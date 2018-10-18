2019 Big 12 Football schedule announced

2019 Kansas Football Schedule Aug. 31 INDIANA STATE Sept. 7 COASTAL CAROLINA Sept. 14 at Boston College Sept. 21 WEST VIRGINIA Sept. 28 at TCU Oct. 5 OKLAHOMA Oct. 19 at Texas Oct. 26 TEXAS TECH Nov. 2 KANSAS STATE Nov. 16 at Oklahoma State Nov. 23 at Iowa State Nov. 30 BAYLOR

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football will host five Big 12 Conference foes and hit the road for four conference contests in 2019, according to the schedule announced Thursday by the Big 12 Conference.

KU will host West Virginia (Sept. 21) to open Big 12 play. They will also welcome Oklahoma (Oct. 5), Texas Tech (Oct. 26) and Dillons Sunflower Showdown rival Kansas State (Nov. 2) to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Kansas will close the 2019 regular season with a home game against Baylor (Nov. 30).

The Jayhawks will travel to TCU (Sept. 28), Texas (Oct. 19), Oklahoma State (Nov. 16) and Iowa State (Nov. 23).

The 2019 Big 12 slate features a 10-team, nine-game, round-robin schedule for the ninth-straight season. It marks the third year each team will play nine conference games with a championship game implemented. The top two finishers in the regular season standings will compete for the Conference title in the Big 12 Football Championship Game, which is scheduled in 2019 for Saturday, December 7. The championship game will be played in Arlington, Texas’ AT&T Stadium through 2021.

Dates are subject to change as adjustments are expected to accommodate television partners’ requests.

The Jayhawks’ 2019 season begins with three non-conference games, starting with a Labor Day Saturday game (Aug. 31) against Indiana State. The following Saturday, Sept. 7, Kansas hosts Coastal Carolina, followed by a Sept. 14 trip to Boston College, the Jayhawks’ first-ever game against the Eagles.

Decisions regarding television and game times for the first three weeks of the season and special dates will be announced in June.