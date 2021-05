2021 Regional Track & Field Results

Pat Strathman May 20, 2021

Class 5A – Valley Center CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE RESULTS Salina South State Qualifiers

110 hurdles – Seth Robben, 4th

4×800 relay – Salina South girls, 4th

100 dash – Que Hill, 4th

1600 – Grace Allen, 4th

300 hurdles – Seth Robben, 4th

Shot Put – Aunisty McNeal, 3rd

Shot Put – Kayson Dietz, 4th

High Jump – Darell Evans, 4th

Long Jump – Brandt Cox, 2nd

Javelin – Aunisty McNeal, 2nd

Pole Vault – Clayton Bailey, 2nd Salina Central State Qualifiers

4×800 relay – Salina Central boys, 2nd

4×100 relay – Salina Central girls, 4th

400 – Ell Denning, 2nd

800 – Will Griffith, 2nd

4×400 relay – Salina Central girls, 1st

4×400 relay – Salina Central boys, 3rd

Discus – Reagan Geihsler, 2nd

High Jump – Mykayla Cunningham, 2nd

High Jump – Alexander Shea, 2nd

Long Jump – Mykayla Cunningham, 3rd

Javelin – Reagan Geishler, 4th

Pole Vault – Anna Hogeland, 3rd

