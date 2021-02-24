2021 Sub-State Basketball Brackets

Check out the full list of assignments here

CLASS 4A, 5A, 6A TOURNAMENT FORMAT

Monday, March 8 – 4A Boys, 5A Girls, 6A Boys – State Quarterfinal games at higher seeded site. Quarterfinal state games will be played at the higher seeded team of group 1 vs. group 2; group 3 vs. group 4; group 5 vs. group 6; group 7 vs. group 8. Game time 6:00 PM.

Tuesday, March 9 – 4A Girls, 5A Boys, 6A Girls – State Quarterfinal games at higher seeded site. Quarterfinal state games will be played at the higher seeded team of group 1 vs. group 2; group 3 vs. group 4; group 5 vs. group 6; group 7 vs. group 8. Game time 6:00 PM

Winners advance to primary state site.

Four teams from each gender will be seeded and state semi-final games will be played at state site on Thursday, March 11 (4A Boys, 5A Girls, 6A Boys) and Friday, March 12 (4A Girls, 5A Boys, 6A Girls) Times – TBD Championship games will be played on Saturday, March 13. Times – TBD

No 3rd place games will be played.

CLASS 5A ASSIGNMENTS

#1 Salina-South HS – Girls

Great Bend, Hays, Salina-Central, Salina-South

#1 Salina-South HS – Boys

Great Bend, Hays, Salina-Central, Salina-South

CLASS 4A ASSIGNMENTS

#1 Buhler HS – Girls

Buhler, McPherson, Nickerson, Pratt, Ulysses

#1 Buhler HS – Boys

Buhler, McPherson, Nickerson, Pratt, Ulysses

#2 Clay Center Community HS – Girls

Abilene, Chapman, Clay Center Community, Concordia

#2 Clay Center Community HS – Boys

Abilene, Chapman, Clay Center Community, Concordia

CLASS 2A and 3A TOURNAMENT FORMAT

Monday, March 8 – 2A boys and 3A girls – State Quarterfinal games at higher seeded site. Quarterfinal state games will be played at the higher seeded team of group 1 vs. group 2; group 3 vs. group 4; group 5 vs. group 6; group 7 vs. group 8. Game time 6:00 PM.

Tuesday, March 9 – 2A girls and 3A boys – State Quarterfinal games at higher seeded site. Quarterfinal state games will be played at the higher seeded team of group 1 vs. group 2; group 3 vs. group 4; group 5 vs. group 6; group 7 vs. group 8. Game time 6:00 PM

Winners advance to primary state site.

Four teams from each gender will be seeded and state semi-final games will be played at state site on Thursday, March 11 (2A Boys and 3A Girls) and Friday, March 12 (2A Girls and 3A Boys) Times – TBD

Championship games will be played on Saturday, March 13. Times – TBD

No 3rd place games will be played.

CLASS 3A ASSIGNMENTS

#2 Norton Community – Girls

Beloit, Colby, Goodland, Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian, Minneapolis, Norton Community, Phillipsburg, Russell

#2 Norton Community – Boys

Beloit, Colby, Goodland, Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian, Minneapolis, Norton Community, Phillipsburg, Russell

#4 Hesston – Girls

Ellsworth, Gypsum-Southeast of Saline, Halstead, Haven, Hesston, Kingman, Lindsborg-Smoky Valley, Lyons

#4 Hesston – Boys

Ellsworth, Gypsum-Southeast of Saline, Halstead, Haven, Hesston, Kingman, Lindsborg-Smoky Valley, Lyons

CLASS 2A ASSIGNMENTS

#3 Brookville-Ell Saline – Girls

Bennington, Brookville-Ell Saline, Hillsboro, Hutchinson-Trinity Catholic, Inman, Moundridge, Salina-Sacred Heart, Sedgwick

#3 Brookville-Ell Saline – Boys

Bennington, Brookville-Ell Saline, Hillsboro, Hutchinson-Trinity Catholic, Inman, Moundridge, Salina-Sacred Heart, Sedgwick

#5 Cottonwood Falls-Chase County – Girls

Cottonwood Falls-Chase County, Elbing-Berean Academy, Herington, Lyndon, Marion, Richmond-Central Heights, Whitewater-Remington, Yates Center

#5 Cottonwood Falls-Chase County – Boys

Cottonwood Falls-Chase County, Elbing-Berean Academy, Herington, Lyndon, Marion, Richmond-Central Heights, Whitewater-Remington, Yates Center

CLASS 1A – DIVISON I AND II TOURNAMENT FORMAT

Monday, March 8 – Class 1A-DI and Class 1A-DII girls – State Quarterfinal games at higher seeded site provided the site meets the KSHSAA guidelines. Quarterfinal state games will be played at the higher seeded team of group 1 vs. group 2; group 3 vs. group 4; group 5 vs. group 6; group 7 vs. group 8. Game time 6:00 PM.

Tuesday, March 9 – Class 1A-DI and Class 1A-DII boys – State Quarterfinal games at higher seeded site provided the site meets the KSHSAA guidelines. Quarterfinal state games will be played at the higher seeded team of group 1 vs. group 2; group 3 vs. group 4; group 5 vs. group 6; group 7 vs. group 8. Game time 6:00 PM

Winners advance to primary state site.

Four teams from each gender will be seeded and state semi-final games will be played at the state site on Thursday, March 11 (Class 1A-DI and Class 1A-DII girls) and Friday, March 12 (Class 1A-DI and Class 1A-DII boys) Times – TBD

Championship games will be played on Saturday, March 13. Times – TBD

No 3rd place games will be played.

CLASS 1A – DIV. I ASSIGNMENTS

#5 Canton-Galva – Girls

Canton-Galva, Goessel, Lincoln, Little River, Rural Vista, Solomon, Sylvan Grove-Sylvan-Lucas Unified

#5 Canton-Galva – Boys

Canton-Galva, Goessel, Lincoln, Little River, Rural Vista, Solomon, Sylvan Grove-Sylvan-Lucas Unified

CLASS 1A – DIV. II ASSIGNMENTS

#6 Wakefield – Girls

Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton, *Junction City-St. Xavier, Natoma, Southern Cloud, Tescott, Wakefield, Wilson

#6 Wakefield – Boys

Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton, *Junction City-St. Xavier, Natoma, Southern Cloud, Tescott, Wakefield, Wilson