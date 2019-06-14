Salina, KS

Now: 84 °

Currently: Mostly Cloudy

Hi: 84 ° | Lo: 64 °

2019 Festival Will Grab You

Jeff GarretsonJune 14, 2019

The Smoky Hill River Festival is back – grabbing patrons by the ears with great live music and creative arts of all kinds.

KSAL caught up with Jared Willis from McPherson, as he strode the grounds with his son in a stroller checking out the “Hands in Chain Link” art installation at the tennis courts.

“These hands are like nothing touching you – and everything touching you,” he said with a smile.

The piece is just one of a number of free standing features left in the open spaces for visitors to contemplate and talk about.

A robot with a red fork – stands guard near the footbridge into the Oakdale Park.

 

A pile of button blanks await a child’s drawing to be stamped on as a keepsake from the River Festival.

Dimitrios knows his way around the grill as he prepares lamb, beef and pork on the food court.

 

Gates open Saturday and Sunday at 10am as the Smoky Hill River Festival continues through Sunday afternoon in Salina’s Oakdale Park

 

 

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

2019 Festival Will Grab You

The Smoky Hill River Festival is back - grabbing patrons by the ears with great live music and creat...

June 14, 2019 Comments

Chiefs Announce 2019 Training Camp ...

Sports News

June 14, 2019

Central Kansas Outdoors 6-15

Sports News

June 14, 2019

Children Witness Intruders Carrying...

Kansas News

June 14, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

2019 Festival Will Grab Y...
June 14, 2019Comments
Children Witness Intruder...
June 14, 2019Comments
Stolen Camper is Featured...
June 14, 2019Comments
New Location, New Name Fo...
June 14, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH