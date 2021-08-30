Salina, KS

Now: 91 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 92 ° | Lo: 68 °

2 New COVID Deaths, 60 New Cases

Todd PittengerAugust 30, 2021

There are two new COVID related deaths in Saline County and 60 new cases since Friday.

According to Saline County Health Department statistics, dating back to the Aug 20th report, there have been 9 deaths and 247 new cases. There now have been 136 total deaths.

There are currently 651 active cases of the virus.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they have 17 patients in the hospital battling COVID.

According to the agency, the best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 and thus prevent mutation of the virus is:
  • Stay home if you are sick.
  • Get tested if you feel unwell, even if you don’t believe it is COVID.
  • You can find testing centers at gogettested.com or contact your local medical provider.
  • Get vaccinated. You can find a vaccine at vaccines.gov or contact your local medical provider.
  • Wear a mask, especially if you are not fully vaccinated. If you are fully vaccinated, wear a mask when in-doors in crowded spaces.
  • Maintain at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and those with whom you do not live.
  • Do not travel to “hot spots.”
  • If you test positive, isolate immediately and be open and honest with COVID caseworkers about your contacts.

 

 

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

COVID-19 Top News

2 New COVID Deaths, 60 New Cases

There are two new COVID related deaths in Saline County and 60 new cases since Friday. According ...

August 30, 2021 Comments

Cowboys Collect Money to Fight Canc...

Kansas News

August 30, 2021

Festival Final Checklist

Top News

August 30, 2021

Salvador Perez Named American Leagu...

Sports News

August 30, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Cowboys Collect Money to ...
August 30, 2021Comments
Houston Hub on the Horizo...
August 30, 2021Comments
Burglary results in $23,0...
August 30, 2021Comments
Vehicle Burglary in Salin...
August 30, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices