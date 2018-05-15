2018 Regional Golf Results

Class 5A: Salina South Regional
Team scores (top three qualify for state)
Kapaun 292, Andover 306, Salina South 316, Salina Central 319, Valley Center 327, Newton 346
Individual scores
1. Kapaun’s John Baker, 67; 2. Salina Central’s Lukas Freelove, 72; 3. Salina South’s Parker Renz, 73; 4. Kapaun’s Matthew Schrock, 74; 5. Kapaun’s Keaton Eberthart, 75 (won playoff); 6. Andover’s Patrick Chan, 75; 7. Valley Center’s Reed Pierce, 76 (won playoff); 8. Kapaun’s Ben Spicer, 76; 9. Andover’s Syed Hanif Ashraf, 76; 10. Andover’s Preston Howell, 77.
Other Salina Central – T15. Mark Grammer, 79 (state qualifier); 18. River Weaverling, 81 (state qualifier); Brett Norris, 87; Aaron Hawley, 92; Gavin Sutton, 94.
Other Salina South – T11. Trevor Mullen, 78; T19. Cole Stein, 82; T22. Parker Norton, 83; Trevor Herrington, 93; Gavin Giroux, 94.
Class 4A: McPherson Regional
Team scores
Wamego 323, Marysville 354, McPherson 373, Abilene 380, Santa Fe Trail 397, Clay Center 404
Individual scores
1. Wamego’s Thomas Dillon, 66; 2. Marysville’s Jackson Rader, 78; 3. Clay Center’s Ty Pfizenmaier, 84 (won playoff); 4. Wamego’s Anthony Sramek, 84; 5. Abilene’s Justin Deters, 85; 6. Wamego’s Jacob Wick, 86 (won playoff); 7. Santa Fe Trail’s Dakota Baker, 86; 8. Wamego’s Gavin Wilson, 87 (won playoff), 9. McPherson’s Kyler Hoppes, 87; 10. Marysville’s Tyler Hoxie, 91.
Other McPherson – Hayes Schmid, 97; Colton Geren, 98; Cooper Courtney, 99.
Other Abilene – T11. Nick Brooks, 93; T20. Gus Haug, 101; T20. Christopher Krenzin, 101; Kieryan Anderson, 107; Elliott Kobiskie, 108.
Class 3A: Ellsworth Regional
Team scores
Sterling 333, TMP-Marian 349, Russell 362, Ellsworth 374, Hoisington 393
Individual scores
1. TMP’s Cameron Rozean, 78 (won playoff); 2. Russell’s Ryan Birky, 78; 3. Sterling’s Zachary Schissler, 79; 4. Ellsworth’s Chris Fitzgerald, 82 (won playoff); 5. Sterling’s Lucas Weigel, 82; 6. Sterling’s Lucas Briar, 84; 7. Russell’s Cole Birky, 86; 8. Hoisington’s Drew Nicholson, 87 (won playoff); 9. TMP’s Alec Stults, 87; 10. Minneapolis’ Dylan Pieschl, 87.
Other Minneapolis – 12. Easton Roth, 90.
Other Ellsworth – T15. Trey Anderson, 94; T15. Avery Haxton, 94; Eli Froese, 104; Parker McGowan, 109; Sam Farthing, 115.
Class 3A: Council Grove
Team scores
West Franklin 375, St. Marys 383, Rossville 394, Osage City 405, Silver Lake 418, Council Grove 437
Individual scores
1. Southeast of Saline’s Jake Huffaker, 72; 2. West Franklin’s Wyatt Lamson, 85 (won playoff); 3. St. Marys’ Grant Reishick, 85; 4. Wellsville’s Jackson Dwyer, 88; 5. Osage City’s Trenton Plinsky, 91; 6. Rossville’s Cory Hadsall, 92; 7. West Franklin’s Hunter Lewis, 93 (won playoff); 8. Wellsville’s Gabe Good, 93; 9. West Franklin’s Matthew Gilkey, 93; 10. Council Grove’s Corbin Jones, 95.
Other Southeast of Saline – Leah Feldman, 117.
Class 2A: Hillsboro Regional
Team scores
Sacred Heart 272 (state record for par-70 course), Hillsboro 358, Republic County 372, Valley Heights 398, Goessel 411, Inman 476
Individual scores
1. Sacred Heart’s Kameron Shaw, 64; 2. Sacred Heart’s Tate Herrenbruck, 67; 3. Sacred Heart’s Grant Herrenbruck, 69; 4. Sacred Heart’s Cole Elmore, 72; 5. Sacred Heart’s Quentin Shaw, 74; 6. Sacred Heart’s Rase Welsh, 75; 7. Central Plains’ Alex Hickel, 79; 8. Hillsboro’s Elliott Ollenburger, 83 (won playoff); 9. Valley Heights’ Bryan Yungeberg, 83; 10. Goessel’s Braden Roby, 87.