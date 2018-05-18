2018 Regional Track & Field Results

Pat Strathman May 18, 2018

Class 4A – Andale Girls Team Scores

Andale 161, McPherson 74, Smoky Valley 68, Andover Central 54, Wellington 41, Clearwater 33, Buhler 31, Mulvane 22, Larned 19, Wichita Trinity 18, Nickerson 13, Pratt 11, Ulysses 9, Holcomb 3 100 – 1. McPherson’s Emma Ruddle, 12.64; 2. Smoky Valley’s Amanda Behanna, 12.68; 7. McPherson’s J’Anae Spaich, 13.34. 200 – 1. Smoky Valley’s Amanda Behanna, 26.50; 8. McPherson’s Shelby Yowell, 28.70. 400 – 2. McPherson’s Emma Malm, 1:01.16. 800 – 6. McPherson’s Kassidy Beam, 2:33.71. 1,600 – 1. Smoky Valley’s Ellise Peterson, 5:28.23; 11. McPherson’s Katie Bahr, 6:22.20. 3,200 – 4. Smoky Valley’s Gracie Lott, 12:26.42. 4×100 relay – 2. Smoky Valley, 50.42; 3. McPherson, 50.44. 4×400 relay – 3. Smoky Valley, 4:11.14; 5. McPherson, 4:23.61. 100 hurdles – 1. McPherson’s Emma Russle, 14.88; 3. McPherson’s Avery Howard, 15.80; 4. Smoky Valley’s Isabelle Peters, 16.03; 7. Kerington Haxton, 17.24. 300 hurdles – 2. Smoky Valley’s Kerington Haxton, 46.49; 6. McPherson’s Grace Pyle, 50.73; 7. McPherson’s Jalyn Whorton, 50.94. Shot put – 5. McPherson’s Megan Eisenbarth, 32-09; 7. McPherson’s Grace Pyle, 32-02. Discus – 8. McPherson’s Megan Eisenbarth, 96-07; 12. Smoky Valley’s Paige Clark, 91-08; 17. McPherson’s Kallie Jost, 80-09. Javelin – 5. McPherson’s Kallie Jost, 116-05. High jump – 6. McPherson’s Kenzie Goering, 5-00; 7. McPherson’s Andrea Sweat, 5-00; 11. McPherson’s Peyton Johnson, 4-08. Long jump – 1. McPherson’s Elle Barrett, 18-01.75; 5. McPherson’s Kenzie Goering, 17-02.25; 17. McPherson’s Laynee Schroeder, 12-06. Triple jump – 1. McPherson’s Elle Barrett, 38-06; 5. McPherson’s Kenzie Goering, 35-08.25; 6. McPherson’s Autumn Allen, 35-02.25; 9. Smoky Valley’s Ellise Peterson, 32-06. Pole vault – 1. Smoky Valley’s Isabelle Peters, 11-00. Boys Team Scores

Andale 108, Buhler 94, Hugoton 69, Holcomb 55, McPherson 55, Smoky Valley 41, Mulvane 27, Wichita Collegiate 21, Clearwater 20, Larned 14, Nickerson 13, Wellington 12, Andover Central 10, Pratt 8, Ulysses 7, Wichita Trinity 4 100 – Smoky Valley’s Tim Lambert, 10.83; 4. McPherson’s Brandon Yowell, 11.27. 200 – 1. Smoky Valley’s Tim Lambert, 22.31; 4. McPherson’s Brandon Yowell, 23.47. 400 – 12. Smoky Valley’s Stephen Peterson, 55.76. 3,200 – 8. Smoky Valley’s Joshua Peterson, 10:39.82; 12. McPherson’s Cody Achilles, 10:55.90; 18. McPherson’s Graedon Green, 12:22.11. 4×100 relay – 3. McPherson, 43.37. 4×400 relay – 6. Smoky Valley, 3:32.96. 