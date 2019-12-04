2019 All-Big 12 Football Awards Announced

Chuba Hubbard is the second Oklahoma State player to garner Offensive Player of the Year, joining WR Justin Blackmon in 2010. Hubbard is just the fifth RB to receive the award, and first since 2002.
James Lynch is the second Baylor defensive tackle to be named Defensive Player of the Year along with Andrew Billings in 2015. He and Billings are also the only two Bears to earn both Defensive Player and Defensive Lineman of the Year in the same season. It is the sixth time overall in which the same player won both awards.
Jalen Hurts is the fourth Oklahoma Offensive Newcomer of the Year and the second QB, joining Josh Heupel in 1999.
DT LaRon Stokes is the fifth Sooner, and first since 2005, named as Defensive Newcomer of the Year.
Spencer Sanders is the fourth Cowboy and second QB named Offensive Freshman of the Year. The last OSU recipient was RB Justice Hill in 2016.
Ar’Darius Washington is the third TCU player since 2012 to be recognized as Defensive Freshman of the Year.
K-State’s Joshua Youngblood is the first freshman selected as Special Teams Player of the Year and joins four other Wildcat returners to garner the honor since it was established in 2005. Tyler Lockett was recognized in consecutive years for a total of five awards.
This is the second-consecutive season that the Offensive Lineman of the Year award was shared. Creed Humphrey gives Oklahoma the honor four-consecutive years while Colton McKivitz is West Virginia’s second straight winner.
Matt Rhule earned his first Chuck Neinas Big 12 Coach of the Year accolade in his third season with the Bears.
Oklahoma has won the most individual awards in the 23-year history of the Big 12 with 46. K-State is second (34), followed by Texas (31), Oklahoma State (21), Baylor (18), Iowa State (14), TCU (9), Kansas (8), Texas Tech (8) and West Virginia (7).
|OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR:
|Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State, RB, So.,
Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada
|DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR:
|James Lynch, Baylor, DL, Jr., Round Rock, Texas
|OFFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR:
|Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma, QB, Sr., Houston, Texas #
|DEFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR:
|LaRon Stokes, Oklahoma, DL, Jr., Tulsa, Okla.
|OFFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR:
|Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State, QB, Denton, Texas
|DEFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR:
|Ar’Darius Washington, TCU, DB, Shreveport, La.
|SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR:
|Joshua Youngblood, K-State, KR/PR, Fr., Tampa, Fla.
|Co-OFFENSIVE LINEMEN OF THE YEAR:
|Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma, So., Shawnee, Okla.
|Colton McKivitz, West Virginia, Sr., Jacobsburg, Ohio
|DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR:
|James Lynch, Baylor, DL, Jr., Round Rock, Texas
|CHUCK NEINAS COACH OF THE YEAR:
|Matt Rhule, Baylor (3rd Season)
|2019 All-Big 12 Football First Team
|OFFENSE
|Pos.
|Player
|School
|Class
|Hometown/Previous School
|QB
|Jalen Hurts
|Oklahoma
|Sr.
|Houston, Texas/ Alabama
|RB
|Pooka Williams Jr. 1
|Kansas
|So.
|New Orleans, La./Hahnville
|RB
|Chuba Hubbard #
|Oklahoma State
|So.
|Sherwood Park, Alberta/Bev Facey
|FB
|Nick Lenners
|K-State
|So.
|Lincoln, Neb./Lincoln Southwest
|WR
|Denzel Mims
|Baylor
|Sr.
|Daingerfield, Texas/Daingerfield
|WR
|CeeDee Lamb #
|Oklahoma
|Jr.
|Richmond, Texas/Foster
|WR
|Devin Duvernay
|Texas
|Sr.
|Sachse, Texas/Sachse
|TE
|Charlie Kolar 2
|Iowa State
|So.
|Norman, Okla./North
|OL
|Julian Good-Jones
|Iowa State
|Sr.
|Cedar Rapids, Iowa/Washington
|OL
|Hakeem Adeniji 2
|Kansas
|Sr.
|Garland, Texas/Garland
|OL
|Creed Humphrey
|Oklahoma
|So.
|Shawnee, Okla./Shawnee
|OL
|Zach Shackelford 2
|Texas
|Sr.
|Belton, Texas/Belton
|OL
|Colton McKivitz
|West Virginia
|Sr.
|Jacobsburg, Ohio/Union Local
|PK
|Jonathan Song
|TCU
|Sr.
|Fort Worth, Texas/All Saints’ Episcopal
|KR/PR
|Joshua Youngblood
|K-State
|Fr.
