2021 Salina Invitational Tournament – Day 3

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 20

Salina South 57, Concordia 28

THURSDAY, JANUARY 21

Salina South 69, Liberal 31

2. Andover 70, 7. Salina Central 46

3. Buhler 65, 6. Wichita South 56

FRIDAY, JANUARY 22

Liberal 43, Concordia 42

2. Andover 80, 3. Buhler 56

7. Salina Central 47, 6. Wichita South 46

SATURDAY, JANUARY 23

Championship – Salina South vs Andover at 3 pm on Y93.7

Third place – Liberal vs Buhler

Fifth place – Concordia vs Salina Central at 3 pm on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL

Seventh place – Newton vs Wichita South

THURSDAY, JANUARY 21

1. Salina Central 64, 8. Wichita West 18

5. Andover 45, 4. Concordia 22

2. Liberal 62, 7. Abilene 31

6. Salina South 38, 3. Buhler 20

FRIDAY, JANUARY 22

1. Salina Central 48, 5. Andover 34

2. Liberal 43, 6. Salina South 19

4. Concordia 49, 8. Wichita West 29

3. Buhler 35, 7. Abilene 30

SATURDAY, JANUARY 23

Championship – 1. Salina Central vs 2. Liberal at 1 pm on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL

Third place – 5. Andover vs 6. Salina South at 1 pm on Y93.7

Fifth place – 4. Concordia vs 3. Buhler

Seventh place – 7. Abilene vs 8. Wichita West at 1 pm on the General 1560 KABI