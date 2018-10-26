Salina, KS

2018-19 KCAC Women’s Basketball Preseason Team Announced

KCAC ReleaseOctober 26, 2018

WICHITA, Kan. – The 2018-19 KCAC Preseason Women’s Basketball Team is highlighted by nine returning All-Conference Selections from the 2017-18 season. The team includes one first team, three second team, three third team, and two honorable mention selections. All student-athletes were selected to the team by vote of the KCAC head women’s basketball coaches.

Returning for her sophomore season is KCAC First Team selection and NAIA Honorable Mention All-American, Kylah Comley. The Sterling, Kan. native led the way for the Warriors during her freshman season, leading the team in scoring with 22.4 points per game, ranking her first in the KCAC and third in NAIA Divison II. She also led the KCAC in assists, with 3.74 per game. Comley led Sterling in steals per game (2.1/53) and is the second leading rebounder (5.7/148). Comley also ranks in a number of categories in the KCAC and Nationally, including scoring, field goal percentage, steals, assists, three-point field goal percentage, rebounds, and free throw percentage.

2017-18 KCAC Newcomer of the Year, Lauren Welsch returns for her junior season with the Swedes. The Great Bend, Kan. native led Bethany College in points per game (12.50), helping the Swedes to a 14-8 conference record, and an 18-12 overall record. Welsch finished the season with 144 defensive rebounds (219 overall), 76 assists, 28 steals, and five blocks.

All returning All-KCAC First Team, Second Team, Third Team, and Honorable Mention 2017-18 performers were nominated for preseason honors. The team (listed below) is made up of four seniors, two juniors, and four sophomores. Of the 10 athletes listed, eight are from Kansas.

2018-19 KCAC Preseason Women’s Basketball Team

 

Name Class Position School Hometown
Kylah Comley*F So. G Sterling College Sterling, Kan.
Morgan Ediger+ Sr. G Tabor College Cimarron, Kan.
Abby Schmidt~ So. C Bethel College Newton, Kan.
Danae Goodwin+ So. G Oklahoma Wesleyan University Van Buren, Ark.
Lauren Welsch~N Jr. G Bethany College Great Bend, Kan.
Taylor Deniston~ Sr. G Tabor College Holcomb, Kan.
Lexi Evans^ Sr. G Friends University Austin, Texas
Marissa Pope+ Sr. PG Bethany College Lawrence, Kan.
Matti Morgan So. G Avila University Paola, Kan.
Courtney Heinen^ Jr. G Kansas Wesleyan University Axtell, Kan.
* = 2017-18 KCAC First Team
~ = 2017-18 KCAC Second Team 
+ = 2017-18 KCAC Third Team
^ = 2017-18 KCAC Honorable Mention 
F = 2017-18 KCAC Freshman of the Year
N = 2017-18 KCAC Newcomer of the Year

