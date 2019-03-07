Salina, KS

2019 State Basketball Results

Pat StrathmanMarch 7, 2019

Girls Basketball

Class 6A – Koch Arena

#1 Liberal vs #8 Olathe Northwest
#4 Topeka vs #5 Olathe East
#2 Derby vs #7 Shawnee Mission Northwest
#3 Washburn Rural vs #6 Olathe North

Class 5A – White Auditorium

#1 McPherson vs #8 Seaman – McPherson 57-41
#4 St. Thomas Aquinas vs #5 Maize South – STA 47-29
#2 Goddard vs #7 Blue Valley Southwest – BVSW 36-34
#3 Wichita Heights vs #6 KC Schlagle – KC Schlagle 69-67

#1 McPherson vs #4 St. Thomas Aquinas
#6 KC Schlagle vs #7 Blue Valley Southwest

Class 4A – Tony’s Pizza Events Center

#1 KC Piper vs #8 Eudora
#4 Abilene vs #5 Nickerson – at 8:15 on 1560 KABI
#2 Bishop Miege vs #7 Circle
#3 Baldwin vs #6 Ulysses

Class 3A – Hutchinson Sports Arena

#1 Cheney vs #8 Columbus – Cheney 65-43
#4 Nemaha Central vs #5 Clay Center – Nemaha Central 52-42
#2 Norton vs #7 Scott City – Norton 48-45
#3 Eureka vs #6 Royal Valley – Royal Valley 56-36

#1 Cheney vs #4 Nemaha Central
#2 Norton vs #6 Royal Valley

Class 2A – Gross Memorial Coliseum

#1 Wabaunsee vs #8 Heritage Christian
#4 Garden Plain vs #5 West Elk
#2 Trego vs #7 Stanton County
#3 Sterling vs #6 Jackson Heights

Class 1A – United Wireless Arena

#1 Central Plains vs #8 South Gray – Central Plains 63-28
#4 South Central vs #5 Thunder Ridge – Thunder Ridge 56-45
#2 Rural Vista vs #7 Waverly – Waverly 62-46
#3 Olpe vs #6 Hanover – Hanover 45-40

#1 Central Plains vs #5 Thunder Ridge
#6 Hanover vs #7 Waverly

Boys Basketball

Class 6A – Koch Arena

#1 Washburn Rural vs #8 Free State – Washburn Rural 54-45 OT
#4 Lawrence vs #5 Wichita Southeast – Wichita Southeast 70-67
#2 Blue Valley Northwest vs #7 Olathe North – Blue Valley Northwest 75-70
#3 KC Harmon vs #6 Shawnee Mission South – Shawnee Mission South 57-46

#1 Washburn Rural vs #5 Wichita Southeast
#2 Blue Valley Northwest vs #6 Shawnee Mission South

Class 5A – White Auditorium

#1 Maize vs #8 St. James Academy
#4 Andover Central vs #5 Pittsburg
#2 Bonner Springs vs #7 Bishop Carroll
#3 Basehor-Linwood vs #6 Salina Central – at 8:15 on 1150 KSAL

Class 4A – Tony’s Pizza Events Center

#1 Wichita Trinity vs #8 Chanute – Wichita Trinity 61-52
#4 KC Piper vs #5 Parsons – KC Piper 55-52
#2 Andale vs #7 Augusta – Augusta 57-43
#3 Chapman vs #6 Anderson County – Chapman 62-38

#1 Wichita Trinity vs #4 KC Piper
#3 Chapman vs #7 Augusta – at 8:15 Friday on 1560 KABI

Class 3A – Hutchinson Sports Arena

#1 Maur Hill vs #8 TMP-Marian
#4 Girard vs #5 Kingman
#2 Beloit vs #7 Eureka
#3 Perry-Lecompton vs #6 Larned

Class 2A – Gross Memorial Coliseum

#1 Inman vs #8 Plainville –Inman 71-56
#4 Ness City vs #5 Bishop Seabury – Ness City 63-61 OT
#2 Hutchinson Trinity vs #7 Mission Valley – Hutch Trinity 49-23
#3 St. Mary’s Colgan vs #6 McLouth – Colgan 48-41

#1 Inman vs #4 Ness City
#2 Hutchinson Trinity vs #3 St. Mary’s Colgan

Class 1A – United Wireless Center

#1 Central Plains vs #8 Macksville
#4 Caldwell vs #5 Berean Academy
#2 Osborne vs #7 Lebo
#3 Hanover vs #6 St. John-Hudson

