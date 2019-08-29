2019 KCAC Football Preseason Team Announced

WICHITA, Kan. – The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference is pleased to announce the 2019 Football Preseason Team, as voted on by the KCAC head football coaches. The group consists of 20 seniors, 16 juniors, and one sophomore.
On offense, DeMarco Prewitt (Sr., RB, Kansas Wesleyan) and Keyshawn Wyatt (Jr., RB, Southwestern) highlight the group of returners comprised of 10 seniors, and eight juniors on this year’s offensive preseason team.
Prewitt, a 2018 AFCA NAIA Coaches’ All-American First Team recipient and the 2018 KCAC Player of the Year, recorded 2371 rushing yards in his junior campaign for 38 touchdowns, helping the Coyotes to a 13-1 overall record and NAIA semifinal appearance. The Menifee, Calif. native led the NAIA in total rushing yards, rushing yards per game (169.400), total scoring (246), scoring per game (17.600), and second in all-purpose yards (2788) and all purpose yards per game (199.100).
Wyatt, a Dallas, Texas native, returns for his junior season after claiming Honorable Mention NAIA All-American and All-KCAC First Team honors in 2018. As a sophomore, Wyatt led the Moundbuilders in scoring with 14 touchdowns, and scoring per game (7.60). Wyatt was 13th nationally in total rushing (1313), and 15th in rushing yards per game (119.400).
Defensively, Shaq Bradford (Sr., DL, Kansas Wesleyan) led the nation in sacks (22), sacks per game (1.600), and tackles for loss (35.000) last season, en route to All-KCAC First Team and Second Team NAIA All-American honors. Bradford also ranked second nationally in tackles for loss per game (2.500).
Special Teams returns a All-KCAC First Team and Second Team selections from last year, Naeem Moore (Sr., RET, Avila), Alfredo Botello (So., PK, Southwestern), and Dylan Foos (Jr., RET, Ottawa). Moore led the KCAC in kick-off return yards per game (25.9), while Foos was second in the conference with 10.6 punt return yards per game. Botello went 53 for 54 on PATs last season, while also making 9 of 14 field goals in his freshman campaign.
|Offense
|Pos.
|Name
|School
|Class
|Hometown
|QB
|Johnny Feauto*
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Sr.
|Boulder, Colo.
|FB
|Mason McDowell
|Southwestern College
|Sr.
|Arkansas City, Kan.
|RB
|DeMarco Prewitt*+
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Sr.
|Menifee, Calif.
|RB
|Keyshawn Wyatt*%
|Southwestern College
|Jr.
|Dallas, Texas
|RB
|Cevon Mitchell-Ford^
|Sterling College
|Sr.
|Sacramento, Calif.
|RB
|Josh Johnson#
|Tabor College
|Sr.
|Fontana, Calif.
|TE
|Charlie Simmons*
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Jr.
|St. Johns, Fla.
|UTL
|Charlie Barnes III^
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Jr.
|Boca High, Fla.
|WR
|Trenton Poe-Evans*
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Sr.
|Needles, Calif.
|WR
|Christian Hopkins#
|Avila University
|Jr.
|Bridgeport, Conn.
|WR
|Derrick Harper
|Tabor College
|Jr.
|Fort Mitchell, Ala.
|WR
|Edrick Gonzales^
|Southwestern College
|Sr.
|Euless, Texas
|OL
|Eli Smith*
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Sr.
|Severy, Kan.
|OL
|Dustin Rivera*+
|Southwestern College
|Sr,
|Buckeye, Ariz.
|OL
|Darrius Brown*
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Jr.
|Fort Worth, Texas
|OL
|Layne Becker^
|Sterling College
|Jr.
|Mulvane, Kan.
|OL
|Chijioke Eguzo^
|Avila University
|Sr.
|Austin, Texas
|OL
|Brandon Harper#
|Avila University
|Jr.
|Pasadena, Texas
|
Defense
|Pos.
|Name
|School
|Cl.
|Hometown
|DL
|Shaq Bradford*~
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Sr.
|San Diego, Calif.
|DL
|Josh Lauese*
|Tabor College
|Sr.
|East Palo Alto, Calif.
|DL
|Dahari Gray
|Bethany College
|Sr.
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|DL
|Josh West#
|Avila University
|Sr.
|Leesburg, Ga.
|DL
|Jeremiah Pharms
|Friends University
|Sr.
|Stockton, Calif.
|DL
|Jacob Garcia*%
|Ottawa University
|Jr.
|Corpus Christi, Texas
|LB
|Jamad Thomas#
|Avila University
|Sr.
|East Orange, N.J.
|LB
|Jasper Chavez*
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Sr.
|Rosemead, Calif.
|LB
|Grant Torgerson*%
|Southwestern College
|Jr.
|Cumming, Ga.
|LB
|Sonny Brown#
|Friends University
|Jr.
|Wichita, Kan.
|LB
|Colby Johnson*
|Ottawa University
|Jr.
|El Dorado, Kan.
|DB
|Kwame Sexton*%
|Sterling College
|Jr.
|Oklahoma City, Okla.
|DB
|Ryon Holmes*%
|Avila University
|Sr.
|Houston, Texas
|DB
|Deauntre Roberts^
|Bethany College
|Sr.
|Wewoka, Okla.
|DB
|Caleb Devine^
|Tabor College
|Jr.
|Altadena, Calif.
|
Special Teams
|Pos.
|Name
|School
|Cl.
|Hometown
|PK
|Alfredo Botello^
|Southwestern College
|So.
|Dallas, Texas
|RET
|Dylan Foos^
|Ottawa University
|Jr.
|Dighton, Kan.
|RET
|Naeem Moore*
|Avila University
|Sr.
|University City, Mo.
|P
|Preston Patten
|Sterling College
|Jr.
|Augusta, Kan.
|
* 2018 All-KCAC First Team selection
^ 2018 All-KCAC Second Team selection
# 2018 All-KCAC Honorable Mention selection
+ 2018 NAIA All-American First Team selection
~ 2018 NAIA All-American Second Team selection
% 2018 NAIA All-American Honorable Mention selection