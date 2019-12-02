2019 AVCTL-I FB Honors Announced

Pat Strathman December 1, 2019

Coach of the Year – Brandon Clark, Derby

Offensive Player of the Year – Tre Washington, Derby, SR

Defensive Player of the Year – Tyler Dorsey, Derby, SR Offense Quarterback

Grant Adler, Derby, SR – 1st team

Camden Jurdensen, Maize, SR – 2nd team

Jackson Kavanagh, Salina Central, SR – 2nd team

Terran Galloway, Salina South, JR – honorable mention

Ben Schmidt, Newton, JR – honorable mention Runningback

Caden Cox, Maize, SR – 1st team

Tre Washington, Derby, SR – 1st team

Brandt Cox, Salina South, SO – 2nd team

Alec McCuan, Hutchinson, JR – 2nd team Wide receiver

Preven Christon, Maize, SR – 1st team

Ty Garrett, Salina South, SR – 1st team

Josh Edson, Newton, SR – 2nd team

Logan Heigele, Salina Central, SR – 2nd team

Peyton Maxwell, Newton, JR – 2nd team

Cavion Walker, Derby, SR – 2nd team

Tanner Carter, Maize, SR – honorable mention

Reid Liston, Derby, JR – honorable mention

Tate Rico, Campus, JR – honorable mention Offensive Linemen

Levi Allen, Hutchinson, SR – 1st team

Alex Conn, Derby, SR – 1st team

Houston Griffitts, Salina Central, SR – 1st team

Nate Harding, Maize, JR – 1st team

Kevin Washington, Derby, SR – 1st team

Brody Jones, Campus, SR – 2nd team

Aiden Kendall, Newton, JR – 2nd team

Shae Lefort, Salina South, SO – 2nd team

Kobe Saunders, Salina Central SR – 2nd team

Jonas Vickers, Derby, SO – 2nd team

Jake Eisenhauer, Salina Central, SR – honorable mention

Jon Fan, Hutchinson, JR – honorable mention Tight End

Quinton Stewart, Salina Central, SR – 1st team

Jacob Karsak, Derby, SR – 1st team Running back/wide receiver

Lem Wash, Derby, JR – 1st team Defense Interior Linemen

Tyler Dorsey, Derby, SR – 1st team

Kyle Haas, Maize, JR – 1st team

Talus Price, Salina Central, SR – 2nd team

David Waymire, Hutchinson, JR – 2nd team

Dan Archer, Derby, SR – honorable mention Defensive End

Keaton Robertson, Maize, SR – 1st team

Seth Smith, Derby, SR – 1st team

Quinton Stewart, Salina Central, SR – 2nd team

Duwayne Villalpando, Maize, SR – 2nd team

Jackson Bradley, Campus, JR – honorable mention

Kenyon Forest, Newton, SO – honorable mention Linebacker

Jack Hawver, Hutchinson, JR – 1st team

Jack Hileman, Derby, JR – 1st team

Daelan McKnight, Salina Central, SR – 1st team

Kendall Norrod, Maize, JR – 1st team

Carter Kirby, Salina South, JR – 2nd team

Dehann Nelson, Newton, JR – 2nd team

Luke Stewart, Derby, JR – 2nd team

Coleson Syring, Derby, JR – 2nd team

Dylan Peterson, Hutchinson, SR – honorable mention

Israel Torres, Salina Central, SR – honorable mention

Carson Wheeler, Maize, SR – honorable mention Defensive Back

Terry Ginyard, Derby, SR – 1st team

AJ Johnson, Salina South, JR – 1st team

Brecken Kooser, Derby, SR – 1st team

Gage Prester, Salina Central, SR – 1st team

Henry Claassen, Newton, SR – 2nd team

Andrew Hanlin, Maize, SR – 2nd team

Dakota Hogan, Salina Central, JR – 2nd team

Braelyn Jay, Campus, SO – 2nd team

Tanner Knox, Derby, JR – 2nd team

Kolyn Sauceda, Newton, SR – 2nd team

Colby Bulleigh, Salina South, SR – honorable mention Special Teams Punter

Kam Xaysongkham, Salina South, SR – 1st team

Grant Adler, Derby, SR – 2nd team

Camden Jurgensen, Maize, SR – honorable mention

Dehann Nelson, Newton, JR – honorable mention Kicker

Eric Rincon, Salina South, SR – 1st team

Cole Segraves, Maize, SO – 1st team

Xander Valdivia, Newton, SR – 2nd team Special Teams Player

Preven Christon, Maize, SR – 1st team

Gage Prester, Salina Central, SR – 1st team

Terry Ginyard, Derby, SR – 2nd team

