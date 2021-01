2021 Salina Invitational Tournament – FINAL DAY

Pat Strathman January 23, 2021

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 20 Salina South 57, Concordia 28 THURSDAY, JANUARY 21 Salina South 69, Liberal 31

2. Andover 70, 7. Salina Central 46

3. Buhler 65, 6. Wichita South 56 FRIDAY, JANUARY 22 Liberal 43, Concordia 42

2. Andover 80, 3. Buhler 56

7. Salina Central 47, 6. Wichita South 46 SATURDAY, JANUARY 23 Championship – Salina South 55, Andover 52

Third place –Buhler 66, Liberal 52

Fifth place – Salina Central 50, Concordia 34

Seventh place – Wichita South 71, Newton 61 THURSDAY, JANUARY 21 1. Salina Central 64, 8. Wichita West 18

5. Andover 45, 4. Concordia 22

2. Liberal 62, 7. Abilene 31

6. Salina South 38, 3. Buhler 20 FRIDAY, JANUARY 22 1. Salina Central 48, 5. Andover 34

2. Liberal 43, 6. Salina South 19

4. Concordia 49, 8. Wichita West 29

3. Buhler 35, 7. Abilene 30 SATURDAY, JANUARY 23 Championship – Liberal 60, Salina Central 58

Third place – Salina South 45, Andover 35

Fifth place – Concordia 33, Buhler 29

Seventh place – Abilene 49, Wichita West 15

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.