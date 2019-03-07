2019 State Basketball Results

Girls Basketball

#1 Liberal vs #8 Olathe Northwest

#4 Topeka vs #5 Olathe East

#2 Derby vs #7 Shawnee Mission Northwest

#3 Washburn Rural vs #6 Olathe North

#1 McPherson vs #8 Seaman – McPherson 57-41

#4 St. Thomas Aquinas vs #5 Maize South – STA 47-29

#2 Goddard vs #7 Blue Valley Southwest – BVSW 36-34

#3 Wichita Heights vs #6 KC Schlagle – KC Schlagle 69-67

#1 McPherson vs #4 St. Thomas Aquinas

#6 KC Schlagle vs #7 Blue Valley Southwest

#1 KC Piper vs #8 Eudora

#4 Abilene vs #5 Nickerson – at 8:15 on 1560 KABI

#2 Bishop Miege vs #7 Circle

#3 Baldwin vs #6 Ulysses

#1 Cheney vs #8 Columbus – Cheney 65-43

#4 Nemaha Central vs #5 Clay Center – Nemaha Central 52-42

#2 Norton vs #7 Scott City – Norton 48-45

#3 Eureka vs #6 Royal Valley – Royal Valley 56-36

#1 Cheney vs #4 Nemaha Central

#2 Norton vs #6 Royal Valley

#1 Wabaunsee vs #8 Heritage Christian

#4 Garden Plain vs #5 West Elk

#2 Trego vs #7 Stanton County

#3 Sterling vs #6 Jackson Heights

#1 Central Plains vs #8 South Gray – Central Plains 63-28

#4 South Central vs #5 Thunder Ridge – Thunder Ridge 56-45

#2 Rural Vista vs #7 Waverly – Waverly 62-46

#3 Olpe vs #6 Hanover – Hanover 45-40

#1 Central Plains vs #5 Thunder Ridge

#6 Hanover vs #7 Waverly

Boys Basketball

#1 Washburn Rural vs #8 Free State – Washburn Rural 54-45 OT

#4 Lawrence vs #5 Wichita Southeast – Wichita Southeast 70-67

#2 Blue Valley Northwest vs #7 Olathe North – Blue Valley Northwest 75-70

#3 KC Harmon vs #6 Shawnee Mission South – Shawnee Mission South 57-46

#1 Washburn Rural vs #5 Wichita Southeast

#2 Blue Valley Northwest vs #6 Shawnee Mission South

#1 Maize vs #8 St. James Academy

#4 Andover Central vs #5 Pittsburg

#2 Bonner Springs vs #7 Bishop Carroll

#3 Basehor-Linwood vs #6 Salina Central – at 8:15 on 1150 KSAL

#1 Wichita Trinity vs #8 Chanute – Wichita Trinity 61-52

#4 KC Piper vs #5 Parsons – KC Piper 55-52

#2 Andale vs #7 Augusta – Augusta 57-43

#3 Chapman vs #6 Anderson County – Chapman 62-38

#1 Wichita Trinity vs #4 KC Piper

#3 Chapman vs #7 Augusta – at 8:15 Friday on 1560 KABI

#1 Maur Hill vs #8 TMP-Marian

#4 Girard vs #5 Kingman

#2 Beloit vs #7 Eureka

#3 Perry-Lecompton vs #6 Larned

#1 Inman vs #8 Plainville –Inman 71-56

#4 Ness City vs #5 Bishop Seabury – Ness City 63-61 OT

#2 Hutchinson Trinity vs #7 Mission Valley – Hutch Trinity 49-23

#3 St. Mary’s Colgan vs #6 McLouth – Colgan 48-41

#1 Inman vs #4 Ness City

#2 Hutchinson Trinity vs #3 St. Mary’s Colgan

#1 Central Plains vs #8 Macksville

#4 Caldwell vs #5 Berean Academy

#2 Osborne vs #7 Lebo

#3 Hanover vs #6 St. John-Hudson