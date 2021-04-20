2021 Headline Acts Announced For Smoky Hill River Festival

Salina Arts & Humanities announces the three headliner acts for Smoky Hill River Festival 2021, scheduled for Thursday to Sunday, September 2 – 5.

The headliner acts set to debut on the Eric Stein Stage at the 45th-anniversary River Festival are:

*Friday night: Cowboy Mouth, a rowdy alternative-rock band from New Orleans that last mesmerized audiences at the 2001 River Festival. Cowboy Mouth is back with their high-energy performance and unique blend of pop, big-easy blues, soul, punk, and redemptive rock ‘n’ roll. The band takes the stage on Friday, September 3 at 8:30 p.m. https://www.cowboymouth.com/

*Saturday night: Phantom Blues Band, an internationally renowned, two-time Grammy Award-winning group. This Los Angeles-based band explores everything from Texas blues to Memphis soul, with an injection of reggae for good measure. Phantom Blues Band will headline on Saturday, September 4 at 8:30 p.m. https://www.thephantombluesband.com/

*Sunday afternoon: Sunset Sinners, a collection of four of the region’s finest musicians, playing whisky-barrel rock and a fusion of Southern and ‘70’s rock with red dirt country. The Sinners have a high-energy show, performing originals along with Sinnerized classics. They will perform on Sunday, September 5 at 3:30 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/Sunsetsinnerssalina/

River Festival, 45th-anniversary style, features four live stages, 150 visual artists, 30-plus Food Row vendors, a vibrant Artyopolis kid’s area and more. With more than 300 sponsoring families and businesses and 2,000 volunteers, the Smoky Hill River Festival is a success story in partnerships that produce an award-winning arts celebration each year, for thousands to enjoy.

Hours of operation for the Smoky Hill River Festival in early September are: Thursday, September 2 from 4 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday, September 3 – 4 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, September 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is by four-day Festival wristband; $15 in advance or $20 at the gate. Daily wristbands are available same-day only at select entrance gates for $10. Children 11 and under get in free. Wristbands go on sale on Monday July 26, at more than 40 Salina locations and about 20 cities statewide.

Visit riverfestival.com or Facebook.com/SHRiverFestival for details. For details on how to sponsor or volunteer at the Festival, contact [email protected] or call 785-309-5770.

For needed accommodations, please call Amanda Morris at Salina Arts & Humanities at 785-309-5770 between 8:00 a.m. – Noon and 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. Every effort will be made to accommodate known disabilities. For material or speech access, please call at least five working days prior to the event.