2019 Sub-State Brackets & Results

Class 5A – Girls
Sub-State #1
#17 Arkansas City at #16 Valley Center
TBD at #1 Maize South
#9 Salina Central at #8 Andover Central
Sub-State #2
#18 Great Bend at #15 Salina South
TBD at #2 Goddard
#10 Kapaun at #7 Hays
Sub-State #3
#14 Andover at #3 McPherson
#11 Newton at #6 Bishop Carroll
Class 5A – Boys
Sub-State #3
#14 Kapaun at #3 Bishop Carroll
#11 Newton at #6 McPherson
Sub-State #4
#13 Salina South at #4 Wichita Heights
#12 Hays at #5 Salina Central
Class 4A – Girls
Sub-State #1
#17 Mulvane at #16 Clearwater
TBD at #1 Abilene
#9 Wichita Trinity at #8 Winfield
Sub-State #2
#18 El Dorado at #15 Chapman
TBD at #2 Nickerson
#10 Augusta at #7 Rose Hill
Class 4A – Boys
Sub-State #3
#14 Buhler at #3 Abilene
#11 Clearwater at #6 Augusta
Sub-State #4
#13 Pratt at #4 Chapman
#12 Wamego at #5 Nickerson
Class 3A – Girls
Hoisington
#8 Smoky Valley at #1 Norton – Norton 39-24
#5 Southeast of Saline at #4 Phillipsburg
#7 Lyons at #2 Russell – Russell 60-20
#6 Hoisington at #3 TMP-Marian – TMP-Marian 59-36
Riley County
#8 Concordia at #1 Clay Center – Clay Center 57-26
#5 St. Marys at #4 Council Grove – St. Marys 64-48
#7 Rock Creek at #2 Beloit – Beloit 50-37
#6 Minneapolis at #3 Riley County – Riley County 53-48
Class 3A – Boys
Hoisington
#8 Southeast of Saline at #1 Phillipsburg
#5 Smoky Valley at #4 Norton
#7 Lyons at #2 TMP-Marian
#6 Russell at #3 Hoisington
Riley County
#8 Clay Center at #1 Beloit
#5 Rock Creek at #4 St. Marys
#7 Concordia at #2 Riley County
#6 Council Grove at #3 Minneapolis
Class 2A – Girls
Conway Springs
#8 Remington at #1 Garden Plain
#5 Hutchinson Trinity at #4 Sedgwick
#7 Wichita Independent at #2 Conway Springs
#6 Medicine Lodge at #3 Bluestem
Sterling
#8 Ell-Saline at #1 Inman – Inman 41-11
#5 Sacred Heart at #4 Bennington
#7 Ellsworth at #2 Sterling
#6 Ellinwood at #3 Canton-Galva
Class 2A – Boys
Conway Springs
#8 Wichita Independent at #1 Hutchinson Trinity – Hutch Trinity 73-20
#5 Garden Plain at #4 Bluestem – Garden Plain 61-27
#7 Conway Springs at #2 Sedgwick – Sedgwick 52-39
#6 Medicine Lodge at #3 Remington – Medicine Lodge 44-41
Sterling
#8 Ell-Saline at #1 Inman – Inman 63-30
#5 Canton-Galva at #4 Bennington – Bennington 62-35
#7 Sterling at #2 Sacred Heart – Sacred Heart 53-41
#6 Ellsworth at #3 Ellinwood – Ellsworth 40-37