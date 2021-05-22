2021 State Girls Swimming & Diving Results

Pat Strathman May 22, 2021

Class 5-1A CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE RESULTS Salina Central Results

200 medley relay – Zoe Burmaster, Kate Jennings, Azbey Peckham, and Olivia Moore, 5th, 1:55.25

200 individual medley – Zoe Burmaster, 16th, 2:27.32

50 freestyle – Olivia Moore, 13th, 25.87

100 butterfly – Azbey Peckham, 9th, 1:04.29

200 freestyle relay – Zoe Burmaster, Kate Jennings, Azbey Peckham, and Olivia Moore, 9th, 1:45.56

100 backstroke – Zoe Burmaster, 7th, 1:02.06

400 freestyle relay – Azbey Peckham, Chloe White, Kate Jennings, and Olivia Moore, 16th, 4:05.27 Salina South Results

1-meter diving – Kamryn Kelsey, 4th, 327.12; Rachel Sims, 11th, 243.63; Ally Exline, 12th, 239.79 Smoky Valley Results

50 freestyle – Karik Elliott, 12th, 25.81; Avery Vanderwege, 22nd, 26.95

100 freestyle – Karik Elliott, 29th, 59.43

200 freestyle relay – Avery Vanderwege, Adrien Lochard, Olivia Mader, and Karik Elliott, 18th, 1:51.64 McPherson Results

50 freestyle – Danica Brunk, 2nd, 24.00; Marissa Pearcy, 10th, 25.64

100 butterfly – Kierstan Trost, 12th, 1:06.18

100 freestyle – Marissa Pearcy, 10th, 55.92

200 freestyle relay – Alexis Smith, Kierstan Trost, Marissa Pearcy, and Danica Brunk, 3rd, 1:43.09

100 backstroke – Danica Brunk, 2nd, 58.77; Kierstan Trost, 16th, 1:06.00; Alexis Smith, 22nd, 1:06.66; Zoey Whorton, 27th, 1:08.48

400 freestyle relay – Zoey Whorton, Kierstan Trost, Marissa Pearcy, and Danica Brunk, 3rd, 3:48.70

