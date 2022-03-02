2 New COVID Deaths, 23 New Cases

There have been 2 new COVID deaths in Saline County since Wednesday of last week and 23 new COVID cases.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there are currently 60 active cases in the community.

Salina Regional Health Center reports that 5 patients require hospitalization related to COVID-19.

There have been 212 COVID related deaths overall.

An additional 54 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 this week, an increase of .1 percent. A total of 30,104 residents of Saline County have been vaccinated, accounting for 55.5 percent of the total population.

The Saline County Health Department is adopting all the KDHE guidelines regarding quarantine and isolation as written.

The agency formally requests that employers accept at-home (also known as over-the-counter) COVID-19 test results to excuse employee absences due to a nationwide test kit shortage.

Wait times for routine testing can take an extended period of time to schedule and receive results. If time is a factor, PCR testing is a poor option compared to home testing. Additionally, it takes dearly needed supplies away from the medical community when it is in short supply.

The best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 and thus prevent mutation of the virus is:

Stay home if you are sick.

Get tested if you feel unwell, even if you don’t believe it is COVID.

You can find testing centers at VaccinateSalineCountyKS.com/testing or contact your local medical provider.

Get vaccinated. You can find a vaccine at vaccines.gov or contact your local medical provider.

Wear a mask, especially if you are not fully vaccinated. If you are fully vaccinated, wear a mask when indoors in crowded spaces.

Maintain at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and those with whom you do not live.

Do not travel to “hot spots.”

If you test positive, isolate immediately and be open and honest with COVID caseworkers about your contacts.