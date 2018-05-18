Salina, KS

2018 State Baseball & Softball Brackets

Pat StrathmanMay 18, 2018

Baseball

Class 6A: Hoglund Stadium

1. Blue Valley (19-3) vs 8. Shawnee Mission Northwest (13-9)
4. Free State (16-6) vs 5. Campus (15-7)
2. Blue Valley Northwest (17-5) vs 7. Washburn Rural (14-8)
3. Derby (16-6) vs 6. Olathe Northwest (15-7)

Class 5A: Eck Stadium

1. Shawnee Heights (20-2) vs 8. Great Bend (9-13)
4. Seaman (18-4) vs 5. Blue Valley Southwest (16-6)
2. Wichita Heights (20-2) vs 7. Maize (14-8)
3. Bishop Carroll (19-3) vs 6. Mill Valley (14-8)

Class 4A-I: Soden’s Grove Baseball Field

1. Paola (18-4) vs 8. Tonganoxie (6-16)
4. Buhler (15-7) vs 5. Bishop Miege (12-10)
2. Ark City (18-4) vs 7. Independence (9-13)
3. Andover Central (16-6) vs 6. Ottawa (12-10)

Class 4A-II: Dean Evans Stadium

1. Nickerson (21-1) vs 8. Anderson County (11-11)
4. Iola (20-2) vs 5. Wichita Trinity (18-3)
2. Pratt (20-2) vs 7. Parsons (13-9)
3. Rock Creek (20-2) vs 6. Bishop Ward (13-7)

Class 3A: Tointon Family Stadium

1. TMP-Marian (22-1) vs 8. Wellsville (19-4)
4. Riley County (19-2) vs 5. Humboldt (20-3)
2. Southeast (20-1) vs 7. Sabetha (20-3)
3. Centre (21-2) vs 6. Cheney (20-3)

Class 2-1A: Great Bend Sports Complex

 

Softball

Class 6A: Rock Chalk Park

1. Blue Valley (21-1) vs 8. Free State (15-7)
4. Olathe South (20-2) vs 5. Washburn Rural (17-5)
2. Derby (20-2) vs 7. Olathe Northwest (16-6)
3. Olathe North (20-2) vs 6. Dodge City (17-5)

Class 5A: Maize High School

1. Shawnee Heights (22-0) vs 8. Maize South (18-4)
4. Mill Valley (18-4) vs 5. Goddard (16-6)
2. Bishop Carroll (20-2) vs 7. Eisenhower (14-8)
3. Seaman (19-3) vs 6. St. Thomas Aquinas (15-7)

Class 4A-I: Trusler Sports Complex

1. Independence (22-0) vs 8. Abilene (8-14)
4. Tonganoxie (18-4) vs 5. Andale/Garden Plain (18-4)
2. KC Piper (20-2) vs 7. Andover Central (12-10)
3. Paola (19-3) vs 6. Ark City (18-4)

Class 4A-II: Bill Burke Complex

1. Clay Center/Wakefield (22-0) vs 8. Galena (12-10)
4. Kingman/Norwich (17-3) vs 5. Holton (18-4)
2. Girard (22-0) vs 7. Smoky Valley (13-9)
3. Burlington (21-1) vs 6. Baldwin (15-7)

Class 3A: Twin Oaks Complex

1. Haven (22-1) vs 8. Riverton (14-9)
4. Oskaloosa (20-3) vs 5. TMP-Marian (18-5)
2. Cheney (20-3) vs 7. Osage City (16-7)
3. Silver Lake (20-3) vs 6. Southeast of Saline (17-6)

Class 2-1A: Green Sports Complex

1. Udall (23-0) vs 8. Lebo/Waverly (10-11)
4. Chase County (17-6) vs 5. Uniontown (17-6)
2. Bluestem (18-5) vs 7. Medicine Lodge (12-9)
3. Wabaunsee (17-6) vs 6. Republic County (16-7)

