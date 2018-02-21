2018 Area Sub-State Brackets

The postseason is finally here for high school basketball.
Below are various brackets dealing with area high school squads.
Check back later in the week for updated brackets.
Class 3A – Girls
1. TMP-Marian vs 8. Southeast of Saline
4. Ellsworth vs 5. Riley County
2. Beloit vs 7. Minneapolis – Tue. at 7 pm on 92.7 The New Zoo
3. Russell vs 6. Hoisington
Class 2A – Girls
Belleville-Republic County Sub-State
1. Valley Heights vs 8. Ell-Saline – Mon. at 7 pm on Real Country 101.7
4. Lincoln vs 5. Solomon
2. Smith Center vs 7. Sacred Heart – Mon. at 7 pm on FM 104.9
3. Bennington vs 6. Republic County
Hillsboro Sub-State
Class 1A-I – Girls
1. Rural Vista vs BYE
4. Flinthills vs 5. Peabody-Burns
2. Chase County vs 3. Centre
Class 1A-II – Girls
1. Wilson vs BYE
4. Stafford vs 5. Chase
2. Elyria Christian vs BYE
3. Hutchinson-Central Christian vs 6. Tescott
Class 3A – Boys
1. TMP-Marian vs 8. Russell
4. Southeast of Saline vs 5. Minneapolis
2. Ellsworth vs 7. Hoisington
3. Beloit vs 6. Riley County
Class 2A – Boys
Belleville-Republic County Sub-State
1. Sacred Heart vs 8. Ell-Saline – Tue. at 7 pm on Real Country 101.7 & FM 104.9
4. Valley Heights vs 5. Smith Center
2. Bennington vs 7. Lincoln
3. Solomon vs 6. Republic County
Hillsboro Sub-State
Class 1A-I – Boys
1. Centre vs BYE
4. Peabody-Burns vs 5. Chase County
2. Rural Vista vs 3. Flinthills
Class 1A-II – Girls
1. Elyria Christian vs BYE
4. Stafford vs 5. Chase
2. Hutchinson-Central Christian vs BYE
3. Wilson vs 6. Tescott