4×800 relay – 5. Smoky Valley, 8:34.69; 6. McPherson, 8:36.64. 110 hurdles – 1. McPherson’s Tyson Stites, 14.92; 7. McPherson’s Drew Labertew, 16.10; 8. McPherson’s Ben Nikkel, 16.61. 300 hurdles – 1. Smoky Valley’s Tim Lambert, 38.48; 5. McPherson’s Aren Trost, 40.70; 8. McPherson’s Ben Nikkel, 43.22. Shot put – 6. Smoky Valley’s Ethan Wampler, 44-11.50; 11. McPherson’s Noah Avila, 42-08; 13. McPherson’s Dawson VanGoethem, 41-10.50; 15. Smoky Valley’s Nathan Grosland, 40-08. Discus – 1. McPherson’s Dawson VanGoethem, 160-03; 7. McPherson’s Cody Stufflebean, 130-00; 15. Smoky Valley’s Ethan Wampler, 114-02. Javelin – 2. McPherson’s Cody Stufflebean, 176-00. Long jump – 6. Smoky Valley’s Carson Windholz, 20-08; 7. McPherson’s Aaron Powell, 20-05.50. Triple jump – 1. McPherson’s Devin Cape, 43-05.25; 5. Smoky Valley’s Carson Windholz, 42-00.75. Pole vault – 4. Smoky Valley’s Andrew Peters, 13-00; 7. McPherson’s Simon Steinert, 12-06; 14. Smoky Valley’s Stephen Peterson, 11-00. Class 3A – Beloit Girls Team Scores

Norton 80, Sterling 78, Beloit 65, Scott City 53, TMP-Marian 50, Colby 46, Hesston 43, Hoisington 28, Phillipsburg 26, Ellsworth 23, Goodland 19, Riley County 18, Russell 14, Minneapolis 10, Southeast of Saline 4, Lyons 1 100 – 1. Ellsworth’s Shaylee Leiker, 12.66; 6. Minneapolis’ Zoie Shupe, 13.00. 200 – 5. Hesston’s Connie Schott, 26.65; 7. Ellsworth’s Shaylee Leiker, 26.80; 8. Minneapolis’ Zoie Shupe, 27.06. 400 – 1. Hesston’s Elisa Kaiser, 59.55; 2. Ellsworth’s Shaylee Leiker, 1:01.18. 800 – 9. Minneapolis’ Paeton Smith, 2:36.40; 12. Ellsworth’s Makenzie Stroede, 2:42.03. 1,600 – 6. Minneapolis’ Caroline Giles, 5:55.60; 8. Hesston’s Abigayle Weber, 6:16.39; 9. SE of Saline’s Shaylin Ptacek, 6:24.44. 3,200 – 7. Hesston’s Abigayle Weber, 13:38.22; 12. SE of Saline’s Callie Caselman, 14:23.23. 100 hurdles – 4. Hesston’s Elise Kaiser, 16.04. 300 hurdles – 10. SE of Saline’s Sydnee Poague, 51.64; 12. Hesston’s Marisa Vogt, 52.68. 4×100 relay – 3. Minneapolis (Natalie Borman, Courtney Forte, Kaylie Zimmerman, Alexus Edwards), 50.56; 8. Hesston, 53.13. 4×400 relay – 3. Hesston (Connie Schott, Marisa Vogt, Kylie Klassen, Elisa Kaiser), 4:09.95; 5. Minneapolis (Karisma Vignery, Courtney Forte, Zoie Shupe, Caroline Giles), 4:14.75. High jump – T3. Ellsworth’s Lakyn Tenbriok & TMP’s Jenna Romme, 5-00; 11. Minneapolis’ Kylie Fuller, 4-08. Pole vault -2. Hesston’s Kylie Klassen, 10-06. Shot put – 4. Hesston’s Celbi Richardson, 37-10.25; 5. SE of Saline’s Molly Chitty, 37-09; 9. Ellsworth’s Emma Spachelk, 33-07.75; 11. Hesston’s Lydia Enge, 31-10.75. Discus – 3. Hesston’s Celbi Richardson, 117-05; 5. SE of Saline’s Molly Chitty, 108-05; 6. Hesston’s Lydia Enge, 106-00; 14. SE of Saline’s Karliegh Smith, 84-04. Javelin – 5. Hesston’s Shelby Clark, 115-06; 16. SE of Saline’s Karliegh Smith, 92-03; 18. SE of Saline’s Callie Caselman, 85-06. Boys Team Scores

