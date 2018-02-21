Salina, KS

2018 Area Sub-State Brackets

Pat StrathmanFebruary 21, 2018

The postseason is finally here for high school basketball.

Below are various brackets dealing with area high school squads.

Check back later in the week for updated brackets.

Class 3A – Girls

Minneapolis Sub-State

1. TMP-Marian vs 8. Southeast of Saline
4. Ellsworth vs 5. Riley County
2. Beloit vs 7. Minneapolis – Tue. at 7 pm on 92.7 The New Zoo
3. Russell vs 6. Hoisington

Class 2A – Girls

Belleville-Republic County Sub-State

1. Valley Heights vs 8. Ell-Saline – Mon. at 7 pm on Real Country 101.7
4. Lincoln vs 5. Solomon
2. Smith Center vs 7. Sacred Heart – Mon. at 7 pm on FM 104.9
3. Bennington vs 6. Republic County

Hillsboro Sub-State

Class 1A-I – Girls

Peabody-Burns Sub-State

1. Rural Vista vs BYE
4. Flinthills vs 5. Peabody-Burns
2. Chase County vs 3. Centre

Class 1A-II – Girls

Stafford Sub-State

1. Wilson vs BYE
4. Stafford vs 5. Chase
2. Elyria Christian vs BYE
3. Hutchinson-Central Christian vs 6. Tescott

Class 3A – Boys

Minneapolis Sub-State

1. TMP-Marian vs 8. Russell
4. Southeast of Saline vs 5. Minneapolis
2. Ellsworth vs 7. Hoisington
3. Beloit vs 6. Riley County

Class 2A – Boys

Belleville-Republic County Sub-State

1. Sacred Heart vs 8. Ell-Saline – Tue. at 7 pm on Real Country 101.7 & FM 104.9
4. Valley Heights vs 5. Smith Center
2. Bennington vs 7. Lincoln
3. Solomon vs 6. Republic County

Hillsboro Sub-State

Class 1A-I – Boys

Peabody-Burns Sub-State

1. Centre vs BYE
4. Peabody-Burns vs 5. Chase County
2. Rural Vista vs 3. Flinthills

Class 1A-II – Girls

Stafford Sub-State

1. Elyria Christian vs BYE
4. Stafford vs 5. Chase
2. Hutchinson-Central Christian vs BYE
3. Wilson vs 6. Tescott

