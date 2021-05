2021 Boys Tennis Regional Results

Pat Strathman May 9, 2021

Class 5A Regional – Salina Team Results

Salina Central 26, Maize 13, Newton 12, Emporia 4, Salina South 2, Valley Center 1, Great Bend 0, Hays 0. Singles

Championship – SC’s Connor Pehlps defeated SC’s Collin Phelps 6-1, 6-2. Doubles

Championship – SC’s Reed McHenry/Max Shaffer defeated SC’s Brad Stack/McCabe Green 6-1, 6-3. Class 4A Regional – Buhler Team Results

McPherson 20, Buhler 17, Abilene 10, Pratt 10, Clay Center 1, Chapman 0, Ulysses 0 Singles

Championship – Buhler’s Colton Lohrentz defeated McPherson’s Jaen Fox 6-1, 7-5.

Third place – Abilene’s Kolten Coup defeated Pratt’s Rafe Donnenwerth 6-2, 6-3.

Fifth place – Pratt’s Micah Tatro defeated Abilene’s Cayden West 6-3, 6-2. Doubles

Championship – McPherson’s Brennan Gipson/Conner Glazner defeated McPherson’s Alex Houston/Wesley Wurm 6-0, 6-1.

Fifth place – Pratt’s Hogan Thompson/Keishaune Thompson defeated Abilene’s Isaac Barbieri/Eli Prater 6-4, 6-4. Class 3-2-1A – Salina Team Results

KC Christian 23, Ellsworth 8, Smoky Valley 7, Maranantha Academy 6, Rossville 6, Marysville 4. Singles

Third place – SV’s Jake Lucas defeated KCC’s Ian Gariss.

Fifth place – MCA’s Luke Formwalt defeated SV’s Max Bieker. Doubles

Championship – KCC’s Owen Vanderark/James Vanderark defeated Ellsworth’s Adam Vehring/Brendan Anderson.

Fifth place – MCA’s Joseph Goodman/Caden Pinter defeated Ellsworth’s Chase Bourbon/Jaret Brungardt.