Scott City 110, Colby 61, Beloit 55.75, Hoisington 51, Phillipsburg 47, Norton 40, Riley County 35, Hesston 34, Southeast of Saline 33, Sterling 33, TMP-Marian 25.50, Ellsworth 24, Lyons 4, Goodland 4, Minneapolis .75 100 – 3. Hesston’s Parker Roth, 10.89; 5. SE of Saline’s Damon Douglas, 11.29. 200 – 2. Hesston’s Parker Roth, 22.51; 8. SE of Saline’s Damon Douglas, 24.21. 400 – 4. SE of Saline’s Damon Douglas, 53.19; 7. Hesston’s Chase McDonald, 54.41. 800 – 6. SE of Saline’s Tyler Breeding, 2:10.94; 10. Hesston’s Jordyn Vogt, 2:15.32. 1,600 – 2. SE of Saline’s Luke Gleason, 4:44.75; 5. Hesston’s Johnny Yang, 4:50.26; 9. Ellsworth’s Josiah Bolton, 5:01.26; 12. Minneapolis’ Alexander Kuder, 5:10.23; 13. Hesston’s Carter Funk, 5:17.18. 3,200 – 2. SE of Saline’s Dominic Jackson, 10:40.95; 8. Ellsworth’s Josiah Bolton, 11:12.37; 9. Minneapolis’ Alexander Kuder, 11:15.59; 12. Hesston’s Carter Funk, 11:50.63. 110 hurdles – 7. SE of Saline’s Ethan Sprecker, 16.15. 300 hurdles – 4. Hesston’s Reese Nebel, 42.02; 8. SE of Saline’s Ethan Sprecker, 43.25; 9. Minneapolis’ Hunter Allison, 43.37; 14. Minneapolis’ John Nelson, 44.72. 4×100 relay – 4. Hesston (Joshua Roth, Ayden Fleming, Mitchell Martin, Parker Roth), 44.16. 4×400 relay – 8. Hesston, 3:42.57; 10. Minneapolis, 3:50.57. 4×800 relay – 4. Hesston (Jordyn Vogt, Jesus Arroyo-Ramirez, Reese Nebel, Chase McDonald), 8:38.15; 5. Ellsworth (Hayden Rogers, Josiah Bolton, Jordan Base, Remington Cravens), 8:48.23. High jump – T5. Minneapolis’ Jonah Ausherman, 5-10; 7. Ellsworth’s Kash Travnichek, 5-10; 8. SE of Saline’s Grant Stumpf. Long jump – 5. Ellsworth’s Dylan Lamb, 20-02.75; 7. Hesston’s Parker Roth, 19-11. Triple jump – 2. Ellsworth’s Remington Cravens, 42-07.50; 5. Ellsworth’s Jordan Base, 42-03.75; 9 Hesston’s Mitchell Martin, 40-00.25; 11. Hesston’s Braden Esau, 39-09.25; 14. Minneapolis’ DJ Green, 37-10.75; 15. Minneapolis’ Josh Ausherman, 37-08.50. Shot put – 14. Ellsworth’s Darrell Gustin, 38-07. Discus – 1. Ellsworth’s Darrell Gustin, 143-08; 9. Minneapolis’ Kaden McCullick, 124-11. Javelin – 1. SE of Saline’s Gareth Pettitjohn, 170-05; 17. Ellsworth’s Luke Dunn, 127-04; 22. Hesston’s Austin White, 100-08. Class 2A – Smith Center Girls Team Scores

