2019 Sub-State Brackets & Results

Class 5A – Girls

Sub-State #1

#17 Arkansas City at #16 Valley Center

TBD at #1 Maize South

#9 Salina Central at #8 Andover Central

Sub-State #2

#18 Great Bend at #15 Salina South

TBD at #2 Goddard

#10 Kapaun at #7 Hays

Sub-State #3

#14 Andover at #3 McPherson

#11 Newton at #6 Bishop Carroll

Class 5A – Boys

Sub-State #3

#14 Kapaun at #3 Bishop Carroll

#11 Newton at #6 McPherson

Sub-State #4

#13 Salina South at #4 Wichita Heights

#12 Hays at #5 Salina Central

Class 4A – Girls

Sub-State #1

#17 Mulvane at #16 Clearwater

TBD at #1 Abilene

#9 Wichita Trinity at #8 Winfield

Sub-State #2

#18 El Dorado at #15 Chapman

TBD at #2 Nickerson

#10 Augusta at #7 Rose Hill

Class 4A – Boys

Sub-State #3

#14 Buhler at #3 Abilene

#11 Clearwater at #6 Augusta

Sub-State #4

#13 Pratt at #4 Chapman

#12 Wamego at #5 Nickerson

Class 3A – Girls

Hoisington

#8 Smoky Valley at #1 Norton – Norton 39-24

#5 Southeast of Saline at #4 Phillipsburg

#7 Lyons at #2 Russell – Russell 60-20

#6 Hoisington at #3 TMP-Marian – TMP-Marian 59-36

Riley County

#8 Concordia at #1 Clay Center – Clay Center 57-26

#5 St. Marys at #4 Council Grove – St. Marys 64-48

#7 Rock Creek at #2 Beloit – Beloit 50-37

#6 Minneapolis at #3 Riley County – Riley County 53-48

Class 3A – Boys

Hoisington

#8 Southeast of Saline at #1 Phillipsburg

#5 Smoky Valley at #4 Norton

#7 Lyons at #2 TMP-Marian

#6 Russell at #3 Hoisington

Riley County

#8 Clay Center at #1 Beloit

#5 Rock Creek at #4 St. Marys

#7 Concordia at #2 Riley County

#6 Council Grove at #3 Minneapolis

Class 2A – Girls

Conway Springs

#8 Remington at #1 Garden Plain

#5 Hutchinson Trinity at #4 Sedgwick

#7 Wichita Independent at #2 Conway Springs

#6 Medicine Lodge at #3 Bluestem

Sterling

#8 Ell-Saline at #1 Inman – Inman 41-11

#5 Sacred Heart at #4 Bennington

#7 Ellsworth at #2 Sterling

#6 Ellinwood at #3 Canton-Galva

Class 2A – Boys

Conway Springs

#8 Wichita Independent at #1 Hutchinson Trinity – Hutch Trinity 73-20

#5 Garden Plain at #4 Bluestem – Garden Plain 61-27

#7 Conway Springs at #2 Sedgwick – Sedgwick 52-39

#6 Medicine Lodge at #3 Remington – Medicine Lodge 44-41

Sterling

#8 Ell-Saline at #1 Inman – Inman 63-30

#5 Canton-Galva at #4 Bennington – Bennington 62-35

#7 Sterling at #2 Sacred Heart – Sacred Heart 53-41

#6 Ellsworth at #3 Ellinwood – Ellsworth 40-37