

Another reason runners love coming to Abilene is the hospitality.

“The event provides big race swag and small-town hospitality; runners coming to town become part of the Abilene family!” he said. “Over the past three years of being the director, we have had many returning runners due to the amazing support of our staff on race day, making everything enjoyable for the participants!”

A race of this size wouldn’t be possible without community support.

“Thank you to all of our sponsors for their continued support,” Cathey said.