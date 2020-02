2020 Sub-State Basketball Brackets

Class 5A

16. Great Bend at 1. McPherson

9. Wichita Northwest at 8. Kapaun

14. Valley Center at 3. Bishop Carroll

11. Salina South at 6. Maize – Wednesday at 7 pm on Y93.7

13. Andover at 4. Maize South

12. Eisenhower at 5. Salina Central – Wednesday at 6:30 pm on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL

15. Wichita Northwest at 2. Andover

10. Emporia at 7. McPherson

14. Valley Center at 3. Eisenhower

11. Salina South at 6. Kapaun – Tuesday at 7 pm on Y93.7

13. Salina Central at 4. Great Bend – Tuesday at 7 pm on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL

12. Ark City at 5. Hays

Class 4A

14. Abilene at 3. Wamego – Tuesday at 7 pm on The General 1560 KABI

11. Pratt at 6. Clay Center

13. Winfield at 4. Chapman

12. Rose Hill at 5. Andale

15. Holton at 2. Andale

10. Chapman at 7. Nickerson

13. Wellington at 4. Buhler

12. Circle at 5. Abilene – Wednesday at 6 pm on The General 1560 KABI

Class 3A

8. Concordia at 1. Phillipsburg

5. Russell at 4. TMP-Marian

7. Minneapolis at 2. Beloit – Tuesday at 7 pm on 92.7 The New Zoo

6. Hoisington at 3. Norton

8. Russell at 1. Beloit

5. Norton at 4. Minneapolis – Monday at 6 pm on 92.7 The New Zoo

7. Concordia at 2. Hoisington

6. Phillipsburg at 3. TMP-Marian

8. Larned at 1. Halstead

5. Council Grove at 4. Hesston

7. Smoky Valley at 2. Haven – Monday at 6 pm on 95.5 The Rock

6. Lyons at 3. Southeast of Saline

8. Halstead at 1. Hesston

5. Southeast of Saline at 4. Larned

7. Smoky Valley at 2. Haven – Monday at 7:30 pm on 95.5 The Rock

6. Council Grove at 3. Lyons

Class 2A

8. Marion at 1. Chase County

5. Herington at 4. Hillsboro

7. Ell-Saline at 2. Bennington – Monday at 7 pm on FM 104.9

6. Canton-Galva at 3. Sacred Heart – Monday at 7 pm on KSAL.com

8. Ell-Saline at 1. Sacred Heart – Tuesday at 7 pm on FM 104.9

5. Bennington at 4. Canton-Galva

7. Marion at 2. Hillsboro

6. Herington at 3. Chase County

8. Remington at 1. Sterling

5. Ellinwood at 4. Moundridge

7. Ellsworth at 2. Inman

6. Sedgwick at 3. Hutch Trinity

Inman Sub-State – Boys

8. Remington at 1. Ellinwood

5. Sedgwick at 4. Inman

7. Ellsworth at 2. Sterling

6. Moundridge at 3. Hutch Trinity

Class 1A