Bennington 110, Ellis 80, Plainville 58, Smith Center 43, Trego County 37, Lincoln 35, Oakley 31, Decatur County 30.50, Hoxie 29.50, Sacred Heart 28, Hill City 25, La Crosse 24, Republic County 18, St. Francis 5, Central Plains 2, Ell-Saline 1. 100 – 3. Bennington’s Jasey Downing, 13.73; 6. Sacred Heart’s Kelsey Doll, 14.01. 200 – 2. Bennington’s Chloe Stanley, 28.31; 4. Bennington’s Jasey Downing, 28.47; 5. Lincoln’s Aubry Donley, 29.25. 400 – 1. Lincoln’s Aubry Donley, 59.94; 5. Sacred Heart’s Ella Gotti, 1:03.99; 10. Bennington’s Avery Feil, 1:09.92. 800 – 1. Bennington’s Halle Johnson, 2:25.71; 2. Lincoln’s Aubry Donley, 2:27.60; 7. Bennington’s Regan Robinson, 2:39.47. 1,600 – 1. Bennington’s Halle Johnson, 5:33.37; 2. Lincoln’s Jaycee Vath, 5:35.49; 4. Sacred Heart’s Jordan Gilliland, 5:44.96; 6. Sacred Heart’s Evelyn Mendez, 6:46.09. 3,200 – 2. Bennington’s Halle Johnson, 12:10.63; 3. Lincoln’s Jaycee Vath, 12:15.11; 4. Bennington’s Peyton Piepho, 12:32.47; 6. Sacred Heart’s Jordan Gilliland, 12:58.50. 100 hurdles – 4. Bennington’s Auston Carr, 17.93; 7. Central Plains’ Paige Schoonmaker, 18.72; 8. Bennington’s Tacey Kaiser, 18.77. 300 hurdles – 2. Bennington’s Chloe Stanley, 48.10; 4. Bennington’s Karis Hilbert, 50.20; 7. Sacred Heart’s Amber Palen, 53.01. 4×100 relay – 1. Bennington, 51.40; 4. Sacred Heart, 52.38. 4×400 relay – 2. Bennington, 4:20.51; 4. Sacred Heart, 4:20.65; 9. Central Plains, 4:39.88. 4×800 relay – 1. Bennington, 10:16.75; 5. Central Plains, 11:11.76. Pole vault – 2. Bennington’s Chloe Stanley, 9-06; 6. Lincoln’s Sarah Cagle, 8-06. Long jump – 7. Ell-Saline’s Brianna Byerley, 14-07.50; 12. Ell-Saline’s Lakyn Short, 12-11.50. Triple jump – 2. Bennington’s Tacey Kaiser, 34-11.75; 6. Ell-Saline’s Brianna Byerley, 32-00; 9. Lincoln’s Allison Crist, 29-11.50; 11. Ell-Saline’s Lakyn Short, 29-08.50. Shot put – 3. Sacred Heart’s Anna Ivey, 34-09; 4. Sacred Heart’s Catherine Marak, 33-11.50; 6. Sacred Heart’s Kelsey Doll, 33-04; 17. Lincoln’s Marissa Winters, 28-02; 18. Lincoln’s Macy Winters, 26-06; 19. Ell-Saline’s Emma Larson, 24-11.50; 20. Ell-Saline’s Gabrielle Brindle, 24-07. Discus – 8. Sacred Heart’s Catherine Marak, 95-01; 10. Sacred Heart’s Anna Ivey, 90-05; 11. Lincoln’s Marissa Winters, 87-07; 13. Ell-Saline’s Alida DeGreeff, 85-05; 17. Lincoln’s Macy Winters, 78-11; 21. Ell-Saline’s Gabrielle Brindle, 68-10. Javelin – 7. Central Plains’ Taylor Oeser, 111-11; 9. Sacred Heart’s Catherine Marak, 102-00; 13. Central Plains’ Lexi Oeser, 97-09; 14. Lincoln’s Carson Walter, 96-04. Boys Team Scores

