Salina, KS

Now: 50 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 50 ° | Lo: 30 °

2019 All-Big 12 Football Awards Announced

Big 12 ReleaseDecember 4, 2019
Chuba Hubbard is the second Oklahoma State player to garner Offensive Player of the Year, joining WR Justin Blackmon in 2010. Hubbard is just the fifth RB to receive the award, and first since 2002.
James Lynch is the second Baylor defensive tackle to be named Defensive Player of the Year along with Andrew Billings in 2015.  He and Billings are also the only two Bears to earn both Defensive Player and Defensive Lineman of the Year in the same season. It is the sixth time overall in which the same player won both awards.
Jalen Hurts is the fourth Oklahoma Offensive Newcomer of the Year and the second QB, joining Josh Heupel in 1999.
DT LaRon Stokes is the fifth Sooner, and first since 2005, named as Defensive Newcomer of the Year.
Spencer Sanders is the fourth Cowboy and second QB named Offensive Freshman of the Year. The last OSU recipient was RB Justice Hill in 2016.
Ar’Darius Washington is the third TCU player since 2012 to be recognized as Defensive Freshman of the Year.
K-State’s Joshua Youngblood is the first freshman selected as Special Teams Player of the Year and joins four other Wildcat returners to garner the honor since it was established in 2005. Tyler Lockett was recognized in consecutive years for a total of five awards.
This is the second-consecutive season that the Offensive Lineman of the Year award was shared. Creed Humphrey gives Oklahoma the honor four-consecutive years while Colton McKivitz is West Virginia’s second straight winner.
Matt Rhule earned his first Chuck Neinas Big 12 Coach of the Year accolade in his third season with the Bears.
Oklahoma has won the most individual awards in the 23-year history of the Big 12 with 46. K-State is second (34), followed by Texas (31), Oklahoma State (21), Baylor (18), Iowa State (14), TCU (9), Kansas (8), Texas Tech (8) and West Virginia (7).
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State, RB, So.,
Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: James Lynch, Baylor, DL, Jr., Round Rock, Texas
OFFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma, QB, Sr., Houston, Texas #
DEFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: LaRon Stokes, Oklahoma, DL, Jr., Tulsa, Okla.
OFFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State, QB, Denton, Texas
DEFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Ar’Darius Washington, TCU, DB, Shreveport, La.
SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Joshua Youngblood, K-State, KR/PR, Fr., Tampa, Fla.
Co-OFFENSIVE LINEMEN OF THE YEAR: Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma, So., Shawnee, Okla.
Colton McKivitz, West Virginia, Sr., Jacobsburg, Ohio
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR: James Lynch, Baylor, DL, Jr., Round Rock, Texas
CHUCK NEINAS COACH OF THE YEAR: Matt Rhule, Baylor (3rd Season)
2019 All-Big 12 Football First Team
OFFENSE
Pos. Player School Class Hometown/Previous School
QB Jalen Hurts Oklahoma Sr. Houston, Texas/ Alabama
RB Pooka Williams Jr. 1 Kansas So. New Orleans, La./Hahnville
RB Chuba Hubbard # Oklahoma State So. Sherwood Park, Alberta/Bev Facey
FB Nick Lenners K-State So. Lincoln, Neb./Lincoln Southwest
WR Denzel Mims Baylor Sr. Daingerfield, Texas/Daingerfield
WR CeeDee Lamb # Oklahoma Jr. Richmond, Texas/Foster
WR Devin Duvernay Texas Sr. Sachse, Texas/Sachse
TE Charlie Kolar 2 Iowa State So. Norman, Okla./North
