2023-24 MIAA Women’s Basketball Preseason Polls

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association announced its preseason coaches and media polls for the 2023-24 women’s basketball season.

Commissioner Mike Racy opened the 2023 MIAA Basketball Media Day, presented by Seigfreid Bingham, with announcing the results of the 2023-24 MIAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Preseason Polls.

Below are the complete results and information of each preseason poll.

The first official games of the 2023-24 season are schedule for Friday, November 10 with conference contests are set to begin Thursday, November 30. To see the complete schedule for all MIAA women’s basketball teams this season, click here.

COACHES POLL

Central Missouri returns as the MIAA favorites for the 2023-24 season after receiving the majority first place votes and 169 total points in the coaches poll. The Jennies went 25-5 overall last season and finished second in the league with a conference record of 19-3. Central Missouri returns four starters from last season’s starting lineup, including last season’s MIAA Player of the Year, Brooke Littrell.

Missouri Western collected the coaches remaining first place selections and totaled 153 points to finish second in the poll. The Griffons ended their 2022-23 campaign with an overall record of 24-7 and a MIAA record 18-4 to finish third in the league. Western also returns a healthy amount of starters, including the Association’s Defensive Player of the Year, Connie Clarke.

Pittsburg State was picked No. 3 with 147 points. The Gorillas finished fourth in the league last season with a MIAA record of 17-5. They return last season’s MIAA Freshman of the Year, Harper Schreiner.

Fort Hays State finished fourth in the poll with 131 points and Missouri Southern capped the coaches’ top-five with 116 points. The Lions captured the 2023 MIAA Basketball Tournament title, the program’s first postseason title since 1996.

Defending MIAA regular season champion Nebraska Kearney was slatted sixth by MIAA coaches with a total of 111 points. The Lopers captured the league title last season with an impressive conference record of 20-2.

Finishing in the No. 7 spot was Northwest Missouri with 100 points while Washburn was picked eighth with 76 points. Central Oklahoma and Emporia State finished in a tie for the No. 9 spot with 72 points apiece. Northeastern State finished 11th with 45 points, Lincoln finished at No. 12 with 41 points, Rogers State ended in 13th with 25 points and Newman concluded the poll in 14th.

1. Central Missouri [11] – 167 points

2. Missouri Western [3] – 153 points

3. Pittsburg State – 147 points

4. Fort Hays State – 131 points

5. Missouri Southern – 116 points

6. Nebraska Kearney – 111 points

7. Northwest Missouri – 100 points

8. Washburn – 76 points

T9. Central Oklahoma – 72 points

T9. Emporia State – 72 points

11. Northeastern State – 45 points

12. Lincoln – 41 points

13. Rogers State – 25 points

14. Newman – 18 points

MEDIA POLL

The Jennies were also the favorites among MIAA media. Central Missouri tabbed the top spot with 283 points and 14 first place selections. Missouri Western occupied the No. 2 spot in the media poll with 266 points and three first place votes.

The Gorillas collected 245 points and one first place nod to finish third in the media poll while Fort Hays State was picked fourth with 219 points. Nebraska Kearney capped the media’s top-five with 218 and three first place selections.

The Bearcats finished sixth with 191 points, followed by the Lions in seventh with 186 points. Emporia State had the advantage over the Bronchos in the media poll. The Hornets finished No. 8 with 149 points while Central Oklahoma ended in ninth with 132 points. The Ichabods concluded the media’s top-five with 114 total points.

1. Central Missouri [14] – 283 points

2. Missouri Western [3] – 266 points

3. Pittsburg State [1] – 245 points

4. Fort Hays State – 219 points

5. Nebraska Kearney [3] – 218 points

6. Northwest Missouri – 191 points

7. Missouri Southern – 186 points

8. Emporia State – 149 points

9. Central Oklahoma – 132 points

10. Washburn – 114 points

11. Newman – 71 points

12. Lincoln – 62 points

13. Northeastern State – 53 points

14. Rogers State – 31 points