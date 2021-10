Reno County is short two water buffalo following Monday’s vehicle crash in Sylvia.

Local sheriff’s deputies say the animals squeezed through a gap in some fencing at some point during the day, and starting walking along a busy stretch of road. Sometime later, a pickup coming up on the pair from behind hit one, which drove the animal into its partner. Both were killed.

The driver reportedly escaped injury.

The animals’ owner says he has more than 50 water buffalo in his herd.