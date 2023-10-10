2023-24 MIAA Men’s Basketball Preseason Polls

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association announced its preseason coaches and media polls for the 2023-24 men’s basketball season.

Commissioner Mike Racy opened the 2023 MIAA Basketball Media Day, presented by Seigfreid Bingham, with announcing the results of the 2023-24 MIAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Preseason Polls.

Below are the complete results and information of each preseason poll.

The first official games of the 2023-24 season are schedule for Friday, November 10 with conference contests are set to begin Thursday, November 30. To see the complete schedule for all MIAA men’s basketball teams this season, click here.

COACHES POLL

Northwest Missouri was selected to take home the MIAA regular season title for the tenth consecutive season. The Bearcats totaled 166 points with the majority of MIAA coaches picking them to finish at the top of the league.

Northwest Missouri captured the 2022-23 regular season title with an impressive 20-2 league record. Northwest went on to win the MIAA tournament and entered NCAA postseason as the three-time defending National Champions. The Bearcats journey to Division II’s first four-beat ended in the Central Region Semifinals, finishing their season with an overall record of 31-3.

Emporia State was selected second in the coaches poll with 151 total points and one first place vote. Fort Hays State was picked No. 3 with 147 points and also received one first place selection. The Hornets and Tigers tied for third in the MIAA last season with league records of 15-7.

Central Oklahoma tabbed the No. 4 spot in the poll with 138 points and the remaining first place nod. The Bronchos went 18-4 against MIAA opponents last season to finish second in the league and sharing the 2021-22 regular season title with Northwest.

Missouri Southern concluded the coaches’ top-five with 120 points. Washburn was slated sixth with 106 points, Missouri Western was selected No. 7 with 92 points, and Rogers State finished eighth with 88 points. Northeastern State was picked to finish ninth in the league with 60 points, just one points ahead of Central Missouri in 10th with 59 points.

Pittsburg State was picked No. 11, Lincoln No. 12 and Newman No. 13. Nebraska Kearney concluded the men’s coaches poll in the No. 14 spot.

1. Northwest Missouri [11] – 166 points

2. Emporia State [1] – 151 points

3. Fort Hays State [1] – 147 points

4. Central Oklahoma [1] – 138 points

5. Missouri Southern – 120 points

6. Washburn – 106 points

7. Missouri Western – 92 points

8. Rogers State – 88 points

9. Northeastern State – 60 points

10. Central Missouri – 59 points

11. Pittsburg State – 55 points

12. Lincoln – 46 points

13. Newman – 24 points

14. Nebraska Kearney – 22 points

MEDIA POLL

The Bearcats also claimed the top spot in the 2023-24 MIAA Men’s Basketball Preseason Media Poll. Northwest totaled 291 points and 19 first place picks. Jumping two spots in the media poll was Central Oklahoma. The Bronchos were tabbed second with 260 points and a pair of first place votes.

Emporia State finished No. 3 in the media poll with 252 points while Fort Hays State claimed the No. 4 spot with 229 total points. Missouri Southern received 193 points and capped the media’s top-five.

The Blue Tigers were a media favorite, jumping six spots in the media poll to No. 6 with 163 points while Washburn was picked No. 7 with 162 points. Missouri Western finished eighth with 141 points, Rogers State was ninth with 138 points and Central Missouri concluded the media’s top-10 with 110 total points.

1. Northwest Missouri [19] – 291 points

2. Central Oklahoma [2] – 260 points

3. Emporia State – 252 points

4. Fort Hays State – 229 points

5. Missouri Southern – 193 points

6. Lincoln – 163 points

7. Washburn – 162 points

8. Missouri Western – 141 points

9. Rogers State – 138 points

10. Central Missouri – 110 points

11. Pittsburg State – 96 points

12. Northeastern State – 87 points

13. Newman – 47 points

14. Nebraska Kearney – 36 points