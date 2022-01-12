2022 Salina Invitational Brackets announced

The Salina Invitational Tournament bracket for the 2022 tournament has been announced. Teams have been seeded based on previous record, as well as keeping Salina South and Salina Central on opposite sides of the bracket.

Games will be played from Thursday, January 20th – Saturday, January 22nd. The first night of the tournament will be held at both Salina South and Salina Central High Schools. Friday and Saturday’s contests will be divided into the championship and consolation brackets at Kansas Wesleyan University and Salina South respectively.