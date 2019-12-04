2020 KSHSAA Basketball Regional & Sub-State Assignments

With high school girl’s and boy’s basketball tipping off later this week, many around the area look forward to seeing where their postseason assignments will fall.

On Wednesday, the Kansas State High School Activities Association announced Regional & Sub-State assignments for all classes. Here’s how it affects central Kansas teams:

Class 5A: (Sub-States from March 3-7, 2020)

West-Andover, Andover Central, Arkansas City, Bishop Carroll, Emporia, Goddard, Goddard-Eisenhower, Great Bend, Hays, Kapaun Mt. Carmel Maize, Maize South, McPHERSON, Newton, SALINA CENTRAL, SALINA SOUTH, Valley Center and Wichita Northwest.

Class 4A: (Sub-States from March 3-7, 2020)

West-ABILENE, Andale, Augusta, Buhler, CHAPMAN, Clay Center, Clearwater, El Dorado, Holton, Mulvane, Nickerson, Pratt, Rose Hill, Towanda-Circle, Ulysses, Wamego, Wellington and Winfield.

Class 3A: (Sub-States from March 2-7, 2020)

Host: Beloit-

Beloit, Concordia, Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian, Hoisington, MINNEAPOLIS, Norton, Phillipsburg and Russell.

Host: Hesston-

Council Grove, Halstead, Haven, Hesston, Larned, Lyons, SMOKY VALLEY and SOUTHEAST OF SALINE.

Class 2A: (Sub-States from March 2-7, 2020)

Host: Herington-

BENNINGTON, Canton-Galva, Chase County, ELL-SALINE, HERINGTON, Hillsboro, Marion and SACRED HEART.

Host-Inman-

Ellinwood, ELLSWORTH, Hutch-Trinity Catholic, Inman, Moundridge, Sedgwick, Sterling and Whitewater-Remington.

Class 1A has both Regionals (Feb. 24-Feb. 29, 2020) and Sub-State (March 5-7, 2020):

Regional Host-Goessel:

Goessel, Little River, Lost Springs-Centre, McPherson-Elyria Christian, RURAL VISTA and SOLOMON

Regional Host-Lincoln:

Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton, Clifton-Clyde, LINCOLN, Linn, Scandia-Pike Valley, Southern Cloud and TESCOTT.

*Top two teams from Regionals compete in Sub-State tournament hosted by Marysville High School and Riley County High School.