|Tampa, Fla./Berkeley Prep
|DEFENSE
|Pos.
|Player
|School
|Class
|Hometown/Previous School
|DL
|James Lynch #2
|Baylor
|Jr.
|Round Rock, Texas/Round Rock
|DL
|Bravvion Roy
|Baylor
|Sr.
|Spring, Texas/Spring
|DL
|Wyatt Hubert
|K-State
|So.
|Topeka, Kan./Shawnee Heights
|DL
|Ross Blacklock
|TCU
|Jr.
|Missouri City, Texas/Elkins
|DL
|Darius Stills
|West Virginia
|Jr.
|Fairmont, W.Va./Fairmont Senior
|LB
|Kenneth Murray 2
|Oklahoma
|Jr.
|Missouri City, Texas/Elkins
|LB
|Garret Wallow
|TCU
|Jr.
|New Orleans, La./John Curtis Christian
|LB
|Jordyn Brooks
|Texas Tech
|Sr.
|Houston, Texas/Stratford
|DB
|Greg Eisworth 1
|Iowa State
|Jr.
|Grand Prairie, Texas/South
|DB
|Kolby Harvell-Peel
|Oklahoma State
|So.
|College Station, Texas/A&M Consolidated
|DB
|Jeff Gladney 2
|TCU
|Sr.
|New Boston, Texas/New Boston
|DB
|Trevon Moehrig
|TCU
|So.
|Spring Branch, Texas/Smithson Valley
|DB
|Douglas Coleman
|Texas Tech
|Sr.
|Zachary, La./Zachary
|P
|Austin McNamara
|Texas Tech
|Fr.
|Gilbert, Ariz./Highland
|2019 All-Big 12 Football Second Team
|OFFENSE
|Pos.
|Player
|School
|Class
|Hometown/Previous School
|QB
|Brock Purdy
|Iowa State
|So.
|Gilbert, Ariz./Perry
|RB
|Breece Hall
|Iowa State
|Fr.
|Wichita, Kan./Northwest
|RB
|Kennedy Brooks
|Oklahoma
|So.
|Mansfield, Texas
|FB
|Koby Bullard
|Baylor
|Jr.
|La Vernia, Texas/La Vernia
|WR
|Jeremiah Hall
|Oklahoma
|So.
|Charlotte, N.C./Zebulon B. Vance
|WR
|Deshaunte Jones
|Iowa State
|Sr.
|Cincinnati, Ohio/Colerain
|WR
|Tylan Wallace 1
|Oklahoma State
|Jr.
|Fort Worth, Texas/South Hills
|WR
|Jalen Reagor 2
|TCU
|Jr.
|Waxahacie, Texas/Waxahachie
|TE
|Chase Allen
|Iowa State
|Jr.
|Nixa, Mo./Nixa
|TE
|Pro Wells
|TCU
|So.
|St. Petersburg, Fla./Northwest Mississippi CC
|OL
|Sam Tecklenburg
|Baylor
|Sr.
|Plano, Texas/Plano
|OL
|Scott Frantz
|K-State
|Sr.
|Lawrence, Kan./Free State
|OL
|Adrian Ealy
|Oklahoma
|So.
|Gonzales, La./East Ascension
|OL
|Samuel Cosmi
|Texas
|So.
|Humble, Texas/Atascocita
|OL
|Travis Bruffy
|Texas Tech
|Sr.
|Missouri City, Texas/Fort Bend Ridge Point
|PK
|Gabe Brkic
|Oklahoma
|Fr.
|Chardon, Ohio/Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin
|KR/PR
|Jalen Reagor
|TCU
|Jr.
|Waxahacie, Texas/Waxahachie
|DEFENSE
|Pos.
|Player
|School
|Class
|Hometown/Previous School
|DL
|Ray Lima 2
|Iowa State
|Sr.
|Los Angeles, Calif./Torrance West
|DL
|Neville Gallimore
|Oklahoma
|Sr.
|Ottawa, Ontario/Canada Prep Football Academy
|DL
|Ronnie Perkins
|Oklahoma
|So.
|St. Louis, Mo./Lutheran North
|DL
|Eli Howard
|Texas Tech
|Jr.
|San Angelo, Texas/North Texas
|DL
|Dante Stills
|West Virginia
|So.
|Fairmont, W.Va./Fairmont Senior
|LB
|Terrel Bernard
|Baylor
|So.
|La Porte, Texas/La Porte
|LB
|Clay Johnston 2
|Baylor
|Sr.
