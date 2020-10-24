Salina, KS

2020 Area Volleyball Sub-State Results

Pat StrathmanOctober 24, 2020

Class 5A Sub-States

#1 GREAT BEND HS
Great Bend, Hays, Salina Central, Salina South

#1 Great Bend (18-10) vs #4 Hays (13-22) – Great Bend 25-20, 25-19
#2 Salina Central (14-18) vs #3 Salina South (14-19) – Salina Central 25-20, 20-25, 25-17

#1 Great Bend vs #2 Salina Central – Great Bend 25-19, 25-22

QUARTERFINAL MATCHES – Tuesday, October 27
Winners of the 8 sub-states will play the best 3 out of 5 set match @ 6PM
Even-numbered sub-state winners will host (1 @ 2, 3 @ 4, 5 @ 6, 7 @ 8)

Class 4A Sub-States

#3 TOWANDA-CIRCLE HS
Augusta, El Dorado, McPherson, Rose Hill, Towanda-Circle

#1 McPherson (30-3) vs Rose Hill – McPherson 25-16, 25-10
#2 Circle (14-10) vs #3 Augusta (13-21) – Circle 21-25, 25-20, 25-18
PLAY-IN – #4 Rose Hill (8-19) vs #5 El Dorado (4-24) – Rose Hill 25-19, 25-17

#1 McPherson vs #2 Circle – McPherson 25-12, 25-14

#4 CLAY CENTER COMMUNITY HS
Abilene, Chapman, Clay Center Community, Concordia

#1 Clay Center (24-6) vs #4 Chapman (0-20) – Clay Center 25-4, 25-19
#2 Concordia (8-11) vs #3 Abilene (9-17) – Concordia 25-23, 27-25

#1 Clay Center vs #2 Concordia – Clay Center 25-9, 25-13

QUARTERFINAL MATCHES – Tuesday, October 27
Winners of the 8 sub-states will play the best 3 out of 5 set match @ 6PM
Even-numbered sub-state winners will host (1 @ 2, 3 @ 4, 5 @ 6, 7 @ 8)

Class 3A Sub-States

#2 RUSSELL HS
Beloit, Ellsworth, Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marion, Hoisington, Larned, Norton Community, Phillipsburg, Russell

#1 Phillipsburg (33-3) vs #8 Larned (2-31) – Phillipsburg 25-11, 25-15
#4 Norton (20-10) vs #5 Hoisington (21-11) – Norton 25-21, 26-28, 25-20
#2 TMP-Marian (27-7) vs #7 Russell (6-23) – TMP-Marian 25-11, 25-17
#3 Beloit (21-10) vs #6 Ellsworth (10-20) – Beloit 25-17, 25-17

#1 Phillipsburg vs #4 Norton – Phillipsburg 25-23, 25-13
#2 TMP-Marian vs #3 Beloit – TMP-Marian 25-22, 25-21

#1 Phillipsburg vs #2 TMP-Marian – TMP-Marian 25-19, 25-20

#4 LINDSBORG-SMOKY VALLEY HS
Council Grove, Gypsum-Southeast of Saline, Hesston, Lindsborg-Smoky Valley, Lyons, Minneapolis, Riley County, St. George-Rock Creek

#1 Smoky Valley (27-2) vs #8 Minneapolis (9-19) – Smoky Valley 25-11, 25-16
#4 Hesston (14-15) vs #5 Riley County (13-23) – Hesston 25-12, 25-17
#2 Rock Creek (25-8) vs #7 Southeast of Saline (10-20) – Rock Creek 25-9, 25-17
#3 Lyons (17-12) vs #6 Council Grove (10-18) – Council Grove 25-20, 21-25, 25-22

#1 Smoky Valley vs #4 Hesston – Smoky Valley 25-14, 25-13
#2 Rock Creek vs #6 Council Grove – Rock Creek 25-14, 25-14

#1 Smoky Valley vs #2 Rock Creek – Smoky Valley 25-12, 25-14

QUARTERFINAL MATCHES – Tuesday, October 27
Winners of the 8 sub-states will play the best 3 out of 5 set match @ 6PM
Even-numbered sub-state winners will host (1 @ 2, 3 @ 4, 5 @ 6, 7 @ 8)

Class 2A Sub-States

#2 HILL CITY HS
Brookville-Ell-Saline, Ellinwood, Ellis, Hill City, Hoxie, Plainville, Smith Center, WaKeeney-Trego Community

#1 Smith Center (29-6) vs BYE
#4 Ellis (14-13) vs #5 Hill City (10-16) – Ellisa 25-19, 25-14
BYE vs #7 Plainville (1-18)
#3 Hoxie (16-14) vs #6 Ell-Saline (9-25) – Hoxie 26-24, 25-12

#1 Smith Center vs #4 Ellis – Smith Center 25-12, 25-11
#7 Plainville vs #3 Hoxie – 26-24, 25-12

#1 Smith Center vs #3 Hoxie – Smith Center 25-21, 25-11

#5 HERINGTON HS
Belleville-Republic County, Bennington, Blue Rapids-Valley Heights, Herington, Marion, Salina-Sacred Heart, Wabaunsee, Washington County