OL Julian Good-Jones Iowa State Sr. Cedar Rapids, Iowa/Washington
OL Hakeem Adeniji 2 Kansas Sr. Garland, Texas/Garland
OL Creed Humphrey Oklahoma So. Shawnee, Okla./Shawnee
OL Zach Shackelford 2 Texas Sr. Belton, Texas/Belton
OL Colton McKivitz West Virginia Sr. Jacobsburg, Ohio/Union Local
PK Jonathan Song TCU Sr. Fort Worth, Texas/All Saints’ Episcopal
KR/PR Joshua Youngblood K-State Fr. Tampa, Fla./Berkeley Prep
DEFENSE
Pos. Player School Class Hometown/Previous School
DL James Lynch #2 Baylor Jr. Round Rock, Texas/Round Rock
DL Bravvion Roy Baylor Sr. Spring, Texas/Spring
DL Wyatt Hubert K-State So. Topeka, Kan./Shawnee Heights
DL Ross Blacklock TCU Jr. Missouri City, Texas/Elkins
DL Darius Stills West Virginia Jr. Fairmont, W.Va./Fairmont Senior
LB Kenneth Murray  Oklahoma Jr. Missouri City, Texas/Elkins
LB Garret Wallow TCU Jr. New Orleans, La./John Curtis Christian
LB Jordyn Brooks Texas Tech Sr. Houston, Texas/Stratford
DB Greg Eisworth  Iowa State Jr. Grand Prairie, Texas/South
DB Kolby Harvell-Peel Oklahoma State So. College Station, Texas/A&M Consolidated
DB Jeff Gladney 2 TCU Sr. New Boston, Texas/New Boston
DB Trevon Moehrig TCU So. Spring Branch, Texas/Smithson Valley
DB Douglas Coleman Texas Tech Sr. Zachary, La./Zachary
P Austin McNamara Texas Tech Fr. Gilbert, Ariz./Highland
2019 All-Big 12 Football Second Team
OFFENSE
Pos. Player School Class Hometown/Previous School
QB Brock Purdy Iowa State So. Gilbert, Ariz./Perry
RB Breece Hall Iowa State Fr. Wichita, Kan./Northwest
RB Kennedy Brooks Oklahoma So. Mansfield, Texas
FB Koby Bullard Baylor Jr. La Vernia, Texas/La Vernia
WR Jeremiah Hall Oklahoma So. Charlotte, N.C./Zebulon B. Vance
WR Deshaunte Jones Iowa State Sr. Cincinnati, Ohio/Colerain
WR Tylan Wallace 1  Oklahoma State Jr. Fort Worth, Texas/South Hills
WR Jalen Reagor 2 TCU Jr. Waxahacie, Texas/Waxahachie
TE Chase Allen Iowa State Jr. Nixa, Mo./Nixa
TE Pro Wells TCU So. St. Petersburg, Fla./Northwest Mississippi CC
OL Sam Tecklenburg Baylor Sr. Plano, Texas/Plano
OL Scott Frantz K-State Sr. Lawrence, Kan./Free State
OL Adrian Ealy Oklahoma So. Gonzales, La./East Ascension
OL Samuel Cosmi Texas So.  Humble, Texas/Atascocita
OL Travis Bruffy Texas Tech Sr. Missouri City, Texas/Fort Bend Ridge Point
PK Gabe Brkic Oklahoma Fr. Chardon, Ohio/Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin
KR/PR Jalen Reagor TCU Jr. Waxahacie, Texas/Waxahachie
DEFENSE
Pos. Player School Class Hometown/Previous School
DL Ray Lima 2 Iowa State Sr. Los Angeles, Calif./Torrance West
DL Neville Gallimore Oklahoma Sr. Ottawa, Ontario/Canada Prep Football Academy
DL Ronnie Perkins Oklahoma So. St. Louis, Mo./Lutheran North
DL Eli Howard Texas Tech Jr. San Angelo, Texas/North Texas
DL Dante Stills West Virginia So. Fairmont, W.Va./Fairmont Senior
LB Terrel Bernard Baylor So. La Porte, Texas/La Porte
LB Clay Johnston 2 Baylor Sr. Abilene, Texas/Wylie
LB Amen Ogbongbemiga Oklahoma State Jr. Calgary, Alberta/Notre Dame
LB Malcolm Rodriguez Oklahoma State Jr. Wagoner, Okla./Wagoner
DB Grayland Arnold Baylor Jr. Kountze, Texas/Kountze
DB Chris Miller Baylor Sr. Frisco, Texas/Lone Star
DB Parnell Motley Oklahoma Sr. Washington, D.C./HD Woodson
DB Brandon Jones Texas Sr. Nacogdoches, Texas/Nacogdoches
DB Josh Norwood West Virginia Sr. Valdosta, Ga./Northwest Mississippi CC
DB Keith Washington West Virginia Sr. Prattville, Ala./Copiah-Lincoln CC
P Devin Anctil K-State Sr. Lenexa, Kan./Coffeyville CC
1 – First Team selection in 2018.
2 – Second Team selection in 2018.
# – Unanimous selection

