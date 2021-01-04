2 Sent to Hospital in 2 Car Crash

A pair of Salina residents are injured when their vehicle crashes in to another vehicle that failed to yield the right-of-way off of an exit ramp.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan says that the crash happened at the intersection of W. State St. and Interstate-135 at 4:24 p.m. Saturday.

A 2014 Buick Enclave was exiting off of I-135 to State St. The driver, 65-year-old Dorene Healy, Lincoln, stopped at the stop sign and proceeded to turn in to the intersection. She did not see a 2008 Saturn traveling east on State when it hit the driver’s side rear corner of Healy’s vehicle.

The driver of the Saturn, 18-year-old Samantha Cook, Salina, sustained injuries to her wrists and hands in the crash. She and a passenger from the same vehicle, Alex Cabaral, 28, Salina, were both transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center. A second passenger in Cook’s vehicle was uninjured.

Both Healy and her passenger were uninjured as well.

Healy is cited for failure to the yield at a stop sign.