2021 State Girls Swimming & Diving Results

Pat StrathmanMay 22, 2021

Class 5-1A

Salina Central Results
200 medley relay – Zoe Burmaster, Kate Jennings, Azbey Peckham, and Olivia Moore, 5th, 1:55.25
200 individual medley – Zoe Burmaster, 16th, 2:27.32
50 freestyle – Olivia Moore, 13th, 25.87
100 butterfly – Azbey Peckham, 9th, 1:04.29
200 freestyle relay – Zoe Burmaster, Kate Jennings, Azbey Peckham, and Olivia Moore, 9th, 1:45.56
100 backstroke – Zoe Burmaster, 7th, 1:02.06
400 freestyle relay – Azbey Peckham, Chloe White, Kate Jennings, and Olivia Moore, 16th, 4:05.27

Salina South Results
1-meter diving – Kamryn Kelsey, 4th, 327.12; Rachel Sims, 11th, 243.63; Ally Exline, 12th, 239.79

Smoky Valley Results
50 freestyle – Karik Elliott, 12th, 25.81; Avery Vanderwege, 22nd, 26.95
100 freestyle – Karik Elliott, 29th, 59.43
200 freestyle relay – Avery Vanderwege, Adrien Lochard, Olivia Mader, and Karik Elliott, 18th, 1:51.64

McPherson Results
50 freestyle – Danica Brunk, 2nd, 24.00; Marissa Pearcy, 10th, 25.64
100 butterfly – Kierstan Trost, 12th, 1:06.18
100 freestyle – Marissa Pearcy, 10th, 55.92
200 freestyle relay – Alexis Smith, Kierstan Trost, Marissa Pearcy, and Danica Brunk, 3rd, 1:43.09
100 backstroke – Danica Brunk, 2nd, 58.77; Kierstan Trost, 16th, 1:06.00; Alexis Smith, 22nd, 1:06.66; Zoey Whorton, 27th, 1:08.48
400 freestyle relay – Zoey Whorton, Kierstan Trost, Marissa Pearcy, and Danica Brunk, 3rd, 3:48.70

