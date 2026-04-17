2 Vehicle Crash at Burma, Falun Road

A 19-year-old man from Marquette was cited for driving too fast that caused a two car crash.

According to Undersheriff Brent Melander with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday evening around 7pm, the driver of a 1997 Dodge Dakota collided with a 2014 Ford Taurus at the intersection of Burma and Falun Road.

Deputies say the 19-year-old female driver had slowed down and was turning onto Falun Road when the truck hit her car from behind, causing the Dodge pickup to roll onto its side.

The women and her infant son were checked out and released by EMS at the scene while the male driver was also checked by medics but transported to Salina Regional Healthcenter by a family member to be treated for an undisclosed injury.

Both vehicles were removed by tow truck.