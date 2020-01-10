2020 Winter Film Festival Begins Sunday

The Arts Council of Dickinson County’s annual Winter Film Festival begins this weekend. According to the organization, the event begins Sunday. The series continues each Sunday through January and February in the Eisenhower Presidential Library Visitors Center Auditorium. The free films are open to the public. Registration is not required. 2020 Winter Film Festival Schedule January 12 | 2 p.m.: The Bookshop | PG. In a small English town in 1959, Florence Green decides, against polite but ruthless local opposition, to open a bookshop.

| 2 p.m.: In a small English town in 1959, Florence Green decides, against polite but ruthless local opposition, to open a bookshop. January 19 | 2 p.m.: First Man | PG-13. The riveting story of NASA’s mission to land a man on the moon, focusing on Neil Armstrong and the years 1961-1969.

| 2 p.m.: The riveting story of NASA’s mission to land a man on the moon, focusing on Neil Armstrong and the years 1961-1969. · January 26 | 2 p.m.: The Peanut Butter Falcon | PG-13. A young man with Down syndrome escapes from a residential nursing home and befriends a wayward fisherman on the run. As the two men form a rapid bond, a social worker attempts to track them.

| 2 p.m.: A young man with Down syndrome escapes from a residential nursing home and befriends a wayward fisherman on the run. As the two men form a rapid bond, a social worker attempts to track them. February 2 | 2 p.m.: Maiden | PG. The story of how Tracy Edwards, 24-year old charter boat cook, became the skipper of the first ever all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World Race in 1989.

| 2 p.m.: The story of how Tracy Edwards, 24-year old charter boat cook, became the skipper of the first ever all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World Race in 1989. February 9 | 2 p.m.: The Biggest Little Farm | PG. An environmental advocacy documentary with a side dish of hope for the future, the film follows two dreamers and a dog on an odyssey to bring harmony to their lives and the land.

| 2 p.m.: An environmental advocacy documentary with a side dish of hope for the future, the film follows two dreamers and a dog on an odyssey to bring harmony to their lives and the land. February 16 | 2 p.m.: On the Basis of Sex | PG-13. An American biographical legal drama based on the life and early cases of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

| 2 p.m.: An American biographical legal drama based on the life and early cases of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. February 23 | 2 p.m.: Green Book | PG-13. A powerfully dramatic film set in 1962 inspired by a true friendship that transcended race, class and the Mason-Dixon line. A brief discussion will follow the films for those who would like to stay and participate. Patrons are encouraged to bring a toiletry item for contribution to the Abilene Area Food & Clothing Center. The 2020 Winter Film Festival is made possible courtesy of the Arts Council of Dickinson County.