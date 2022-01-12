Salina, KS

Now: 49 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 54 ° | Lo: 35 °

2022 Salina Invitational Brackets announced

Jackson SchneiderJanuary 12, 2022

The Salina Invitational Tournament bracket for the 2022 tournament has been announced. Teams have been seeded based on previous record, as well as keeping Salina South and Salina Central on opposite sides of the bracket.

Games will be played from Thursday, January 20th – Saturday, January 22nd. The first night of the tournament will be held at both Salina South and Salina Central High Schools. Friday and Saturday’s contests will be divided into the championship and consolation brackets at Kansas Wesleyan University and Salina South respectively.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Mediaâ€™s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

2022 Salina Invitational Brackets a...

The Salina Invitational Tournament bracket for the 2022 tournament has been announced. Teams hav...

January 12, 2022 Comments

Lawmakers Consider Medical Marijuan...

Kansas News

January 12, 2022

McPherson Invitational Boys Bracket...

Sports News

January 12, 2022

Lee Sets School Record but K-Stateâ...

Sports News

January 12, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Lawmakers Consider Medica...
January 12, 2022Comments
Employee Gets Caught Stea...
January 12, 2022Comments
Governor Delivers State o...
January 12, 2022Comments
1,000th January COVID Cas...
January 11, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices