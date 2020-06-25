2016 Murder Case Still Active

A family is still waiting for answers – and an arrest that leads to a conviction in the murder of a woman from rural Assaria.

“This is not something we just put on the back burner and forgot about,” said Lt. Jeremiah Hayes with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office.

June 25th marks four-years since authorities were called to 10525 South Hopkins Road near Assaria to investigate the brutal murder of 57-year-old Lori Heimer.

Lt. Hayes tells KSAL News that investigators and agents with Kansas Bureau of Investigation have not forgotten Lori.

The reward money for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case has grown over the years to $36,500. During that same timeframe Lt. Hayes says crime fighting technology has continued to evolve and may help lead investigators to the killer.

Investigators continue working alongside KBI agents to find the person or persons responsible for killing Heimer, who operated a dog breeding business at her home. She was known to advertise her business in the region’s metropolitan markets, to include Wichita and Kansas City.

During the early days of the investigation, two vehicles of interest were developed. Investigators were asking for the public’s assistance in locating both.

They are: An older flatbed pickup truck, possibly a Chevrolet, which is ‘beat-up’, maroon in color, white front bumper, silver grill, wide-style side mirrors, with a driver that is 50 years of age or older, with ‘salt and pepper’ hair.

An older-style, small pickup truck, possibly a Chevrolet S-10, two-tone dark blue on top and bottom with light blue in the middle, the back bumper is silver, but the tailgate is blue (like the body of the truck) and is newer or appeared to have minimal damage when compared to the body of the truck, the remainder of the vehicle is described as ‘beat up’ and ‘scratched up’. There may be two animal cages or crates in the back. The driver of the vehicle was described as a white male approximately 40 years of age with shoulder length hair, wearing glasses.

To provide information, please contact the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (24 hours a day) at 1- 800-KSCRIME or the Saline County Sheriff’s Office (785) 826-6500 during business hours.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan reminds citizens to share any details they noticed or can recall. “If the public has any information at all, even if they think it is minor and they haven’t and would like to call in, we would sure like to have any information they can give us.”