Bennington 93, Smith Center 82, St. Francis 69, Plainville 56, Ellis 47, Republic County 43, Oakley 40, Sacred Heart 39, Central Plains 34, Trego County 26, Ell-Saline 14, Hill City 9, Hoxie 4, La Crosse 1. 100 – 1. Bennington’s Javon Allen, 11.89; 3. Bennington’s Jaquan Allen, 12.06; 7. Sacred Heart’s Jacob Faerber, 12.26. 200 – 1. Bennington’s Javon Allen, 23.64; 7. Sacred Heart’s Jacob Faerber, 26.07. 400 – 3. Sacred Heart’s Jacob Faerber, 51.36; 5. Central Plains’ Alex Barton, 51.84; 11. Sacred Heart’s Thomas Hemmer, 55.62; 12. Bennington’s Caleb Koehn, 56.79; 13. Sacred Heart’s Paco Garcia, 57.98; 15. Lincoln’s Chantz Vath, 59.83; 16. Lincoln’s Preston Howard, 1:02.16. 800 – 2. Bennington’s Jaden Dawson, 2:04.40; 4. Ell-Saline’s Treyton Peterson, 2:05.53; 6. Central Plains’ Anthony Oberle, 2:11.60; 8. Bennington’s Cameron Betz, 2:13.34. 1,600 – 1. Sacred Heart’s Luis Mendez, 4:50.46; 2. Bennington’s Jaden Dawson, 4:54.57; 4. Sacred Heart’s Isaiah Faerber, 5:15.98. 3,200 – 1. Sacred Heart’s Luis Mendez, 10:51.62; 6. Ell-Saline’s Gavin Brady, 11:01.44; 8. Sacred Heart’s Samuel Stone, 11:43.47; 9. Bennington’s Sam Gantenbein, 12:13.08. 110 hurdles – 1. Bennington’s Ryan Stanley, 15.78; 6. Ell-Saline’s Jonah Mattson, 17.43. 300 hurdles – 2. Central Plains’ Jacob McAtee, 42.11; 3. Bennington’s Ryan Stanley, 42.57; 11. Ell-Saline’s Jonah Mattson, 45.96. 4×100 relay – 2. Bennington, 44.52; 5. Sacred Heart, 45.46; 11. Ell-Saline, 46.83; 14. Lincoln, 48.31. 4×400 relay – 6. Central Plains, 3:34.49; 8. Bennington, 3:41.35; 10. Ell-Saline, 3:42.89. 4×800 relay – 2. Central Plains, 8:39.79; 3. Bennington, 8:39.83. High jump – 1. Central Plains’ Alex Barton, 6-00; 5. Central Plains’ Grant Heldstab, 5-10. Pole vault – 1. Bennington’s Ryan Stanley, 13-06; 4. Bennington’s Daniel Watson, 12-00; 7. Bennington’s Gunner Brummett, 11-06. Long jump – 2. Bennington’s Jaquan Allen, 22-05.50; 8. Sacred Heart’s Ben DelReal, 20-01.; 9. Lincoln’s Tyler Good, 19-11.50; 12. Sacred Heart’s Mark Prendergast, 19-02.50; 14. Bennington’s Jacob Ohlson, 19-01; 18. Ell-Saline’s Keenan Drees, 18-06.50. Triple jump – 5. Central Plains’ Dalton Beck, 41-00.50; 6. Sacred Heart’s Ben DelReal, 40-07; 7. Ell-Saline’s Zaide Korb, 40-01.50; 8. Ell-Saline’s Treyton Peterson, 40-01. Shot put – 7. Sacred Heart’s Luke Krajicek, 42-08.5; 8. Bennington’s Ethan Schlachter, 42-00; 9. Ell-Saline’s Nick Davenport, 41-01.50; 12. Sacred Heart’s Alex Rein, 37-08.25. Discus – 8. Sacred Heart’s David Anderson, 130-09; 13. Bennington’s Ethan Schlachter, 121-01; 14. Bennington’s Connor Alexander, 119-08; 21. Sacred Heart’s Manuel Panuco, 97-08; 22. Ell-Saline’s Patrick Giersch, 95-08. Javelin – 3. Sacred Heart’s David Anderson, 166-09; 9. Central Plains’ Dalton Beck, 136-01; 11. Sacred Heart’s Anders Mikkelson, 133-04; 15. Ell-Saline’s Patrick Giersch, 119-10.