|Abilene, Texas/Wylie
|LB
|Amen Ogbongbemiga
|Oklahoma State
|Jr.
|Calgary, Alberta/Notre Dame
|LB
|Malcolm Rodriguez
|Oklahoma State
|Jr.
|Wagoner, Okla./Wagoner
|DB
|Grayland Arnold
|Baylor
|Jr.
|Kountze, Texas/Kountze
|DB
|Chris Miller
|Baylor
|Sr.
|Frisco, Texas/Lone Star
|DB
|Parnell Motley
|Oklahoma
|Sr.
|Washington, D.C./HD Woodson
|DB
|Brandon Jones
|Texas
|Sr.
|Nacogdoches, Texas/Nacogdoches
|DB
|Josh Norwood
|West Virginia
|Sr.
|Valdosta, Ga./Northwest Mississippi CC
|DB
|Keith Washington
|West Virginia
|Sr.
|Prattville, Ala./Copiah-Lincoln CC
|P
|Devin Anctil
|K-State
|Sr.
|Lenexa, Kan./Coffeyville CC
|1 – First Team selection in 2018.
2 – Second Team selection in 2018.
# – Unanimous selection
Players listed at each position alphabetically by school.
|2019 All-Big 12 Honorable Mention
|Baylor:
|Charlie Brewer (QB & OPoY), JaMycal Hasty (RB), Jameson Houston (DB), James Lockhart (DL), Blake Lynch (LB), Xavier Newman-Johnson (OL), Tyquan Thornton (WR)
|Iowa State:
|Trevor Downing (OL), Julian Good-Jones (OLoY), Breece Hall (OFoY), Anthony Johnson (DB), Jamahl Johnson (DL), Josh Knipfel (OL), Tayvonn Kyle (DFoY), La’Michael Pettway (WR & ONoY), Brock Purdy (OPoY), Mike Rose (LB), Dylan Soehner (FB), Marcel Spears (LB), Eyioma Uwazurike (DL), O’Rien Vance (LB), Lawrence White (DB), Steve Wirtel (STPoY)
|Kansas:
|Hakeem Adeniji (OLoY), Jelani Brown (DL), Hasan Defense (DB), Azur Kamara (DL), Mike Lee (DB), Ben Miles (FB), Andrew Parchment (WR & ONoY), Gavin Potter (DFoY), Kyle Thompson (P)
|K-State:
|James Gilbert (RB), Denzel Goolsby (DB), Adam Holtorf (OL), Wyatt Hubert (DPoY & DLoY), Nick Kaltmayer (OL), Malik Knowles (OFoY), Blake Lynch (PK), AJ Parker (DB), Dalton Schoen (WR), Elijah Sullivan (LB), Skylar Thompson (QB), Reggie Walker (DL)
|Oklahoma:
|Gabe Brkic (STPoY), Pat Fields (DB), Neville Gallimore (DLoY), Jalen Hurts (OPoY), CeeDee Lamb (KR/PR & OPoY), Reeves Mundschau (P), Kenneth Murray (DPoY), Jalen Redmond (DL & DFoY), Delarrin Turner-Yell (DB), DaShaun White (LB)
|Oklahoma State:
|Matt Ammendola (PK & STPoY), Israel Antwine (DL & DNoY), Trace Ford (DL & DFoY), A.J. Green (DB), Kolby Harvell-Peel (DPoY),
Tom Hutton (P), Teven Jenkins (OL), Marcus Keyes (OL), Tre Sterling (DB), Dillon Stoner (WR & KR/PR), Johnny Wilson (OL), Jelani Woods (TE)
|TCU:
|Darius Anderson (RB), Taye Barber (WR), Corey Bethley (DL), Ross Blacklock (DLoY), Max Duggan (OFoY), Cordel Iwuagwu (OL), Jonathan Song (STPoY), Garret Wallow (DPoY)
|Texas:
|Parker Braun (ONoY), Samuel Cosmi (OLoY), Cameron Dicker (PK), Devin Duvernay (OPoY), Sam Ehlinger (QB), Joseph Ossai (LB), Malcolm Roach (DL)
|Texas Tech:
|Jordyn Brooks (DPoY), Dawson Deaton (OL), DaMarcus Fields (DB), Riko Jeffers (LB), Terence Steele (OL), Donta Thompson (TE), SaRodorick Thompson (RB), RJ Turner (ONoY), Broderick Washington (DL), Trey Wolff (PK)
|West Virginia:
|Josh Chandler (LB), Josh Growden (STPoY), Sam James (WR & OFoY), Tykee Smith (DFoY), Darius Stills (DLoY)