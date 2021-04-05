2021 Young Farmers & Ranchers Leaders’ Conference Set For July

Join young men and women from across the state July 30-31 in Manhattan for the 2021 Young Farmers & Ranchers Leaders Conference.

The event will focus on connecting you with practical tools and resources to add value to your daily work, expanding your peer and professional network and providing encouragement and motivation to keep pushing forward in a tough time for agriculture. Regardless of the crops you grow, animals you raise or off-farm role you play, this conference has something for all young people connected to agriculture and will empower attendees to return home with the tools and knowledge to make positive changes for their farms, families and communities.

Look for more details coming soon on social media and on the KFB website.