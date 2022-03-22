Salina, KS

Now: 35 °

Currently: Snow

Hi: 48 ° | Lo: 35 °

2022 KWU Chopp Transfer Scholarships Awarded

Todd PittengerMarch 22, 2022

A social work major originally from Hawaii and a biology major from Atchison are the winners of transfer scholarships to Kansas Wesleyan University. Joyce Yoo Adams and Felicity Worsham are the  winners of the Spring 2022 Rebecca Chopp Transfer Scholarship.

According to the school, Joyce Yoo Adams is a Social Work major originally from Hawaii. Beyond her life as a student, she is a mother and a military spouse. With her degree from KWU, she intends to build a clinic that provides free walk-ins, start her own scholarship fund and become an active member of her community.

“Receiving this scholarship gives me the confidence to be the best student I can be,” said Adams. “It will give me the freedom to be present with my daughter, and to be the best mom I can be. I am honored to celebrate the achievements of Dr. Chopp and am even more motivated to reach my future goals.”

Felicity Worsham  will major in Biology. She currently participates in multiple extracurricular activities, in addition to working jobs both on and off-campus.

The Rebecca Chopp Transfer Scholarship is awarded to transfer students with a GPA of 2.75 or above, who favorably complete a career-based essay and interview process with KWU staff and/or faculty. It was established in honor of Rebecca Chopp ’74, an esteemed KWU alumna and the first female chancellor at the University of Denver.

For more information about this opportunity and the many other scholarships offered at KWU, visit https://www.kwu.edu/pay-for-college/financial-aid/scholarships/.

_ _ _

KWU Photo

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

2022 KWU Chopp Transfer Scholarship...

A social work major originally from Hawaii and a biology major from Atchison are the winners of tran...

March 22, 2022 Comments

Suspect Linked to Two Seperate Crim...

Kansas News

March 22, 2022

Women’s Bowling eager for opp...

Sports News

March 22, 2022

Ochai Agbaji Named a Naismith Troph...

Sports News

March 22, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Suspect Linked to Two Sep...
March 22, 2022Comments
Attempt to Flee Police Fa...
March 22, 2022Comments
Salina Deputy Graduates F...
March 22, 2022Comments
Canton-Galva Teacher Arre...
March 22, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices