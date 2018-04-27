2 Motorcycle Riders Injured in Crash with Semi

Two motorcycle riders sustained significant injuries following a crash with a semi-truck near a Salina exit off of I-135.

Police Sgt. Jim Feldman says that there aren’t many details at this point, but that the crash happened at 7:45 p.m. on Thursday night.

KSAL News learned that the semi-truck was exiting off of I-135 southbound on the Crawford St. exit. The truck was preparing to make a left turn to go eastbound on Crawford, however, the driver of the truck did not see two motorcycles driving westward on Crawford.

Feldman says that one of the two motorcycles impacted the back of the semi-truck causing substantial injuries to both the driver of the motorcycle and its passenger.

Salina Police are still investigating the crash and have not yet released the names of the two motorcycle crash victims or the extent of their injuries, just that they are “serious.” There’s no word yet on the name or condition of the driver of the semi.

Early indications in the investigation lead to investigators believing that neither crash victim on the motorcycle were wearing a helmet.

KSAL News will update this story as details come available.