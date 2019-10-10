Salina, KS

Now: 45 °

Currently: Cloudy / Windy

Hi: 47 ° | Lo: 31 °

2020 Area Football Schedules

Pat StrathmanOctober 10, 2019

Abilene Cowboys

9/4 – at Clay Center
9/11 – Concordia
9/18 – Chapman
9/26 – at Christ Prep Academy
10/2 – at Hays
10/9 – Ulysses
10/16 – Augusta
10/23 – at Wamego
10/30 – PLAYOFFS

Bennington Bulldogs

9/4 – Wakefield
9/11 – at Washington County
9/18 – Moundridge
*9/25 – at Canton-Galva
*10/2 – Solomon
*10/9 – at Little River
*10/16 – Lincoln
*10/23 – at Herington
10/30 – PLAYOFFS
*Denotes 8-Man Division I District 4 game

Canton-Galva Eagles

9/4 – at Goessel
9/11 – Rural Vista
9/18 – at Washington County
*9/25 – Bennington
*10/2 – Little River
*10/9 – at Herington
*10/16 – Solomon
*10/23 – at Lincoln
10/30 – PLAYOFFS
*Denotes 8-Man Division I District 4 game

Chapman Fighting Irish

9/4 – at Sabetha
9/11 – Holton
9/18 – at Abilene
*9/25 – at Marysville
*10/2 – Riley County
*10/9 – Clay Center
*10/16 – Council Grove
*10/23 – at Concordia
10/30 – PLAYOFFS
*Denotes Class 3A District 5 game

Ell-Saline Cardinals

9/4 – at Marion
*9/11 – at Sacred Heart
*9/18 – Oakley
*9/25 – at Plainville
10/2 – Sedgwick
*10/9 – Inman
*10/16 – at Smith Center
*10/23 – Ellinwood
10/30 – PLAYOFFS
*Denotes Class 1A District 3 game

McPherson Bullpups

9/4 – Salina South
9/11 – at Circle
9/18 – Great Bend
9/25 – at Winfield
10/2 – El Dorado
10/9 – at Buhler
10/16 – at Mulvane
10/23 – Augusta
10/30 – PLAYOFFS

Rural Vista

9/4 – Solomon (White City)
9/11 – at Canton-Galva
9/18 – Herington (Hope)
*9/25 – at Centre
*10/2 – at Hartford
*10/9 – Marais Des Cygnes Valley (White City)
*10/16 – at Lebo
*10/23 – Wakefield (Hope)
10/29 – PLAYOFFS
*Denotes 8-Man Division II District 2 game

Sacred Heart Knights

9/4 – at Ellsworth
*9/11 – Ell-Saline
*9/18 – Inman
*9/25 – at Smith Center
*10/2 – at Ellinwood
10/9 – Wichita Independent
*10/16 – Oakley
*10/23 – at Plainville
10/30 – PLAYOFFS
*Denotes Class 1A District 3 game

Salina Central Mustangs

9/4 – Campus
9/11 – at Eisenhower
9/18 – at Andover
9/25 – Valley Center
10/2 – Ark City
10/9 – at Andover Central
10/16 – at Goddard
10/23 – Salina South
10/30 – PLAYOFFS

Salina South Cougars

9/4 – at McPherson
9/11 – Maize South
9/18 – Campus
9/25 – at Derby
10/2 – at Maize
10/9 – Hutchinson
10/16 – Newton
10/23 – Salina Central
10/30 – PLAYOFFS

Smoky Valley Vikings

9/4 – Halstead
9/11 – Haven
9/18 – at Hillsboro
*9/25 – Colby
*10/2 – at Goodland
*10/9 – at Scott City
*10/16 – Southeast of Saline
*10/23 – at Russell
10/30 – PLAYOFFS
*Denotes Class 3A District 6 game

Solomon Gorillas

9/4 – at Rural Vista
9/11 – Wakefield
9/18 – Centre
*9/25 – at Herington
*10/2 – at Bennington
*10/9 – Lincoln
*10/16 – at Canton-Galva
*10/23 – Little River
10/30 – PLAYOFFS
*Denotes 8-Man Division I District 4 game

Southeast of Saline Trojans

9/4 – at Minneapolis
9/11 – Beloit
9/18 – Ellsworth
*9/25 – at Russell
*10/2 – at Colby
*10/9 – Goodland
*10/16 – at Smoky Valley
*10/23 – Scott City
10/30 – PLAYOFFS
*Denotes Class 3A District 6 game

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Sports News

2020 Area Football Schedules

Abilene Cowboys 9/4 - at Clay Center 9/11 - Concordia 9/18 - Chapman 9/26 - at Christ Prep Acade...

October 10, 2019 Comments

Vaniers Donate $1 Million to Wheat ...

Top News

October 10, 2019

Saline County Sheriff truck

Vehicle Fire

Kansas News

October 10, 2019

VIDEO: Up, Up And Away

Top News

October 10, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Saline County Sheriff truck
Vehicle Fire
October 10, 2019Comments
Two Killed in Central Kan...
October 10, 2019Comments
Salina Man to Speak at Di...
October 10, 2019Comments
Governor Awards Funds to ...
October 9, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH