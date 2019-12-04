2019 All-Big 12 Football Awards Announced

Chuba Hubbard is the second Oklahoma State player to garner Offensive Player of the Year, joining WR Justin Blackmon in 2010. Hubbard is just the fifth RB to receive the award, and first since 2002.

James Lynch is the second Baylor defensive tackle to be named Defensive Player of the Year along with Andrew Billings in 2015. He and Billings are also the only two Bears to earn both Defensive Player and Defensive Lineman of the Year in the same season. It is the sixth time overall in which the same player won both awards.

Jalen Hurts is the fourth Oklahoma Offensive Newcomer of the Year and the second QB, joining Josh Heupel in 1999.

DT LaRon Stokes is the fifth Sooner, and first since 2005, named as Defensive Newcomer of the Year.

Spencer Sanders is the fourth Cowboy and second QB named Offensive Freshman of the Year. The last OSU recipient was RB Justice Hill in 2016.

Ar’Darius Washington is the third TCU player since 2012 to be recognized as Defensive Freshman of the Year.

K-State’s Joshua Youngblood is the first freshman selected as Special Teams Player of the Year and joins four other Wildcat returners to garner the honor since it was established in 2005. Tyler Lockett was recognized in consecutive years for a total of five awards.

This is the second-consecutive season that the Offensive Lineman of the Year award was shared. Creed Humphrey gives Oklahoma the honor four-consecutive years while Colton McKivitz is West Virginia’s second straight winner.

Matt Rhule earned his first Chuck Neinas Big 12 Coach of the Year accolade in his third season with the Bears.

Oklahoma has won the most individual awards in the 23-year history of the Big 12 with 46. K-State is second (34), followed by Texas (31), Oklahoma State (21), Baylor (18), Iowa State (14), TCU (9), Kansas (8), Texas Tech (8) and West Virginia (7).

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State, RB, So.,

Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: James Lynch, Baylor, DL, Jr., Round Rock, Texas OFFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma, QB, Sr., Houston, Texas # DEFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: LaRon Stokes, Oklahoma, DL, Jr., Tulsa, Okla. OFFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State, QB, Denton, Texas DEFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Ar’Darius Washington, TCU, DB, Shreveport, La. SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Joshua Youngblood, K-State, KR/PR, Fr., Tampa, Fla. Co-OFFENSIVE LINEMEN OF THE YEAR: Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma, So., Shawnee, Okla. Colton McKivitz, West Virginia, Sr., Jacobsburg, Ohio DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR: James Lynch, Baylor, DL, Jr., Round Rock, Texas CHUCK NEINAS COACH OF THE YEAR: Matt Rhule, Baylor (3rd Season)

2019 All-Big 12 Football First Team OFFENSE Pos. Player School Class Hometown/Previous School QB Jalen Hurts Oklahoma Sr. Houston, Texas/ Alabama RB Pooka Williams Jr. 1 Kansas So. New Orleans, La./Hahnville RB Chuba Hubbard # Oklahoma State So. Sherwood Park, Alberta/Bev Facey FB Nick Lenners K-State So. Lincoln, Neb./Lincoln Southwest WR Denzel Mims Baylor Sr. Daingerfield, Texas/Daingerfield WR CeeDee Lamb # Oklahoma Jr. Richmond, Texas/Foster WR Devin Duvernay Texas Sr. Sachse, Texas/Sachse TE Charlie Kolar 2 Iowa State So. Norman, Okla./North OL Julian Good-Jones Iowa State Sr. Cedar Rapids, Iowa/Washington OL Hakeem Adeniji 2 Kansas Sr. Garland, Texas/Garland OL Creed Humphrey Oklahoma So. Shawnee, Okla./Shawnee OL Zach Shackelford 2 Texas Sr. Belton, Texas/Belton OL Colton McKivitz West Virginia Sr. Jacobsburg, Ohio/Union Local PK Jonathan Song TCU Sr. Fort Worth, Texas/All Saints’ Episcopal KR/PR Joshua Youngblood K-State Fr. Tampa, Fla./Berkeley Prep DEFENSE Pos. Player School Class Hometown/Previous School DL James Lynch #2 Baylor Jr. Round Rock, Texas/Round Rock DL Bravvion Roy Baylor Sr. Spring, Texas/Spring DL Wyatt Hubert K-State So. Topeka, Kan./Shawnee Heights DL Ross Blacklock TCU Jr. Missouri City, Texas/Elkins DL Darius Stills West Virginia Jr. Fairmont, W.Va./Fairmont Senior LB Kenneth Murray 2 Oklahoma Jr. Missouri City, Texas/Elkins LB Garret Wallow TCU Jr. New Orleans, La./John Curtis Christian LB Jordyn Brooks Texas Tech Sr. Houston, Texas/Stratford DB Greg Eisworth 1 Iowa State Jr. Grand Prairie, Texas/South DB Kolby Harvell-Peel Oklahoma State So. College Station, Texas/A&M Consolidated DB Jeff Gladney 2 TCU Sr. New Boston, Texas/New Boston DB Trevon Moehrig TCU So. Spring Branch, Texas/Smithson Valley DB Douglas Coleman Texas Tech Sr. Zachary, La./Zachary P Austin McNamara Texas Tech Fr. Gilbert, Ariz./Highland 2019 All-Big 12 Football Second Team OFFENSE Pos. Player School Class Hometown/Previous School QB Brock Purdy Iowa State So. Gilbert, Ariz./Perry RB Breece Hall Iowa State Fr. Wichita, Kan./Northwest RB Kennedy Brooks Oklahoma So. Mansfield, Texas FB Koby Bullard Baylor Jr. La Vernia, Texas/La Vernia WR Jeremiah Hall Oklahoma So. Charlotte, N.C./Zebulon B. Vance WR Deshaunte Jones Iowa State Sr. Cincinnati, Ohio/Colerain WR Tylan Wallace 1 Oklahoma State Jr. Fort Worth, Texas/South Hills WR Jalen Reagor 2 TCU Jr. Waxahacie, Texas/Waxahachie TE Chase Allen Iowa State Jr. Nixa, Mo./Nixa TE Pro Wells TCU So. St. Petersburg, Fla./Northwest Mississippi CC OL Sam Tecklenburg Baylor Sr. Plano, Texas/Plano OL Scott Frantz K-State Sr. Lawrence, Kan./Free State OL Adrian Ealy Oklahoma So. Gonzales, La./East Ascension OL Samuel Cosmi Texas So. Humble, Texas/Atascocita OL Travis Bruffy Texas Tech Sr. Missouri City, Texas/Fort Bend Ridge Point PK Gabe Brkic Oklahoma Fr. Chardon, Ohio/Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin KR/PR Jalen Reagor TCU Jr. Waxahacie, Texas/Waxahachie DEFENSE Pos. Player School Class Hometown/Previous School DL Ray Lima 2 Iowa State Sr. Los Angeles, Calif./Torrance West DL Neville Gallimore Oklahoma Sr. Ottawa, Ontario/Canada Prep Football Academy DL Ronnie Perkins Oklahoma So. St. Louis, Mo./Lutheran North DL Eli Howard Texas Tech Jr. San Angelo, Texas/North Texas DL Dante Stills West Virginia So. Fairmont, W.Va./Fairmont Senior LB Terrel Bernard Baylor So. La Porte, Texas/La Porte LB Clay Johnston 2 Baylor Sr. Abilene, Texas/Wylie LB Amen Ogbongbemiga Oklahoma State Jr. Calgary, Alberta/Notre Dame LB Malcolm Rodriguez Oklahoma State Jr. Wagoner, Okla./Wagoner DB Grayland Arnold Baylor Jr. Kountze, Texas/Kountze DB Chris Miller Baylor Sr. Frisco, Texas/Lone Star DB Parnell Motley Oklahoma Sr. Washington, D.C./HD Woodson DB Brandon Jones Texas Sr. Nacogdoches, Texas/Nacogdoches DB Josh Norwood West Virginia Sr. Valdosta, Ga./Northwest Mississippi CC DB Keith Washington West Virginia Sr. Prattville, Ala./Copiah-Lincoln CC P Devin Anctil K-State Sr. Lenexa, Kan./Coffeyville CC 1 – First Team selection in 2018.

2 – Second Team selection in 2018.

# – Unanimous selection Players listed at each position alphabetically by school.