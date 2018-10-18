Salina, KS

Now: 64 °

Currently: Partly Cloudy

Hi: 64 ° | Lo: 52 °

2019 Big 12 Football schedule announced

KU Athletics ReleaseOctober 18, 2018
2019 Kansas Football Schedule
Aug. 31 INDIANA STATE
Sept. 7 COASTAL CAROLINA
Sept. 14 at Boston College
Sept. 21 WEST VIRGINIA
Sept. 28 at TCU
Oct. 5 OKLAHOMA
Oct. 19 at Texas
Oct. 26 TEXAS TECH
Nov. 2 KANSAS STATE
Nov. 16 at Oklahoma State
Nov. 23 at Iowa State
Nov. 30 BAYLOR

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football will host five Big 12 Conference foes and hit the road for four conference contests in 2019, according to the schedule announced Thursday by the Big 12 Conference.

KU will host West Virginia (Sept. 21) to open Big 12 play. They will also welcome Oklahoma (Oct. 5), Texas Tech (Oct. 26) and Dillons Sunflower Showdown rival Kansas State (Nov. 2) to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Kansas will close the 2019 regular season with a home game against Baylor (Nov. 30).

The Jayhawks will travel to TCU (Sept. 28), Texas (Oct. 19), Oklahoma State (Nov. 16) and Iowa State (Nov. 23).

The 2019 Big 12 slate features a 10-team, nine-game, round-robin schedule for the ninth-straight season. It marks the third year each team will play nine conference games with a championship game implemented. The top two finishers in the regular season standings will compete for the Conference title in the Big 12 Football Championship Game, which is scheduled in 2019 for Saturday, December 7. The championship game will be played in Arlington, Texas’ AT&T Stadium through 2021.

Dates are subject to change as adjustments are expected to accommodate television partners’ requests.

The Jayhawks’ 2019 season begins with three non-conference games, starting with a Labor Day Saturday game (Aug. 31) against Indiana State. The following Saturday, Sept. 7, Kansas hosts Coastal Carolina, followed by a Sept. 14 trip to Boston College, the Jayhawks’ first-ever game against the Eagles.

Decisions regarding television and game times for the first three weeks of the season and special dates will be announced in June.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

K-State’s Wade Headlines Preseason All-...

October 17, 2018 4:02 pm

AUDIO: Self Talks 2018-19 at Annual Media Day

October 10, 2018 7:03 pm

Beaty Dismisses Offensive Coordinator

 6:36 pm

Jayhawks Fall to No. 9/8 Mountaineers, 38-22

October 6, 2018 9:00 pm

Latest Stories

Top News

Salina Regional Health Center Names...

The leader of Salina Regional Health Center is adding to his responsibilities.  According to the ho...

October 18, 2018 Comments

2019 Big 12 Football schedule annou...

Sports News

October 18, 2018

K-State’s 2019 Football Schedule ...

Sports News

October 18, 2018

Geary County Sheriff Arrested

Kansas News

October 18, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Geary County Sheriff Arre...
October 18, 2018Comments
Saline County Sheriff truck
UPDATE: Woman Loses Arm i...
October 18, 2018Comments
Home Ransacked
October 17, 2018Comments
Salina Police
Stolen Compact Car Found
October 17, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH