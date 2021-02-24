2021 Sub-State Basketball Brackets

Check out the full list of assignments here
CLASS 4A, 5A, 6A TOURNAMENT FORMAT
Monday, March 8 – 4A Boys, 5A Girls, 6A Boys – State Quarterfinal games at higher seeded site. Quarterfinal state games will be played at the higher seeded team of group 1 vs. group 2; group 3 vs. group 4; group 5 vs. group 6; group 7 vs. group 8. Game time 6:00 PM.
Tuesday, March 9 – 4A Girls, 5A Boys, 6A Girls – State Quarterfinal games at higher seeded site. Quarterfinal state games will be played at the higher seeded team of group 1 vs. group 2; group 3 vs. group 4; group 5 vs. group 6; group 7 vs. group 8. Game time 6:00 PM
Winners advance to primary state site.
Four teams from each gender will be seeded and state semi-final games will be played at state site on Thursday, March 11 (4A Boys, 5A Girls, 6A Boys) and Friday, March 12 (4A Girls, 5A Boys, 6A Girls) Times – TBD Championship games will be played on Saturday, March 13. Times – TBD
No 3rd place games will be played.
CLASS 5A ASSIGNMENTS
#1 Salina-South HS – Girls
Great Bend, Hays, Salina-Central, Salina-South
#1 Salina-South HS – Boys
Great Bend, Hays, Salina-Central, Salina-South
CLASS 4A ASSIGNMENTS
#1 Buhler HS – Girls
Buhler, McPherson, Nickerson, Pratt, Ulysses
#1 Buhler HS – Boys
Buhler, McPherson, Nickerson, Pratt, Ulysses
#2 Clay Center Community HS – Girls
Abilene, Chapman, Clay Center Community, Concordia
#2 Clay Center Community HS – Boys
Abilene, Chapman, Clay Center Community, Concordia
CLASS 2A and 3A TOURNAMENT FORMAT
Monday, March 8 – 2A boys and 3A girls – State Quarterfinal games at higher seeded site. Quarterfinal state games will be played at the higher seeded team of group 1 vs. group 2; group 3 vs. group 4; group 5 vs. group 6; group 7 vs. group 8. Game time 6:00 PM.
Tuesday, March 9 – 2A girls and 3A boys – State Quarterfinal games at higher seeded site. Quarterfinal state games will be played at the higher seeded team of group 1 vs. group 2; group 3 vs. group 4; group 5 vs. group 6; group 7 vs. group 8. Game time 6:00 PM
Winners advance to primary state site.
Four teams from each gender will be seeded and state semi-final games will be played at state site on Thursday, March 11 (2A Boys and 3A Girls) and Friday, March 12 (2A Girls and 3A Boys) Times – TBD
Championship games will be played on Saturday, March 13. Times – TBD
No 3rd place games will be played.
CLASS 3A ASSIGNMENTS
#2 Norton Community – Girls
Beloit, Colby, Goodland, Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian, Minneapolis, Norton Community, Phillipsburg, Russell
#2 Norton Community – Boys
Beloit, Colby, Goodland, Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian, Minneapolis, Norton Community, Phillipsburg, Russell
#4 Hesston – Girls
Ellsworth, Gypsum-Southeast of Saline, Halstead, Haven, Hesston, Kingman, Lindsborg-Smoky Valley, Lyons
#4 Hesston – Boys
Ellsworth, Gypsum-Southeast of Saline, Halstead, Haven, Hesston, Kingman, Lindsborg-Smoky Valley, Lyons
CLASS 2A ASSIGNMENTS
#3 Brookville-Ell Saline – Girls
Bennington, Brookville-Ell Saline, Hillsboro, Hutchinson-Trinity Catholic, Inman, Moundridge, Salina-Sacred Heart, Sedgwick
#3 Brookville-Ell Saline – Boys
Bennington, Brookville-Ell Saline, Hillsboro, Hutchinson-Trinity Catholic, Inman, Moundridge, Salina-Sacred Heart, Sedgwick
#5 Cottonwood Falls-Chase County – Girls
Cottonwood Falls-Chase County, Elbing-Berean Academy, Herington, Lyndon, Marion, Richmond-Central Heights, Whitewater-Remington, Yates Center
#5 Cottonwood Falls-Chase County – Boys
Cottonwood Falls-Chase County, Elbing-Berean Academy, Herington, Lyndon, Marion, Richmond-Central Heights, Whitewater-Remington, Yates Center
CLASS 1A – DIVISON I AND II TOURNAMENT FORMAT
Monday, March 8 – Class 1A-DI and Class 1A-DII girls – State Quarterfinal games at higher seeded site provided the site meets the KSHSAA guidelines. Quarterfinal state games will be played at the higher seeded team of group 1 vs. group 2; group 3 vs. group 4; group 5 vs. group 6; group 7 vs. group 8. Game time 6:00 PM.
Tuesday, March 9 – Class 1A-DI and Class 1A-DII boys – State Quarterfinal games at higher seeded site provided the site meets the KSHSAA guidelines. Quarterfinal state games will be played at the higher seeded team of group 1 vs. group 2; group 3 vs. group 4; group 5 vs. group 6; group 7 vs. group 8. Game time 6:00 PM
Winners advance to primary state site.
Four teams from each gender will be seeded and state semi-final games will be played at the state site on Thursday, March 11 (Class 1A-DI and Class 1A-DII girls) and Friday, March 12 (Class 1A-DI and Class 1A-DII boys) Times – TBD
Championship games will be played on Saturday, March 13. Times – TBD
No 3rd place games will be played.
CLASS 1A – DIV. I ASSIGNMENTS
#5 Canton-Galva – Girls
Canton-Galva, Goessel, Lincoln, Little River, Rural Vista, Solomon, Sylvan Grove-Sylvan-Lucas Unified
#5 Canton-Galva – Boys
Canton-Galva, Goessel, Lincoln, Little River, Rural Vista, Solomon, Sylvan Grove-Sylvan-Lucas Unified
CLASS 1A – DIV. II ASSIGNMENTS
#6 Wakefield – Girls
Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton, *Junction City-St. Xavier, Natoma, Southern Cloud, Tescott, Wakefield, Wilson
#6 Wakefield – Boys
Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton, *Junction City-St. Xavier, Natoma, Southern Cloud, Tescott, Wakefield, Wilson