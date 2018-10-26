Salina, KS

Now: 63 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 65 ° | Lo: 44 °

2018-19 KCAC Men’s Basketball Preseason Team Announced

KCAC ReleaseOctober 26, 2018

WICHITA, Kan. – The 2017-18 KCAC Preseason Men’s Basketball Team is highlighted by nine returning All-Conference Selections from the 2017-18 season. The team includes three first team, three second team, two third team, and one honorable mention selections. All 10 student-athletes were selected to the team by vote of the KCAC Head Men’s Basketball Coaches.

2017-18 KCAC Player of the Year and NAIA First Team All-American Jordan Murdock returns for his senior season in a Falcon uniform. The Wichita, Kan. native finished his junior campaign as the NAIA’s leading scorer at 29.8 points per game, while leading the league and ranking sixth in the nation with 10.7 rebounds per game.

Cameron Hunt, a KCAC First Team and NAIA Second Team All-America selection, was Southwestern’s leading scorer during the 2017-18 season, helping guide the Moundbuilders to a 27-8 overall record, a Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference regular season championship, and the team’s second NAIA Div. II Men’s Basketball national tournament. The Duncanville, Texas, native finished his junior season ranked No. 3 in NAIA Div. II with 816 total points, and averaged 23.3 points per game.

All returning All-KCAC First Team, Second Team, Third Team, and Honorable Mention 2017-18 performers were nominated for preseason honors. The team (listed below) is made up of eight seniors, one junior, and one sophomore.

2018-19 KCAC Preseason Men’s Basketball Team

 

Name Class Height Position School Hometown
Jordan [email protected]* Sr. 6-5 G/F Friends University Wichita, Kan.
Cameron Hunt* Sr. 6-4 G Southwestern College Duncanville, Texas
Josh Wilchcombe+ Sr. 6-8 F Oklahoma Wesleyan University Elmont, N.Y.
KJ Malveau*# Sr. 5-10 G Oklahoma Wesleyan University Fort Worth, Texas
Tyler Larkin~ Sr. 6-1 G Bethany College Aurora, Colo.
Isaiah Palmer~ Sr. 6-6 G/F Ottawa University Brooklyn, N.Y.
Isaak Rowe~ Sr. 6-7 G/F Oklahoma Wesleyan University Mansfield, Texas
JaMiah Windom-Haynes+F So. 6-5 F Sterling College Kyle, Texas
Patrick Burnett^ Sr. 6-4 G/F York College Erie, Pa.
Jordan McNelly Jr. 6-5 F Kansas Wesleyan University Salina, Kan.
           
           
* = 2017-18 KCAC First Team           
~ = 2017-18 KCAC Second Team           
+ = 2017-18 KCAC Third Team          
^ = 2017-18 KCAC Honorable Mention          
@ = 2017-18 KCAC Player of the Year          
# = 2017-18 KCAC Newcomer of the Year          
F = 2017-18 KCAC Freshman of the Year          

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

2018-19 KCAC Women’s Basketball Preseas...

October 26, 2018 3:21 pm

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 10-22

October 23, 2018 9:37 am

Prewitt, Carr, and Ford Earn KCAC Football We...

October 22, 2018 3:39 pm

No. 9 KWU Sets School Points Record in Win ov...

October 20, 2018 6:53 pm

Latest Stories

Sports News

2018-19 KCAC Women’s Basketba...

WICHITA, Kan. – The 2018-19 KCAC Preseason Women's Basketball Team is highlighted by nine returnin...

October 26, 2018 Comments

2018-19 KCAC Men’s Basketball...

Sports News

October 26, 2018

Central Kansas Outdoors 10-27

Sports News

October 26, 2018

Suspected Thieves Caught on Camera

Top News

October 26, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Tickets Still Available F...
October 26, 2018Comments
YaYa’s Euro Bistro Comi...
October 26, 2018Comments
Community Halloween Party...
October 26, 2018Comments
Fort Riley Soldiers Save ...
October 25, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH