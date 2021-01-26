2 Salina Residents Appointed By The Gov. To State Commissions

A pair of former state politicians from Salina are named to state commissions by the Governor.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly appoints Peter Brungardt, Salina, to the Lottery Commission, as well as Larry Turnquist, Salina, to the Racing and Gaming Commission on Tuesday.

Both have served the residents of Kansas for numerous years. Brungardt is a former Kansas State Senator, beginning in 2001. Meanwhile, Turnquist is a former Representative to the Kansas House through 2013. He is also a 1974 Bethany College graduate.

Both appointments by the governor were advanced through the Confirmation Oversight Committee during the interim. They were voted on and confirmed by the full Senate on January 21, 2021.