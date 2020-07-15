2 Teens Sent to Hospital In Collision With a Tree

A pair of teenagers are sent to the hospital after the vehicle they were in struck a tree just north of Salina.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the crash occurred at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 4500 block of N. Gerard Rd.–which is just south of K-143 Highway.

A 2001 Dodge Ram truck was traveling northbound on Gerard at a high rate of speed and as the road curves, another truck pulling a trailer appeared headed in the opposite direction. The pickup swerved to miss the truck and trailer, however, it left the roadway and struck a tree.

Both the driver, Brody Murk, 16, Bennington, and the passenger, a 16-year-old Salina boy were injured in the wreck. Murk had an apparent leg injury while the passenger sustained a hand injury.

Both boys were sent by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center.