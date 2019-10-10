2020 Area Football Schedules

Abilene Cowboys
9/4 – at Clay Center
9/11 – Concordia
9/18 – Chapman
9/26 – at Christ Prep Academy
10/2 – at Hays
10/9 – Ulysses
10/16 – Augusta
10/23 – at Wamego
10/30 – PLAYOFFS
Bennington Bulldogs
9/4 – Wakefield
9/11 – at Washington County
9/18 – Moundridge
*9/25 – at Canton-Galva
*10/2 – Solomon
*10/9 – at Little River
*10/16 – Lincoln
*10/23 – at Herington
10/30 – PLAYOFFS
*Denotes 8-Man Division I District 4 game
Canton-Galva Eagles
9/4 – at Goessel
9/11 – Rural Vista
9/18 – at Washington County
*9/25 – Bennington
*10/2 – Little River
*10/9 – at Herington
*10/16 – Solomon
*10/23 – at Lincoln
10/30 – PLAYOFFS
*Denotes 8-Man Division I District 4 game
Chapman Fighting Irish
9/4 – at Sabetha
9/11 – Holton
9/18 – at Abilene
*9/25 – at Marysville
*10/2 – Riley County
*10/9 – Clay Center
*10/16 – Council Grove
*10/23 – at Concordia
10/30 – PLAYOFFS
*Denotes Class 3A District 5 game
Ell-Saline Cardinals
9/4 – at Marion
*9/11 – at Sacred Heart
*9/18 – Oakley
*9/25 – at Plainville
10/2 – Sedgwick
*10/9 – Inman
*10/16 – at Smith Center
*10/23 – Ellinwood
10/30 – PLAYOFFS
*Denotes Class 1A District 3 game
McPherson Bullpups
9/4 – Salina South
9/11 – at Circle
9/18 – Great Bend
9/25 – at Winfield
10/2 – El Dorado
10/9 – at Buhler
10/16 – at Mulvane
10/23 – Augusta
10/30 – PLAYOFFS
Rural Vista
9/4 – Solomon (White City)
9/11 – at Canton-Galva
9/18 – Herington (Hope)
*9/25 – at Centre
*10/2 – at Hartford
*10/9 – Marais Des Cygnes Valley (White City)
*10/16 – at Lebo
*10/23 – Wakefield (Hope)
10/29 – PLAYOFFS
*Denotes 8-Man Division II District 2 game
Sacred Heart Knights
9/4 – at Ellsworth
*9/11 – Ell-Saline
*9/18 – Inman
*9/25 – at Smith Center
*10/2 – at Ellinwood
10/9 – Wichita Independent
*10/16 – Oakley
*10/23 – at Plainville
10/30 – PLAYOFFS
*Denotes Class 1A District 3 game
Salina Central Mustangs
9/4 – Campus
9/11 – at Eisenhower
9/18 – at Andover
9/25 – Valley Center
10/2 – Ark City
10/9 – at Andover Central
10/16 – at Goddard
10/23 – Salina South
10/30 – PLAYOFFS
Salina South Cougars
9/4 – at McPherson
9/11 – Maize South
9/18 – Campus
9/25 – at Derby
10/2 – at Maize
10/9 – Hutchinson
10/16 – Newton
10/23 – Salina Central
10/30 – PLAYOFFS
Smoky Valley Vikings
9/4 – Halstead
9/11 – Haven
9/18 – at Hillsboro
*9/25 – Colby
*10/2 – at Goodland
*10/9 – at Scott City
*10/16 – Southeast of Saline
*10/23 – at Russell
10/30 – PLAYOFFS
*Denotes Class 3A District 6 game
Solomon Gorillas
9/4 – at Rural Vista
9/11 – Wakefield
9/18 – Centre
*9/25 – at Herington
*10/2 – at Bennington
*10/9 – Lincoln
*10/16 – at Canton-Galva
*10/23 – Little River
10/30 – PLAYOFFS
*Denotes 8-Man Division I District 4 game
Southeast of Saline Trojans
9/4 – at Minneapolis
9/11 – Beloit
9/18 – Ellsworth
*9/25 – at Russell
*10/2 – at Colby
*10/9 – Goodland
*10/16 – at Smoky Valley
*10/23 – Scott City
10/30 – PLAYOFFS
*Denotes Class 3A District 6 game