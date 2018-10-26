2018-19 KCAC Men’s Basketball Preseason Team Announced

WICHITA, Kan. – The 2017-18 KCAC Preseason Men’s Basketball Team is highlighted by nine returning All-Conference Selections from the 2017-18 season. The team includes three first team, three second team, two third team, and one honorable mention selections. All 10 student-athletes were selected to the team by vote of the KCAC Head Men’s Basketball Coaches.

2017-18 KCAC Player of the Year and NAIA First Team All-American Jordan Murdock returns for his senior season in a Falcon uniform. The Wichita, Kan. native finished his junior campaign as the NAIA’s leading scorer at 29.8 points per game, while leading the league and ranking sixth in the nation with 10.7 rebounds per game.

Cameron Hunt, a KCAC First Team and NAIA Second Team All-America selection, was Southwestern’s leading scorer during the 2017-18 season, helping guide the Moundbuilders to a 27-8 overall record, a Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference regular season championship, and the team’s second NAIA Div. II Men’s Basketball national tournament. The Duncanville, Texas, native finished his junior season ranked No. 3 in NAIA Div. II with 816 total points, and averaged 23.3 points per game.

All returning All-KCAC First Team, Second Team, Third Team, and Honorable Mention 2017-18 performers were nominated for preseason honors. The team (listed below) is made up of eight seniors, one junior, and one sophomore.

2018-19 KCAC Preseason Men’s Basketball Team