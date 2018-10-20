Salina, KS

2018 Football Playoff Brackets

Pat StrathmanOctober 20, 2018

The 2018 regular season for high school football is over!

Below are the brackets for state playoffs.

Class 6A

Hutchinson (2-6) at Topeka High (7-1)

Class 5A

Salina South (1-7) at Wichita Northwest (8-0) on Y93.7
Newton (3-5) at Bishop Carroll (6-2)
Eisenhower (3-5) at Salina Central (6-2) on 1150 KSAL

Class 4A

Independence (0-8) at McPherson (8-0)

Class 3A

Cheney (2-6) at Smoky Valley (8-0) on 95.5 The Rock
Clearwater (4-4) at Chapman (6-2)

Class 2A

Southeast of Saline (7-1) at Nemaha Central (5-3)
Belle Plain (4-4) at Hutchinson Trinity (7-1)
Ellsworth (2-6) at Cimarron (7-1)
Sterling (3-5) at Hoisington (6-2)

Class 1A

Sacred Heart (3-5) at Ellis (3-5) on FM 104.9
La Crosse (3-5) at Ell-Saline (6-2) on Real Country 101.7
Stanton County (2-5) at Inman (5-3)

8-Man I

Maranatha Academy (6-2) at Solomon (7-1)
Lebo (4-4) at Canton-Galva (7-1)
Bennington (5-3) at Burlingame (7-1)
South Gray (3-5) at Central Plains (8-0)

8-Man II

Sylvan-Lucas (5-3) at Wallace County (3-5)

