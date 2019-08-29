2019 KCAC Football Preseason Team Announced

WICHITA, Kan. – The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference is pleased to announce the 2019 Football Preseason Team, as voted on by the KCAC head football coaches. The group consists of 20 seniors, 16 juniors, and one sophomore.

On offense, DeMarco Prewitt (Sr., RB, Kansas Wesleyan) and Keyshawn Wyatt (Jr., RB, Southwestern) highlight the group of returners comprised of 10 seniors, and eight juniors on this year’s offensive preseason team.

Prewitt, a 2018 AFCA NAIA Coaches’ All-American First Team recipient and the 2018 KCAC Player of the Year, recorded 2371 rushing yards in his junior campaign for 38 touchdowns, helping the Coyotes to a 13-1 overall record and NAIA semifinal appearance. The Menifee, Calif. native led the NAIA in total rushing yards, rushing yards per game (169.400), total scoring (246), scoring per game (17.600), and second in all-purpose yards (2788) and all purpose yards per game (199.100).

Wyatt, a Dallas, Texas native, returns for his junior season after claiming Honorable Mention NAIA All-American and All-KCAC First Team honors in 2018. As a sophomore, Wyatt led the Moundbuilders in scoring with 14 touchdowns, and scoring per game (7.60). Wyatt was 13th nationally in total rushing (1313), and 15th in rushing yards per game (119.400).

Defensively, Shaq Bradford (Sr., DL, Kansas Wesleyan) led the nation in sacks (22), sacks per game (1.600), and tackles for loss (35.000) last season, en route to All-KCAC First Team and Second Team NAIA All-American honors. Bradford also ranked second nationally in tackles for loss per game (2.500).

Special Teams returns a All-KCAC First Team and Second Team selections from last year, Naeem Moore (Sr., RET, Avila), Alfredo Botello (So., PK, Southwestern), and Dylan Foos (Jr., RET, Ottawa). Moore led the KCAC in kick-off return yards per game (25.9), while Foos was second in the conference with 10.6 punt return yards per game. Botello went 53 for 54 on PATs last season, while also making 9 of 14 field goals in his freshman campaign.

Offense Pos. Name School Class Hometown QB Johnny Feauto* Kansas Wesleyan University Sr. Boulder, Colo. FB Mason McDowell Southwestern College Sr. Arkansas City, Kan. RB DeMarco Prewitt*+ Kansas Wesleyan University Sr. Menifee, Calif. RB Keyshawn Wyatt*% Southwestern College Jr. Dallas, Texas RB Cevon Mitchell-Ford^ Sterling College Sr. Sacramento, Calif. RB Josh Johnson# Tabor College Sr. Fontana, Calif. TE Charlie Simmons* Kansas Wesleyan University Jr. St. Johns, Fla. UTL Charlie Barnes III^ Kansas Wesleyan University Jr. Boca High, Fla. WR Trenton Poe-Evans* Kansas Wesleyan University Sr. Needles, Calif. WR Christian Hopkins# Avila University Jr. Bridgeport, Conn. WR Derrick Harper Tabor College Jr. Fort Mitchell, Ala. WR Edrick Gonzales^ Southwestern College Sr. Euless, Texas OL Eli Smith* Kansas Wesleyan University Sr. Severy, Kan. OL Dustin Rivera*+ Southwestern College Sr, Buckeye, Ariz. OL Darrius Brown* Kansas Wesleyan University Jr. Fort Worth, Texas OL Layne Becker^ Sterling College Jr. Mulvane, Kan. OL Chijioke Eguzo^ Avila University Sr. Austin, Texas OL Brandon Harper# Avila University Jr. Pasadena, Texas Defense Pos. Name School Cl. Hometown DL Shaq Bradford*~ Kansas Wesleyan University Sr. San Diego, Calif. DL Josh Lauese* Tabor College Sr. East Palo Alto, Calif. DL Dahari Gray Bethany College Sr. Colorado Springs, Colo. DL Josh West# Avila University Sr. Leesburg, Ga. DL Jeremiah Pharms Friends University Sr. Stockton, Calif. DL Jacob Garcia*% Ottawa University Jr. Corpus Christi, Texas LB Jamad Thomas# Avila University Sr. East Orange, N.J. LB Jasper Chavez* Kansas Wesleyan University Sr. Rosemead, Calif. LB Grant Torgerson*% Southwestern College Jr. Cumming, Ga. LB Sonny Brown# Friends University Jr. Wichita, Kan. LB Colby Johnson* Ottawa University Jr. El Dorado, Kan. DB Kwame Sexton*% Sterling College Jr. Oklahoma City, Okla. DB Ryon Holmes*% Avila University Sr. Houston, Texas DB Deauntre Roberts^ Bethany College Sr. Wewoka, Okla. DB Caleb Devine^ Tabor College Jr. Altadena, Calif. Special Teams Pos. Name School Cl. Hometown PK Alfredo Botello^ Southwestern College So. Dallas, Texas RET Dylan Foos^ Ottawa University Jr. Dighton, Kan. RET Naeem Moore* Avila University Sr. University City, Mo. P Preston Patten Sterling College Jr. Augusta, Kan.