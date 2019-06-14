2019 Festival Will Grab You

The Smoky Hill River Festival is back – grabbing patrons by the ears with great live music and creative arts of all kinds.

KSAL caught up with Jared Willis from McPherson, as he strode the grounds with his son in a stroller checking out the “Hands in Chain Link” art installation at the tennis courts.

“These hands are like nothing touching you – and everything touching you,” he said with a smile.

The piece is just one of a number of free standing features left in the open spaces for visitors to contemplate and talk about.

A robot with a red fork – stands guard near the footbridge into the Oakdale Park.

A pile of button blanks await a child’s drawing to be stamped on as a keepsake from the River Festival.

Dimitrios knows his way around the grill as he prepares lamb, beef and pork on the food court.

Gates open Saturday and Sunday at 10am as the Smoky Hill River Festival continues through Sunday afternoon in Salina’s Oakdale Park