#1 Herington (29-2) vs #8 Republic County (6-22) – Herington 25-9, 27-25
#4 Washington County (17-7) vs #5 Wabaunsee (23-10) – Wabaunsee 25-21, 25-22
#2 Valley Heights (29-5) vs #7 Sacred Heart (14-15) – Valley Heights 20-25, 25-8, 25-19
#3 Marion (23-9) vs #6 Bennington (18-14) – Marion 25-19, 25-11

#1 Herington vs #5 Wabaunsee – Wabaunsee 25-18, 13-25, 25-23
#2 Valley Heights vs #3 Marion – Valley Heights 25-21, 25-17
#5 Wabaunsee vs #2 Valley Heights – Wabaunsee 25-22, 25-21

QUARTERFINAL MATCHES – Tuesday, October 27
Winners of the 8 sub-states will play the best 3 out of 5 set match @ 6PM
Even-numbered sub-state winners will host (1 @ 2, 3 @ 4, 5 @ 6, 7 @ 8)

Class 1A-I Sub-States

#4 SYLVAN-LUCAS UNIFIED
Central Plains/Wilson, Clyde-Clifton Clyde, Downs-Lakeside, Lincoln, Mankato Rock Hills, Solomon, Sylvan-Lucas Unified

#1 Sylvan-Lucas (32-2) vs BYE
BYE vs #5 Rock Hills (11-16) – Rock
#2 Lakeside (24-6) vs #7 Lincoln (8-17) – Lakeside 25-6, 25-18
#3 Central Plains (24-11) vs BYE

#1 Sylvan-Lucas vs #5 Rock Hills – Sylvan-Lucas 25-16, 25-12
#2 Lakeside vs #3 Central Plains – Central Plains 25-20, 26-24

#1 Sylvan-Lucas vs #2 Central Plains – Central Plains 22-25, 25-12, 25-18

#5 LITTLE RIVER
Canton-Galva, Goessel, Langdon-Fairfield, Little River, Norwich, Pratt-Skyline, Pretty Prairie

#1 Pretty Prairie (23-5) vs BYE
#4 Goessel (16-16) vs #5 Little River (16-16) – Little River 25-22, 20-25, 25-20
#2 Pratt-Skyline (23-7) vs #7 Fairfield (2-15) – Pratt-Skyline 25-8, 25-10
#3 Norwich (13-11) vs #6 Canton-Galva (7-17) – Norwich 24-26, 25-16, 25-18

#1 Pretty Prairie vs #5 Little River – 25-21, 25-17
#2 Pratt-Skyline vs #3 Norwich – Pratt-Skline 25-12, 25-19

#1 Pretty Prairie vs #2 Pratt-Skyline – Pratt-Skyline 25-21, 25-16

QUARTERFINAL MATCHES – Tuesday, October 27
Winners of the 8 sub-states will play the best 3 out of 5 set match @ 6PM
Even-numbered sub-state winners will host (1 @ 2, 3 @ 4, 5 @ 6, 7 @ 8)

Class 1A-II Sub-States

#5 LINN HS
Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton, Linn, Osborne, Scandia-Pike Valley, Southern Cloud, Tescott

#1 St. John’s-Tipton (20-12) vs BYE
#4 Southern Cloud (8-13) vs #5 Tescott (9-16) – Southern Cloud 25-15, 25-15
#2 Linn (16-10) vs BYE
#3 Osborne (12-11) vs #6 Pike Valley (9-18) – Pike Valley 25-23, 25-21

#1 St. John’s/Tipton vs #4 Southern Cloud – St. John’s/Tipton 26-24, 25-23
#2 Linn vs #6 Pike Valley – Linn 25-14, 25-8

#1 St. John’s/Tipton vs #2 Linn – Linn 25-22, 25-12

#7 BURRTON HS
Burrton, Hutchinson-Central Christian, Lost Springs-Centre, McPherson-Elyria Christian, Peabody-Burns, Wichita-Central Christian Academy

#1 Hutchinson Central Christian (15-8) vs BYE
#4 Burrton (6-22) vs #5 Peabody-Burns (3-25) – Burrton 24-26, 25-18, 25-19
#2 Centre (11-12) vs BYE
#3 Elyria Christian (15-17) vs #6 Central Christian Academy (0-13) – Elyria Christian 25-14, 25-15

#1 Hutchinson Central Christian vs #4 Burrton – Hutchinson Central Christian 25-14, 25-7
#2 Centre vs #3 Elyria Christian – 26-24, 25-17

#1 Hutchinson Central Christian vs #2 Centre – Hutchinson Central Christian 25-17, 25-18

QUARTERFINAL MATCHES – Tuesday, October 27
Winners of the 8 sub-states will play the best 3 out of 5 set match @ 6PM
Even-numbered sub-state winners will host (1 @ 2, 3 @ 4, 5 @ 6, 7 @ 8)

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved.

2020 Regional Cross Country Results

October 24, 2020 10:29 pm

2020 State Football Brackets

 9:45 am

Smart Insurance FB Coaches Corner – 10/24

 9:33 am

South Scores 27 Straight to Stun Central

October 23, 2020 11:55 pm


