2 New COVID Deaths, 150 New Cases

There are 2 new COVID-19 deaths in Saline County along with 150 new positive cases of the virus.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there have now been 2,427 total cases with 478 cases currently active. There are 1,927 people who have recovered, and now a total of 22 deaths.

Salina Regional Health Center has 34 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

Mobile Device Users: https://arcg.is/yjPT1

Desktop Users: https://arcg.is/1qHnb0

Health Department staff continue to be overwhelmed and several days behind with contacting new positive cases and close contacts. We have added staff and some cases being routed to contact tracers at KDHE, but still, we are behind. Please, we ask for your patience. If you have tested positive or you are known to be a close contact, please do not call the Health Department unless at least 3 days have passed and you have not heard from them. They understand that for both employees and employers, quarantine or isolation documentation may be necessary to verify a leave of absence. However, with being several days behind, they are unable to produce the necessary documentation immediately.

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 157,446 cases and 1,560 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

Following the proven public health guidance to slow the spread of COVID-19 continues to be extremely important for everyone to do. Please: