2022 KWU Chopp Transfer Scholarships Awarded

A social work major originally from Hawaii and a biology major from Atchison are the winners of transfer scholarships to Kansas Wesleyan University. Joyce Yoo Adams and Felicity Worsham are the winners of the Spring 2022 Rebecca Chopp Transfer Scholarship.

According to the school, Joyce Yoo Adams is a Social Work major originally from Hawaii. Beyond her life as a student, she is a mother and a military spouse. With her degree from KWU, she intends to build a clinic that provides free walk-ins, start her own scholarship fund and become an active member of her community.

“Receiving this scholarship gives me the confidence to be the best student I can be,” said Adams. “It will give me the freedom to be present with my daughter, and to be the best mom I can be. I am honored to celebrate the achievements of Dr. Chopp and am even more motivated to reach my future goals.”

Felicity Worsham will major in Biology. She currently participates in multiple extracurricular activities, in addition to working jobs both on and off-campus.

The Rebecca Chopp Transfer Scholarship is awarded to transfer students with a GPA of 2.75 or above, who favorably complete a career-based essay and interview process with KWU staff and/or faculty. It was established in honor of Rebecca Chopp ’74, an esteemed KWU alumna and the first female chancellor at the University of Denver.

For more information about this opportunity and the many other scholarships offered at KWU, visit https://www.kwu.edu/pay-for-college/financial-aid/scholarships/.

