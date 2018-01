2018 Mid-season Tournament Brackets & Results

Salina Invitational Tournament – Girls

4. Andover vs 5. Salina South on Y93.7

2. Abilene vs 7. Buhler on The General 1560 KABI

3. Salina Central vs 6. Concordia on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL

Salina Invitational Tournament – Boys

1. Goodland vs 8. Salina South on Y93.7

4. Abilene vs 5. Andover on The General 1560 KABI

2. Salina Central vs 7. Concordia on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL

Sterling Boys Inviational

1. Sterling over 8. Lyons 73-51

5. Southeast of Saline over 4. Smoky Valley 55-51

Championship bracket

1. Sterling vs 5. Southeast of Saline on Thursday at 5:30

Consolation bracket

8. Lyons vs 4. Smoky Valley on Wednesday at 4:00 on 95.5 The Rock

Sterling Girls Invitational

2. Beloit over 7. Lyons 53-31

6. Remington over 3. Hutch Trinity 48-38

Championship bracket

2. Beloit vs 6. Remington on Thursday at 6:00

Consolation bracket

7. Lyons vs 3. Hutch Trinity on Wednesday at 3:00

Canton-Galva Tournament

3. Wichita Classical vs 6. Ell-Saline on Real Country 101.7

Adolph Rupp Boys Basketball Tournament at Halstead High School

2. Cheney over 7. Winfield 90-57

3. Halstead over 6. Minneapolis 58-35

Championship Bracket

2. Cheney vs 3. Halstead on Friday at 7:30

Consolation Bracket

7. Winfield vs 6. Minneapolis on Thursday at 7:30 on 92.7 The New Zoo