2019 AVCTL-I FB Honors Announced

Pat StrathmanDecember 1, 2019

Coach of the Year – Brandon Clark, Derby
Offensive Player of the Year – Tre Washington, Derby, SR
Defensive Player of the Year – Tyler Dorsey, Derby, SR

Offense

Quarterback
Grant Adler, Derby, SR – 1st team
Camden Jurdensen, Maize, SR – 2nd team
Jackson Kavanagh, Salina Central, SR – 2nd team
Terran Galloway, Salina South, JR – honorable mention
Ben Schmidt, Newton, JR – honorable mention

Runningback
Caden Cox, Maize, SR – 1st team
Tre Washington, Derby, SR – 1st team
Brandt Cox, Salina South, SO – 2nd team
Alec McCuan, Hutchinson, JR – 2nd team

Wide receiver
Preven Christon, Maize, SR – 1st team
Ty Garrett, Salina South, SR – 1st team
Josh Edson, Newton, SR – 2nd team
Logan Heigele, Salina Central, SR – 2nd team
Peyton Maxwell, Newton, JR – 2nd team
Cavion Walker, Derby, SR – 2nd team
Tanner Carter, Maize, SR – honorable mention
Reid Liston, Derby, JR – honorable mention
Tate Rico, Campus, JR – honorable mention

Offensive Linemen
Levi Allen, Hutchinson, SR – 1st team
Alex Conn, Derby, SR – 1st team
Houston Griffitts, Salina Central, SR – 1st team
Nate Harding, Maize, JR – 1st team
Kevin Washington, Derby, SR – 1st team
Brody Jones, Campus, SR – 2nd team
Aiden Kendall, Newton, JR – 2nd team
Shae Lefort, Salina South, SO – 2nd team
Kobe Saunders, Salina Central SR – 2nd team
Jonas Vickers, Derby, SO – 2nd team
Jake Eisenhauer, Salina Central, SR – honorable mention
Jon Fan, Hutchinson, JR – honorable mention

Tight End
Quinton Stewart, Salina Central, SR – 1st team
Jacob Karsak, Derby, SR – 1st team

Running back/wide receiver
Lem Wash, Derby, JR – 1st team

Defense

Interior Linemen
Tyler Dorsey, Derby, SR – 1st team
Kyle Haas, Maize, JR – 1st team
Talus Price, Salina Central, SR – 2nd team
David Waymire, Hutchinson, JR – 2nd team
Dan Archer, Derby, SR – honorable mention

Defensive End
Keaton Robertson, Maize, SR – 1st team
Seth Smith, Derby, SR – 1st team
Quinton Stewart, Salina Central, SR – 2nd team
Duwayne Villalpando, Maize, SR – 2nd team
Jackson Bradley, Campus, JR – honorable mention
Kenyon Forest, Newton, SO – honorable mention

Linebacker
Jack Hawver, Hutchinson, JR – 1st team
Jack Hileman, Derby, JR – 1st team
Daelan McKnight, Salina Central, SR – 1st team
Kendall Norrod, Maize, JR – 1st team
Carter Kirby, Salina South, JR – 2nd team
Dehann Nelson, Newton, JR – 2nd team
Luke Stewart, Derby, JR – 2nd team
Coleson Syring, Derby, JR – 2nd team
Dylan Peterson, Hutchinson, SR – honorable mention
Israel Torres, Salina Central, SR – honorable mention
Carson Wheeler, Maize, SR – honorable mention

Defensive Back
Terry Ginyard, Derby, SR – 1st team
AJ Johnson, Salina South, JR – 1st team
Brecken Kooser, Derby, SR – 1st team
Gage Prester, Salina Central, SR – 1st team
Henry Claassen, Newton, SR – 2nd team
Andrew Hanlin, Maize, SR – 2nd team
Dakota Hogan, Salina Central, JR – 2nd team
Braelyn Jay, Campus, SO – 2nd team
Tanner Knox, Derby, JR – 2nd team
Kolyn Sauceda, Newton, SR – 2nd team
Colby Bulleigh, Salina South, SR – honorable mention

Special Teams

Punter
Kam Xaysongkham, Salina South, SR – 1st team
Grant Adler, Derby, SR – 2nd team
Camden Jurgensen, Maize, SR – honorable mention
Dehann Nelson, Newton, JR – honorable mention

Kicker
Eric Rincon, Salina South, SR – 1st team
Cole Segraves, Maize, SO – 1st team
Xander Valdivia, Newton, SR – 2nd team

Special Teams Player
Preven Christon, Maize, SR – 1st team
Gage Prester, Salina Central, SR – 1st team
Terry Ginyard, Derby, SR – 2nd team

