2 New COVID Deaths, 60 New Cases

There are two new COVID related deaths in Saline County and 60 new cases since Friday.

According to Saline County Health Department statistics, dating back to the Aug 20th report, there have been 9 deaths and 247 new cases. There now have been 136 total deaths.

There are currently 651 active cases of the virus.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they have 17 patients in the hospital battling COVID.

According to the agency, the best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 and thus prevent mutation of the virus is: