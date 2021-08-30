2 New COVID Deaths, 60 New Cases

There are two new COVID related deaths in Saline County and 60 new cases since Friday.
According to Saline County Health Department statistics, dating back to the Aug 20th report, there have been 9 deaths and 247 new cases. There now have been 136 total deaths.
There are currently 651 active cases of the virus.
Salina Regional Health Center reports they have 17 patients in the hospital battling COVID.
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Get tested if you feel unwell, even if you don’t believe it is COVID.
- You can find testing centers at gogettested.com or contact your local medical provider.
- Get vaccinated. You can find a vaccine at vaccines.gov or contact your local medical provider.
- Wear a mask, especially if you are not fully vaccinated. If you are fully vaccinated, wear a mask when in-doors in crowded spaces.
- Maintain at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and those with whom you do not live.
- Do not travel to “hot spots.”
- If you test positive, isolate immediately and be open and honest with COVID caseworkers about your contacts.