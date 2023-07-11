2023 Big 12 Volleyball Preseason Awards Revealed

The 2023 All-Big 12 Volleyball Preseason Team has been announced along with the Preseason Player and Freshman of the Year awards. Texas’ Madisen Skinner was named the league’s Preseason Player of the Year while fellow Longhorn Ella Swindle and Baylor’s Kyndal Stowers were named Co-Preseason Freshmen of the Year.

Skinner makes it the fifth time in the last six seasons a Longhorn has captured the award and marks the 16th overall time a Texas player has secured the honor. The unanimous 2022 All-Big 12 First Team outside hitter ranked fourth in the league in kills per set (3.66), fifth in points per set (4.05) and eighth in hitting percentage (.307). The Katy, Texas native helped UT capture its sixth straight Big 12 volleyball title and the program’s fourth overall national championship with a 28-1 overall mark in 2022. Skinner was a Division I AVCA Third-Team All-American last year and was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week on Oct. 4.

Stowers was ranked as the No. 16 recruit in the nation by PrepVolleyball.com and was the top player out of Texas according to PrepDig.com. The outside hitter amassed 1,330 kills and 92 aces during her prep career. She was named a 2022 AVCA High School Second-Team All-American along with being recognized as an Under Armour All-American. It marks the second consecutive year Baylor has had a player named Preseason Freshman of the Year.

Swindle was named a 2022 AVCA First Team All-American and earned an Under Armour All-American nod. The Austin-bound setter was the 2021-22 Gatorade Missouri Volleyball Player of the Year and is the Rock Bridge High School record holder in assists, blocks and aces. The Columbia, Missouri native also competed for USA Volleyball’s U-21 National Training Team in 2022. Swindle is Texas’ first Preseason Freshman of the Year since 2019 and 13th overall.

UT led the Preseason All-Big 12 team with four of the 16 selections, including Skinner, Asjia O’Neal, Molly Phillips and Jenna Wenaas. Baylor, BYU, Houston and K-State each had two selections while UCF, Iowa State, Kansas and TCU each had one.

The preseason team and awards were voted on by the league’s head coaches who are not permitted to vote for their own players.

2023 Big 12 Volleyball Preseason Awards

Preseason Player of the Year: Madisen Skinner, Texas

Co-Preseason Freshmen of the Year: Kyndal Stowers, Baylor & Ella Swindle, Texas

2023 All-Big 12 Volleyball Preseason Team