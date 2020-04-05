2 More COVID-19 Cases at Kansas Prison

Another staff member and an inmate have tested positive for the COVID-19 Coronavirus at a Kansas Prison.

According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, a modified operational schedule has been implemented at the Lansing Correctional Facility after a fourth staff member, and the first inmate, tested positive for COVID-19 virus. This schedule began with the 2 to 10 p.m. shift on Saturday.

The staff member is a male over the age of 20 and the resident is a male over age 50.

As with the cases on March 31st, the KDOC has been in consultation with officials from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) on next steps to address these circumstances. Additional steps taken today include:

Reduced movement of residents so that they will remain in their units, but are not locked down in cells

Necessary movement to recreation or jobs will occur primarily in groups, or cohorts, from the same unit

Staffing has been modified due to increased absences

“The additional steps today illustrate our continued effort to follow all guidelines issued by public health officials,” Kansas Department of Corrections Secretary Jeff Zmuda said. “We appreciate the continued support and guidance of KDHE and Governor Laura Kelly, as we conduct our work in these challenging times.”

The Lansing Correctional Facility, formerly the Kansas State Penitentiary, opened in 1867 during the presidency of Andrew Johnson and is the oldest and largest state correctional facility in Kansas. Serving only males, the facility capacity is 1,906 offenders,