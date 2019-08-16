2019 KCAC Volleyball Preseason Team Announced

WICHITA, Kan. – Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Head Volleyball Coaches have selected the 2019 Preseason All-KCAC Volleyball Team. The group, which is made up of returning 2018 first and second team All-KCAC performers, was chosen at the KCAC Sport Management Conference hosted by Avila University on August 6.

Student-athletes highlighting the 2019 preseason team are Libero of the Year Jamie Siess (Kansas Wesleyan), Ayona Tharps (Ottawa), and Jana Boston (Friends).

Siess, a senior from Topeka, Kan., led the Bulldogs and the conference with 801 total digs last season (5.9 per game). Nationally, Siess ranked sixth in total digs and 12th in digs per game.

Tharps, a junior at Ottawa, was a first team selection last season after leading the Braves and the conference in kills (466), while also recording a 0.216 attacking percentage, three assists, 84 digs, and 95 blocks. Tharps finished the 2018 season ranked 25th in the NAIA in total kills and 48th in kills per set (3.450).

A senior from Newton, Kan., Boston became the Falcons’ all-time leader in assists last season with 1391, which put her second in the KCAC and seventh in the NAIA. Boston ended her junior campaign with 36 blocks, 323 digs, and 47 kills in 149 sets.