Players listed at each position alphabetically by school.
2019 All-Big 12 Honorable Mention
Baylor: Charlie Brewer (QB & OPoY), JaMycal Hasty (RB), Jameson Houston (DB), James Lockhart (DL), Blake Lynch (LB), Xavier Newman-Johnson (OL), Tyquan Thornton (WR)
Iowa State: Trevor Downing (OL), Julian Good-Jones (OLoY), Breece Hall (OFoY), Anthony Johnson (DB), Jamahl Johnson (DL), Josh Knipfel (OL), Tayvonn Kyle (DFoY), La’Michael Pettway (WR & ONoY), Brock Purdy (OPoY), Mike Rose (LB), Dylan Soehner (FB), Marcel Spears (LB), Eyioma Uwazurike (DL), O’Rien Vance (LB), Lawrence White (DB), Steve Wirtel (STPoY)
Kansas: Hakeem Adeniji (OLoY), Jelani Brown (DL), Hasan Defense (DB), Azur Kamara (DL), Mike Lee (DB), Ben Miles (FB), Andrew Parchment (WR & ONoY), Gavin Potter (DFoY), Kyle Thompson (P)
K-State: James Gilbert (RB), Denzel Goolsby (DB), Adam Holtorf (OL), Wyatt Hubert (DPoY & DLoY), Nick Kaltmayer (OL), Malik Knowles (OFoY), Blake Lynch (PK), AJ Parker (DB), Dalton Schoen (WR), Elijah Sullivan (LB), Skylar Thompson (QB), Reggie Walker (DL)
Oklahoma: Gabe Brkic (STPoY), Pat Fields (DB), Neville Gallimore (DLoY), Jalen Hurts (OPoY), CeeDee Lamb (KR/PR & OPoY), Reeves Mundschau (P), Kenneth Murray (DPoY), Jalen Redmond (DL & DFoY), Delarrin Turner-Yell (DB), DaShaun White (LB)
Oklahoma State: Matt Ammendola (PK & STPoY), Israel Antwine (DL & DNoY), Trace Ford (DL & DFoY), A.J. Green (DB), Kolby Harvell-Peel (DPoY),
Tom Hutton (P), Teven Jenkins (OL), Marcus Keyes (OL), Tre Sterling (DB), Dillon Stoner (WR & KR/PR), Johnny Wilson (OL), Jelani Woods (TE)
TCU: Darius Anderson (RB), Taye Barber (WR), Corey Bethley (DL), Ross Blacklock (DLoY), Max Duggan (OFoY), Cordel Iwuagwu (OL), Jonathan Song (STPoY), Garret Wallow (DPoY)
Texas: Parker Braun (ONoY), Samuel Cosmi (OLoY), Cameron Dicker (PK), Devin Duvernay (OPoY), Sam Ehlinger (QB), Joseph Ossai (LB), Malcolm Roach (DL)
Texas Tech: Jordyn Brooks (DPoY), Dawson Deaton (OL), DaMarcus Fields (DB), Riko Jeffers (LB), Terence Steele (OL), Donta Thompson (TE), SaRodorick Thompson (RB), RJ Turner (ONoY), Broderick Washington (DL), Trey Wolff (PK)
West Virginia: Josh Chandler (LB), Josh Growden (STPoY), Sam James (WR & OFoY), Tykee Smith (DFoY), Darius Stills (DLoY)

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 12/3

December 4, 2019 1:12 pm

Wildcats End Two-Game Skid, Down Rattlers

December 2, 2019 10:46 pm

Devon Dotson Named Big 12 Player of the Week

 3:07 pm

K-State’s Youngblood Earns Second-Straight ...

 3:06 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

2019 All-Big 12 Football Awards Ann...

Chuba Hubbard is the second Oklahoma State player to garner Offensive Player of the Year, joining ...

December 4, 2019 Comments

2020 KSHSAA Basketball Regional �...

Sports News

December 4, 2019

Royals promote coach Maier to front...

Sports News

December 4, 2019

AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni...

Sports News

December 4, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Hit and Run Citation
December 4, 2019Comments
Goddard Cracks Down on Va...
December 4, 2019Comments
Artists Christmas Open Ho...
December 4, 2019Comments
450 to Graduate at First ...
December 4, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH