2020 Area Football Schedules

Abilene Cowboys

9/4 – at Clay Center

9/11 – Concordia

9/18 – Chapman

9/26 – at Christ Prep Academy

10/2 – at Hays

10/9 – Ulysses

10/16 – Augusta

10/23 – at Wamego

10/30 – PLAYOFFS

Bennington Bulldogs

9/4 – Wakefield

9/11 – at Washington County

9/18 – Moundridge

*9/25 – at Canton-Galva

*10/2 – Solomon

*10/9 – at Little River

*10/16 – Lincoln

*10/23 – at Herington

10/30 – PLAYOFFS

*Denotes 8-Man Division I District 4 game

Canton-Galva Eagles

9/4 – at Goessel

9/11 – Rural Vista

9/18 – at Washington County

*9/25 – Bennington

*10/2 – Little River

*10/9 – at Herington

*10/16 – Solomon

*10/23 – at Lincoln

10/30 – PLAYOFFS

*Denotes 8-Man Division I District 4 game

Chapman Fighting Irish

9/4 – at Sabetha

9/11 – Holton

9/18 – at Abilene

*9/25 – at Marysville

*10/2 – Riley County

*10/9 – Clay Center

*10/16 – Council Grove

*10/23 – at Concordia

10/30 – PLAYOFFS

*Denotes Class 3A District 5 game

Ell-Saline Cardinals

9/4 – at Marion

*9/11 – at Sacred Heart

*9/18 – Oakley

*9/25 – at Plainville

10/2 – Sedgwick

*10/9 – Inman

*10/16 – at Smith Center

*10/23 – Ellinwood

10/30 – PLAYOFFS

*Denotes Class 1A District 3 game

McPherson Bullpups

9/4 – Salina South

9/11 – at Circle

9/18 – Great Bend

9/25 – at Winfield

10/2 – El Dorado

10/9 – at Buhler

10/16 – at Mulvane

10/23 – Augusta

10/30 – PLAYOFFS

Rural Vista

9/4 – Solomon (White City)

9/11 – at Canton-Galva

9/18 – Herington (Hope)

*9/25 – at Centre

*10/2 – at Hartford

*10/9 – Marais Des Cygnes Valley (White City)

*10/16 – at Lebo

*10/23 – Wakefield (Hope)

10/29 – PLAYOFFS

*Denotes 8-Man Division II District 2 game

Sacred Heart Knights

9/4 – at Ellsworth

*9/11 – Ell-Saline

*9/18 – Inman

*9/25 – at Smith Center

*10/2 – at Ellinwood

10/9 – Wichita Independent

*10/16 – Oakley

*10/23 – at Plainville

10/30 – PLAYOFFS

*Denotes Class 1A District 3 game

Salina Central Mustangs

9/4 – Campus

9/11 – at Eisenhower

9/18 – at Andover

9/25 – Valley Center

10/2 – Ark City

10/9 – at Andover Central

10/16 – at Goddard

10/23 – Salina South

10/30 – PLAYOFFS

Salina South Cougars

9/4 – at McPherson

9/11 – Maize South

9/18 – Campus

9/25 – at Derby

10/2 – at Maize

10/9 – Hutchinson

10/16 – Newton

10/23 – Salina Central

10/30 – PLAYOFFS

Smoky Valley Vikings

9/4 – Halstead

9/11 – Haven

9/18 – at Hillsboro

*9/25 – Colby

*10/2 – at Goodland

*10/9 – at Scott City

*10/16 – Southeast of Saline

*10/23 – at Russell

10/30 – PLAYOFFS

*Denotes Class 3A District 6 game

Solomon Gorillas

9/4 – at Rural Vista

9/11 – Wakefield

9/18 – Centre

*9/25 – at Herington

*10/2 – at Bennington

*10/9 – Lincoln

*10/16 – at Canton-Galva

*10/23 – Little River

10/30 – PLAYOFFS

*Denotes 8-Man Division I District 4 game

Southeast of Saline Trojans

9/4 – at Minneapolis

9/11 – Beloit

9/18 – Ellsworth

*9/25 – at Russell

*10/2 – at Colby

*10/9 – Goodland

*10/16 – at Smoky Valley

*10/23 – Scott City

10/30 – PLAYOFFS

*Denotes Class 3A District 6 game