WICHITA, Kan. – After gathering input from the conference’s football head coaches, the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) has decided to conduct the 2020 KCAC Football Media Day virtually, the conference office announced Friday. The event, sponsored by IMA, Inc. and Dissinger Reed, will still take place on August 7, as originally planned, and will begin at 10:30 a.m.

The event will be broadcast on Facebook Live. Visit www.facebook.com/kcacsports for more details leading up to the event and to watch it that day.

The conference asks all media members wishing to be a part of the event to RSVP by Tuesday, August 4. This will allow the conference to send media members a link to the Zoom meeting, as well as a media preseason poll ballot. To RSVP, please visit the following link: https://j.mp/32uebFi.

Following the media day activities, media members will be asked to participate in a preseason poll for the projected finish of the 2020 season. Head coaches will also be polled. Both preseason polls will be released to the public shortly after media day activities end.

The final standings for the 2019 KCAC Football season were as follows:

Standing School KCAC Record Overall Record 1 Kansas Wesleyan University 10-0 12-1 T2 Bethel College 7-3 8-3 T2 Avila University 7-3 7-3 T2 Sterling College 7-3 7-3 T5 Tabor College 5-5 6-5 T5 McPherson College 5-5 5-6 T5 Southwestern College 5-5 5-6 8 Bethany College 4-6 4-6 9 Friends University 3-7 3-7 10 Ottawa University 2-8 2-8 11 University of Saint Mary 0-10 0-11

