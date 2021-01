2021 Mid-season Tournament Brackets

Salina Invitational Tournament – Girls

1. Salina Central vs 8. Wichita West on 1150 KSAL

4. Concordia vs 5. Andover

2. Liberal vs 7. Abilene on the General 1560 KABI

3. Buhler vs 6. Salina South on Y93.7

Salina Invitational Tournament – Boys

1. Salina South vs 8. Liberal on Y93.7

4. Abilene vs 5. Concordia on the General 1560 KABI

2. Andover vs 7. Salina Central on 1150 KSAL

3. Buhler vs 6. Wichita South

Sterling Invitational – Girls

Sterling Invitational – Boys

1. Lyons vs 8. Kingman

4. Hutch Trinity vs 5. Southeast of Saline

2. Sterling vs 7. Scott City

3. Hugoton vs 6. Smoky Valley

Adolph Rupp Tournament – Boys

1. Haven vs 8. Halstead

4. Garden Plain vs 5. Rose Hill

2. Minneapolis vs 7. Winfield on 92.7 The New Zoo

3. Cheney vs 6. Andale

Canton-Galva Tournament – Boys

1. Sedgwick vs 8. Bluestem

4. Moundridge vs 5. Wichita Homeschool

2. Wichita Classic vs 7. Bennington

3. Ell-Saline vs 6. Canton-Galva on FM 104.9

Canton-Galva Tournament – Girls

Tuesday, 1/19

4:30 Bennington vs Wichita Classical

6:00 Bluestem vs Wichita Warriors

Thursday, 1/21

4:30 Wichita Warriors vs Bennington

6:00 Wichita Classical vs Bluestem

Friday, 1/22

4:30 Bluestem vs Bennington

6:00 Wichita Warriors vs Wichita Classical

Centre Cougar Classic

Tuesday January 19

Solomon at Centre

Wakefield at Rural Vista

Elyria Christian at Peabody-Burns

Marion at Herington

Friday January 22

Wakefield at Centre

Rural Vista at Solomon

Elyria Christian at Marion

Peabody-Burns at Herington

Saturday January 23

Centre at Rural Vista

Herington at Elyria Christian

Solomon at Marion

Peabody-Burns at Wakefield

Berean Academy Tournament

Coverage of Minneapolis and Ell-Saline on 92.7 The New Zoo and FM 104.9

McPherson Invitational Tournament